From The Keys To Seville: 14 Trending Solo Travel Destinations to Book in 2026

Solo travel is officially becoming the trend of the year. What once felt intimidating is quickly becoming a rite of passage, with more travelers craving independence, spontaneity, and just doing their own thing. In fact, while half of Americans have already taken a solo trip, a staggering 82 percent say they are drawn to the idea—even if they’re still a little hesitant to book the ticket.

I’m here to tell you that some of my favorite travel memories happened while riding solo. From Mexico City to Madrid, I’ve spent my time taking art, cooking, and Spanish classes, meeting incredible people along the way.

Whether you’re craving reflection, adventure, or just some me-time, consider this your sign to book the ticket.

Here are 14 desirable destinations for solo travelers!

U.S. Destinations Getty The Florida Keys I recently traveled to Key West and discovered why it’s a dream for solo travelers. I stayed at Ocean Key Resort & Spa, newly renovated with breezy views where the Gulf meets the Atlantic. Evenings meant a Hemingway Daiquiri on my private veranda and live music playing from the Sunset Pier below. (Was not a fan of Duval Street so this was perfect). I wandered Old Town, visited Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, took a dolphin-watching snorkel tour with Honest Eco (that is now a core travel memory), and dined at the incredible Cafe Marquesa. Don't miss the Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park, where you can rent a lounge chair under the shaded palms, read your book, snorkel, and repeat.

Getty Idyllwild, California According to Airbnb's Travel Trend Predictions 2026, solo adventurers are uncovering the next wave of up-and-coming hotspots, with places like Idyllwild and Florida Keys topping the U.S. destination list. Tucked into the San Jacinto Mountains, Idyllwild is a dream for solo travelers craving a reset. Spend mornings hiking through Mount San Jacinto State Park or along the peaceful Ernie Maxwell Scenic Trail. Back in town, browse indie shops, linger over coffee, and soak up the creative energy around Idyllwild Arts Academy. Book a cozy cabin, unplug, and give contrast therapy a go, including yoga, sauna sessions, and a cold plunge.

Getty North Carolina Mountains Staying in North Carolina’s mountains feels like a million steps away from the city chaos. The region draws solo travelers with serene trails, forest bathing, and artist communities, plus unexpected wellness moments like animal therapy sessions with highland cows. A drive from Blowing Rock to Asheville delivers highlights like Linn Cove Viaduct, Grandfather Mountain, Craggy Gardens, and Mount Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi.

International Destinations Getty Dublin Dublin tops Trip Advisors' list of best places for solo travelers—and it’s easy to see why. Yes, the Guinness really does taste better here (fresh from the source), but what makes Dublin shine is how it invites you in. Spend a slow morning wandering through St Stephen's Green, then stretch out for a picnic or a long walk in Phoenix Park. If you’re craving culture, trace the literary footsteps of W. B. Yeats and James Joyce, or lose an afternoon browsing boutiques and bookshops at your own pace. This is a city where solo never feels lonely.

Getty Berlin Edgy and ever-evolving Berlin lands at #2 on TripAdvisor’s list—and if you’re traveling solo, it's perfect for wandering through bold street style, striking architecture, or layers of political history that still shape its energy today. Start with a reflective walk along the remnants of the Berlin Wall. From there, drift toward the Weltzeituhr, the iconic world clock crowned with a model of the solar system. When you’re ready to slow things down, settle in for dinner at Zur Letzten Instanz, a 16th-century spot once frequented by Napoleon Bonaparte and Ludwig van Beethoven.

Getty London London, #3 on TripAdvisor’s list, is made for solo wandering—the kind where you set out with no real plan and somehow fill an entire day (and then some). From the punk edge of Camden to the chic stretch of Portobello Road, it feels like multiple cities folded into one. You might check off bucket-list landmarks like Buckingham Palace or Tower of London, then tuck into a cozy corner of a traditional pub, people-watching over a pint. Or treat yourself to a show at Shakespeare's Globe followed by dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Diego F. Parra Prague With more women embracing solo travel than ever before, Prague stands out for its walkability, safety, and sheer number of things to do—think more than 4,900 attractions to explore at your own pace. Spend your days wandering through Old Town Square, crossing the iconic Charles Bridge at sunrise, or getting lost in the fairytale streets leading up to Prague Castle. It’s truly one of my favorite cities in the world. A new study by Eminent shows which cities offer the safest and most affordable experiences—and Prague was named the best city in the world for women traveling alone.

Getty Madrid & Seville I traveled to both of these incredible cities on the same trip, and I can vouch—they’re ideal for solo travelers, especially if you book a cooking or language class or sign up for a local experience so you never feel too on your own. The Eminent study also found that Seville is the most affordable getaway for women traveling alone, with hotels averaging just over $80 per night. Spend your days wandering historic streets, popping into museums, and catching a live flamenco performance. Madrid also stands out with one of the highest walkability scores and neighborhoods that feel both vibrant and safe to navigate solo.

Getty Hoi An, Vietnam Hoi An is a dream for solo travelers, offering a blend of safety, walkability, and breathtaking vibes. The UNESCO World Heritage Ancient Town is famous for its walker-friendly streets lit up by thousands of silk lanterns, making evening strolls feel magical rather than intimidating. The city is a hub for slow, intentional travel. You can spend your days getting custom-made clothing at world-class tailor shops, joining a hands-on cooking class to master Banh Mi, or cycling through quiet rice paddies to An Bang Beach. You can also join a small group of travelers through FTLO Travel on this stop as well as destinations like Hanoi and Ha Long Bay.

Getty Algarve, Portugal On Airbnb’s international list, the Algarve stands out for its stunning cliffs, quiet coves, and laid-back vibe. Solo travelers can try a surf lesson, hike scenic coastal trails, or explore sea caves by boat. It’s the kind of place where slowing down is exactly the point.

Getty Inverness, Scotland Inverness is a serene escape with peaceful riverside walks and stunning Highland scenery. Wander along the River Ness, take an AirBnb experience day trip to Loch Ness, and explore nearby castles with other travelers too!

Getty Isère, France With its alpine scenery, storybook villages, and a tradition of mountain wellness, Isère will leave you feeling restored and in love with this region of France. Hike through wildflower meadows, explore spa towns, and dive into the art history of the Enlightenment in the heart of the French Alps. From scenic cable car rides to farm-to-table dining, it’s an ideal blend of culture, nature, and relaxation.

Getty La Altagracia, Dominican Republic La Altagracia is all about chill coastal living. Start your day with sunrise yoga on the beach, unwind with oceanfront spa treatments, and spend the afternoon taking a relaxing boat ride along the coast. For a little adventure, explore hidden caves like Hoyo Azul, then return to fresh seafood, local markets, and the ease of Dominican culture.