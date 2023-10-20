The Sneak Peak For "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Season 13 Has Us On The Edge Of Our Seats
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hillsare coming back to Bravo for season *13* next week, and it has the potential to be the most dramatic yet. With everything surrounding Kyle and Mauricio, Lisa Rinna's dramatic exit, and Erica vs. Denise...I don't even know what to expect! While we all anticipate the likely raucous return of these Real Housewives, faves here's everything to know about the upcoming season!
Who will be on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 13?
Image via Bravo
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG, Kyle Richards will be joined by Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke. We'll get a new face, Annemarie Wiley, as well as a return appearance from Denise Richards.
Is Lisa Rinna returning for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 13?
Image via Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC
No, Lisa Rinna will not return for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13. In the latest sneak peak, we got to see her highly controversial resignation letter. The email reads, "I will not be renewing my contract and I will not be coming back to RHOBH. Thank you so much for 8 years!!!!" Lisa recently joined Bethenny Frankel's initiative towards a reality TV union, so we think it's safe to say we won't see much of her in the Bravo-verse for the time being.
Are Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky still together?
Images via Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC & Charles Sykes/Bravo
No, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are separated. This comes after increased suspicions surrounding Kyle's friendship with country singer, Morgan Wade. Not only did she appear as a love interest in Morgan's latest music video, but Morgan also got Kyle's initial tattooed on her body. While we don't know the nature of the split (and the friendship in question), we think we'll find out more during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13. And ultimately, we hope the Umansky family is taking care of themselves amid the heightened speculations.
Watch The Sneak Peak For "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 13 Here!
It's never easy to get the girls back in the same room following a reunion, but this year feels especially edgy. While I applaud Dorit for taking the initiative and seeking solutions for everyone with this retreat, I can't help but worry about what will be said. Will Kyle be able to speak her peace? Will anyone actually apologize? Next week's premiere can't come fast enough, TBH!
And Be Sure To Catch The Trailer For "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Season 13
Be sure to tune in for the premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 on 10/25 at 8 p.m. on Bravo!
Header image via Bravo
