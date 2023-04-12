Ariana Grande's Newest TikTok Is A Reminder To Not Comment On People's Bodies
Singer and actress Ariana Grande has been in the spotlight for quite awhile. Even before she played the bubbly, vocally gifted Cat on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, Grande was on the Broadway stage. Being in the public eye exposes stars to a lot of scrutiny — not to mention the fact that Grande has hundreds of millions followers between TikTok and Instagram. After receiving a variety of comments about her weight, Grande took to TikTok for a vulnerable look into her life.
Grande knows how closely watched she is, and opens the video hoping to provide a look at what it feels like. "You have talked a lot about [my body] over the past decade or longer so I'd like to join in this time :)," text within the video reads.
Even before this video began taking over lifestyle and gossip headlines, Grande has been the subject of clickbait headlines and even uncomfortable scenes on Victorious.
"I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what," she says. "If you think you're saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is...we should really work towards not doing that as much."
The encouragement for a collective change is a reminder that we're all in this together. Scholars estimate that 20 to 40 percent of women are unhappy with their bodies (a percentage that was found in 2019 — we can only guess how much more it's increased with the rise of TikTok and other social channels).
Comments on her recent Instagram posts range from that well-intentioned worry to somewhat aggressive commentary. And Grande's gracious yet firm words serve as a good reminder that no matter how strong our parasocial relationships seem, we don't actually know what happens behind the scenes.
"There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful," she says. "The body that you have been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them, and eating poorly, and at the lowest points of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy."
In a characteristic act of kindness, she ends the video offering some love for the viewer (56.6 million and counting at the time of writing this). "I just wanted to extend some love your way and tell you that you're beautiful," she says, "no matter what phase you're in."
You can catch Ariana Grande in Wicked when it hits theaters next November, and follow along with her Instagram updates until then!
Lead image via Niko Tavernise/Netflix
