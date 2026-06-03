5 Surprising Lessons I Learned From A 'Happiness' Retreat In Boone, N.C.

“When ____, I am happy.”

It sounds like a simple prompt, but sitting in a small circle at the Art of Living Retreat in Boone, N.C., the answers carried weight. “When I accomplish something hard.” “When I wake up with absolutely nothing to do.” “When I am surrounded by people I love.”

Our eclectic group of 10 included best friends reuniting, a father with his adult kids, and three solo travelers, plus our lovely instructor Katie. Together, we spent a weekend studying happiness through ancient Ayurvedic teachings and the rhythmic breathing techniques of founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Sounds woo-woo, I know, but it was actually very practical science-backed advice. We meditated to clear our mind, condensed our entire life stories into eight minutes, and stared into each other’s eyes for an uncomfortably long time. It was intense, a little awkward, and entirely transformative — I’ve never felt more connected to total strangers or myself.



Here are five things I learned at the Art of Living Retreat in Boone, N.C.

The Art of Living Retreat Being Fully Present Is Harder, and More Powerful, Than We Think One of the biggest takeaways was the idea of being 100% present in whatever you’re doing. Most of us are constantly multitasking: checking our phones during conversations, half-watching movies, mentally running through to-do lists while playing with our kids. We talked about how our minds constantly swing between regret about the past and anxiety about the future. The retreat encouraged us to fully focus on a single activity, whether it was meditation, hiking in the rain, or simply eating a meal. It sounds simple, but it felt surprisingly freeing, mostly because I hadn't realized how distracted I usually am. Everyone tells you to focus on the present, but this was a wake-up call to actually do it.

The Art of Living Retreat Acts of Kindness Toward Yourself Matter Too Katie asked us to perform three acts of kindness during our stay, including one for ourselves. Most of us treated ourselves to a nap in what turned out to be the coziest weekend weather. We were tucked away in the middle of the Blue Ridge Mountains, a 15-minute drive from downtown Boone (a charming mountain town), so there were no temptations to occupy us other than the retreat workshops. Also, the food: the dining hall offered stunning views of the peaks alongside three nourishing, delicious vegetarian meals a day. One takeaway that stuck with me: I snack constantly, but I’m often not actually hungry. The emphasis wasn’t on restriction, but on noticing how your body feels. It was kind of amazing to take yourself out of the real world and reset and treat your mind and body to new healthy habits.

The Art of Living Retreat Deep Breathing Really Can Calm Your Mind I’ve always struggled with meditation. Sitting still and focusing only on my breath often felt impossible, and I was skeptical that a weekend retreat could change that. But the breathing techniques we learned made meditation feel surprisingly natural. During one guided session, I nearly fell asleep sitting upright because I felt so calm. By the end of the weekend, I realized how much breath affects your mental state. We learned that small shifts, like cooking nourishing meals combined with better sleep, meditation, and breathing exercises, create a natural sense of calm and clarity, which ultimately leads to happiness. I felt lighter, clearer, and actually happier.

The Art of Living Retreat Simple Living Can Feel Surprisingly Luxe The accommodations were clean and comfortable, but pretty basic — and really that became part of the charm. Being surrounded by the mountains, napping in the afternoon, and having someone else cook and do the dishes felt like a dream in itself. Hiking between buildings in the rain became peaceful instead of inconvenient. Wrapped in a blanket on a floor cushion in our sessions, listening to rain in the Blue Ridge Mountains, I felt more relaxed than I had in months. By the final night, we were dancing around the room like little kids at recess — and genuinely happy.

The Art of Living Retreat Wellness Is Often About the Basics Leaving the Art of Living Retreat felt a little like leaving another planet. Walking through the airport afterward felt chaotic, and I found myself trying to hold onto that peaceful feeling for as long as possible. I was deep breathing through the nose and out even in my airplane seat! I'll be back, perhaps for the Silence Retreat or the Float Experience at Shankara Ayurveda Wellness Spa , which I didn't get a chance to do but another guest loved. I came home with a simple meditation and breathing routine, new friends, and a reminder that happiness actually comes more from looking inward than outward.

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