The "Wicked" Movie Is Premiering Ahead Of Schedule
Following in the footsteps of movie musicals like Mean Girls, Wicked might just be the movie we're most excited for in 2024. The fantastical design, beautiful songs, and enemies-turned-besties relationship between Elphaba and Glinda come together like magic. The show first opened on Broadway in 2003 with Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda. Stephen Schwartz, lyricist and composer, has teased the film since 2017, and every little bit of new news gets us more excited to finally travel to Oz on the big screen. Keep reading for everything we know about the gravity-defying new movie!
What is Wicked about?
Wicked is an origin story for the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good from The Wizard of Oz. As young women, Elphaba and Glinda uncover the wizard's plot to suppress all of the animals in Oz and keep his power. When Elphaba tries to expose him, he frames her for the act.
Is Wicked coming out as a movie?
Yes! The musical is being adapted into a two-part theatrical release.
When is Wicked coming out?
Wicked: Part I was originally scheduled for a Christmas Day release, but will now premiere on November 27, 2024. The sooner, the better IMO!
Where can I see the movie?
Wicked will be released in theaters across America.
Who is directing Wicked?
Wicked will be directed by Jon M. Chu, who also directed 2021's In The Heights. We loved his work on that blockbuster musical, so we can't wait to see what Chu brings to the big screen with Wicked this time!
Who is playing Elphaba in the Wicked movie?
Elphaba will be played by Broadway star Cynthia Erivo. She starred in a revival of The Color Purple from 2015 to 2017, winning a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance. She also took to the screen in films like Harriet, Pinocchio, and Bad Times at the El Royale.
Who is playing Glinda?
Popstar and actress Ariana Grande will play Glinda in the films. We're very excited about this, especially after she sang "The Wizard And I" at the 2018 Wicked 15th Anniversary Special. Ariana may be a global pop sensation, but she has strong roots in musical theatre, starring as Charlotte in 13 the Musical in 2008.
Who else is in the movie?
Grande and Erivo are joined by a powerhouse cast including Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, and Everything Everywhere All At Once star (and Academy Award winner!!) Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.
The cast also features Broadway actor Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, SNL star Bowen Yang as Pfannee, and The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle as Miss Coddle. Talk about a cast to remember!
Will the "Wicked" movie be two parts?
Yes, in the style of The Hunger Games and Dune, Wicked will be released in two parts. The first part will premiere in November of 2024, and the second part will follow the next year.
What are people saying?
This year it's all about Barbie and #TheLittleMermaid and next year, it's gonna be all about Wicked!— Isabel (Belle) Dieppa 🔜 Wonder Con (@IsabelSDieppa) March 15, 2023
My favorite doll, childhood movie and musical all made into movies. I'm blessed 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/iXJl05sN9f
the wicked movie now has an academy award winner, grammy winner, tony winner and an oliver award winner. i mean the talent is stacked 🧎♂️ pic.twitter.com/Hu1VYoqEfJ— b (fan account) (@sheeshgwws) March 13, 2023
when ariana grande wears something similar to this for the wicked movie premiere. i will be smiling from ear to ear pic.twitter.com/IcMVTVNtwd— cameron (@cambeserious) March 15, 2023
“babe are you okay”— 𝙶𝙾𝙳𝙼𝙾𝙳𝙴✨ (@lostinchicago_) March 15, 2023
“no I just heard Wicked finally has a movie release date and I’m processing 15 years of emotion”
Keep checking back here for more Wicked updates and let us know what you're most excited about on Twitter!
Featured image via Wicked LLC/IMDB
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!