The Astrology Guide To Finding Your Most Compatible Partner
When it comes to finding deep connections in your love life, using Astrology as a tool can be a bit tricky. You’ll find all manner of articles out there telling you about the best partners to choose based on your zodiac sign, but astrologers know that there is so much more to compatibility than your sun sign. Astrology isn’t straightforward – your birth chart alone has placements for every planet in our solar system (plus a few bonuses, like asteroids!) – so finding your most compatible partner based on Astrology is no easy task.
Instead of listening to advice telling you a Sagittarius should never date a Gemini (seriously, skip those… sincerely, a Sag happily married to a Gemini), it's best to have a conversation with an experienced astrologer who can help you uncover the details of your birth chart and what they mean for your relationships.
Moon Signs
First, look into your partner’s and your moon signs. The moon’s placement in your chart says a lot about what you need in order to feel safe and secure, as well as how you react to emotional stimuli. While someone with an Aries moon might crave independence and address tense situations head-first (perhaps a little too passionately), someone with a Cancer moon will feel the safest and most secure in a relationship that prioritizes mutual care, steadfastness, and nurturance. That’s not to say someone with a Cancer moon shouldn’t date someone with an Aries moon, but it does suggest that you’ll probably need to work a little harder than other couples on nurturing each other’s love languages.
The most compatible pairings will be those with Moon signs of the same element, or of complementary elements. Earth and water signs pair well with each other, as do fire and air. The earth signs are Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn; the water signs are Pisces, Cancer, and Scorpio; the air signs are Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius, and the fire signs are Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius.
Venus
Next, you’ll want to take a look at where Venus falls in your birth chart. Venus says a lot about how you relate to other people, so it’s a very important placement for relationship compatibility. Much like your Moon sign, you can tell if your Venus signs are compatible based on the element associated with the sign Venus is in.
7th House
Another factor to consider: the sign on the cusp of your 7th house. In Astrology, every birth chart is broken up into 12 sections, or houses, that represent different areas of your life. The 7th house represents marriage, long-term partnerships, and close connections, so it’s a very important source of information for gauging relationship needs and patterns.
To learn more about your long-term partnership needs, take a look at the sign you see in the 7th house of your partner’s and your birth charts. Again, the element associated with that sign will be a good indicator of compatibility, but there are other things to look for too. If your 7th house sign falls directly next to the sign that rules your partner’s 7th house, that’s an indication there may be some incompatibility you need to work on. A sign opposite your partner’s 7th house sign may also signify some challenges, as may signs that are three houses apart.
These are just a couple of factors to consider if you're trying to determine your compatibility with a love interest based on Astrology.