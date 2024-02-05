These Comfy Anthropologie Bedding Finds Will Make You Want To Stay In Bed All Day
There's no denying the magic of Anthropologie home decor. Seriously – how they keep such cute things in-stock is a total mystery, but we're just glad they exist. We'll even do some Anthropologie home DIYs if we have to!
In the spirit of keeping your home cute and prepped for spring, we've found the comfiest, coziest Anthropologie bedding styles for the season. These duvet covers, blankets, pillows, and more were made for your springtime bedroom refresh – after all, it's the season of renewal! Step into a fresh start with 18 Anthropologie bedding finds that are as practical as they are adorable.
Anthropologie Sheets
Ruffled Organic Spa Sateen Sheet Set
The ruffles on this Anthropologie sheet set are an absolute vibe. Aside from the feminine influence these white sheets bring (also available in 4 other colors), they're made from a super airy organic cotton that'll keep your bed cool as spring and summer approach.
Maeve by Anthropologie Organic Sateen Printed Sheet Set
Gingham is the top-tier pattern for springtime. It reminds us of picnic blankets and sitting out in the sun. Bring those blissful outdoor memories inside with this darling sheet set!
Organic Percale Printed Sheet Set
If a simple pattern isn't enough to complete your Anthropologie bedding set-up, these sheets covered in a spring-y illustration will def satisfy. Flaunting motifs like flowers and butterflies, you'll feel like you're laying in a lush bed of grass when you slip between these sheets.
Maeve by Anthropologie Organic Sateen Printed Sheet Set
A sateen material ensures these adorable sheets feel silky-smooth against your skin, no matter the season. We just adore the cherries!
Anthropologie Blankets + Quilts
Ellen Merchant Quilt
Anthropologie bedding – especially their quilts – is unarguably heirloom-quality. The detailed stitching and intricate designs on this handmade quilt make it an absolute work of art that'll also last you a lifetime.
Dahlia Floral Jersey Quilt
If florals are your thing, welcome even more blooms to your bedroom with this super-soft quilt.
Woven Cozy Throw Blanket
Though plaids typically feel more fall, this Anthropologie bedding pick boasts a brighter set of colors that make it the perfect layer for spring. Though the multicolor palette is pleasing to look at, you'll really be impressed by how soft this fuzzy blanket is.
Katie Hodges Gauze Quilt
Anthro absolutely crushes the boho home decor game, and this bedding piece has got to be one of our favorites thus far. The geometric pattern makes it feel equally earthy and modern, so if you're searching for some covers that feel grounding, this quilt is for you.
Lands Downunder Solid Herringbone Throw Blanket
This cotton throw's simple design means it can easily double-duty as decor slung over a chair, or a cozy movie night blanket to snuggle up with.
Embroidered Tatiana Quilt
It's all in the small details with this quilt. While the deep raspberry-colored fabric brings romance, the refined embroidery infuses your bedspread with a bit of playfulness! This pick is thick, too – you'll love waking up in it as much as you love going to sleep in it.
Anthropologie Duvet Covers
Meguro Duvet Cover
You'll be surprised at how well this eclectic Anthropologie duvet cover blends in with your existing bedroom decor. It just adds that extra oomph your current set-up might be missing!
Maeve Scallop Organic Spa Sateen Duvet Cover
If your style leans more minimal, you can't miss this Maeve duvet cover. The white background makes this pick feel super fresh, but the squiggly accent catches the eye without being overpowering at all.
Rowena Botanique Duvet Cover
This Anthropologie bedding find + a floral candle = a match made in heaven. The colorfully whimsical pattern on this duvet cover is truly something out of a storybook, and it'll totally make you feel like the main character. You deserve it!
Washed Linen Duvet Cover
Linen is the premier natural fiber for fitting into your bedspread because it's effortlessly soft to the touch, washes so well, and welcomes the most coziness (for us, it even ranks above cotton). Though this Anthropologie bedding find is on the more... basic side, you'll instantly fall in love. It comes in 9 other colors and 5 different sizes to suit your space + style.
Anthropologie Decor Pillows
Velvet Trova Pillow
This double-sided pillow design 100% speaks to its versatility. You can choose to display the patterned side or the non-patterned side – however you style it, the velvet sheen will make it your favorite pillow!
Sophie Faux Fur Pillow
You need an accent pillow that feels like sleeping on a cloud. With this furry design, your mid-day weekend naps have never felt better!
Nathalie Lété Embroidered Pillow
Poking at the season of love, this illustrative accent pillow will bring some brightness to your bed.
Meadow Embroidered Pillow
This duo of embroidered pillows scream spring! Pop 'em on your current bedding set-up for a touch of the season.
