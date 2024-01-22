Aquarius Compatibility: Here's How Every Zodiac Works With This Air Sign
It's no surprise that an Aquarius loves and values independence, innovation, and intellect — but understanding that is key to having a successful relationship with them, be it friends, family, or significant others. At the end of the day, an Aquarius is extremely loyal, always looking to invest thoughtful quality time in the people they love. However, they require a lot of respect of their passions and goals outside of the relationship.
When it comes to the people who get them best, fellow air signs like Geminis and Libras tend to understand an Aquarius's quirks well. Plus, the air signs all love to bond over heady conversations, daydreaming about the future and bettering the world around them. But what about Aquarius compatibility with all the other zodiac signs? Keep reading to find out who else an Aquarius would be compatible with!
Aquarius Compatibility For Friendship
Aquarians tend to be extremely free spirits, leaving them to be frequently misunderstood by others. Their quirks can seem like a lot to some, but while they march to the beat of their own drum, they're also extremely charming, caring, and compassionate. Not only do they care about the people in their life, an Aquarius has immense love for the world around them, often seeking social, economic, and environmental justice at every corner.
That can be a lot for some, but that's okay — an Aquarius really only wants to spend time and be friends with other intellectual, conversational, kind people. No two friends need to be the same for an Aquarius, and in fact it's better if they're not. Aquarians value different perspectives, interests, and experiences. If someone is up for the task — ready to embrace new experiences, enjoy a deep conversation or two, and even travel the world — then they'll make a great friend to an Aquarius.
Aquarius is a compatible friend for a few different zodiac signs. First, an Aquarius gets along really well with Geminis and Leos. Their outlooks on life match up as extremely independent and social beings. These extroverts love to talk, likely chatting about all aspects of life together. Plus, all of these signs are great cheerleaders for each other's efforts, allowing an Aquarius to pursue their passions and feel supported doing so!
Two other compatible friend matches for an Aquarius are Sagittarians and Virgos. These signs are big talkers, loving to delve into deep topics, debates, and more, further feeding an Aquarius's need for intellect in their life. These signs are also hilarious, valuing humor and fun in their interactions.
Aquarius Compatibility For Romantic Matches
I've said it once, and I'll say it again: using your brain — AKA intellect — is really, really important for Aquarians. They want to be mentally stimulated, valuing conversations ranging from geopolitics to the latest season of Real Housewives. Being as heady as they are, an Aquarius likely won't wanna rush into anything too quickly either. They tend to take their time with commitment, assessing the situation as it goes along.
Aquarius may be a fixed sign, but that doesn't mean their stagnant relationship-wise. They like to experiment, have fun, and take risks romantically. Aquarians especially love if they can find a romantic partner who has the same fervor for adventure and trying new things. They don't tend to be jealous beings, but an Aquarius may get uneasy if you're constantly demanding their time and undervaluing their life outside of you.
The best kind of partner for an Aquarius would be someone who has their own rich inner life, but can also dive into the quirky interests and ideas an Aquarius brings to the table. Aquarians really need someone who can laugh at life, love change, and give them some semblance of freedom. Clingy behavior is a big turn off here.
All this sounds like fun and games, but it can be hard for an Aquarius to find someone who also takes life seriously and is a little more emotionally stable. Aquarians can be a bit moody at times, and they really need someone who can take that in stride, while also gently guiding them back to emotional stasis without invalidating their feelings.
When an Aquarius is attached to someone romantically, they'll give it their all and embrace their innate loyalty. Sometimes it can be hard for them to express themselves in the moment, though. While an Aquarius would want to work on saying how they feel, they'll also require that their significant other really make an effort to understand them.
An ideal romantic partner for an Aquarius will be someone who has their own quirky interests and a love of mystery. They also need a partner who can appreciate their kooky, unconventional sense of humor, and who can understand how they're often prone to change their minds about things. They also need a partner who isn't overly clingy or possessive, as this is another big turnoff for them.
As air signs, an Aquarius is compatible with other air signs (Gemini and Libra) and the fire signs of Sagittarius and Leo. Think about when you make a fire — you have to blow on it to ignite the actual fire, so it makes elemental sense that air and fire signs would be a good match.
- Gemini and Aquarius Compatibility: These two signs have plenty to talk about. The duality of Gemini allows them to see various perspectives — something that Aquarians really value. Geminis are also extremely driven, making a good match for the very passionate Aquarius.
- Libra and Aquarius Compatibility: When it comes to these two, balance and justice is key. Not only do Libras and Aquarians want equality in the world around them — and trust, they will both pursue that to the fullest — but they also want it in their relationship. The two air signs with work together to build parity between them.
- Sagittarius and Aquarius Compatibility: These two are all about big ideas and bigger adventures. Whether they wanna travel, try a new restaurant, or watch a divisive documentary, these two wanna absorb all the life they can.
- Leo and Aquarius Compatibility: Leos and Aquarians are trend-setters. They love to dress up, go out, and do the most together. This pair can be defined by one word — FUN.
Aquarius doesn't have much compatibility with Virgo, Taurus, nor Scorpio. These signs are very comfortable with rules, staying at home, or even being uptight at times. This doesn't tend to mesh well with an Aquarius's need for freedom.
Aquarius Compatibility Issues
It's imperative that an Aquarius has a partner who won't leave them bored or begging for some space. Their significant other has to bring intrigue to the table — and to the bedroom. They don't want someone who's comfortable just talking about the weather, or do missionary position all the time. An Aquarius needs someone who isn't afraid to introduce a sex toy in the bedroom or bring up their stance on socioeconomics! If someone is too vanilla in this life, they will not be for an Aquarius.
On the flip side of the coin, Aquarians can actually be slightly off-putting to some signs at times. Water signs like Cancers don't always mesh well with an Aquarius — they value more intimate relationships vs an Aquarius's desire to invest their time and energy in bigger communities overall. A water sign may view this as a lack of care for their deeper emotional needs, ultimately feeling neglected in the end. This isn't prescriptive, though. An Aquarius can work to invest more in their intimate relationships and make partners like Cancers feel more secure.
When it comes to their relationships, Aquarians need to be mindful of their often stubborn nature. They can also get very in their own heads, so Aquarians need to shake it off and let go a little when it comes to their intrapersonal relationships. With these things in mind, an Aquarius could be compatible with anyone!
