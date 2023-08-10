“Glimmers” Can Make You Happier — And They’re Closer Than You Think
We all know about the big bouts of happiness. The weddings and job promotions and graduations and babies and that ultra-specific, way too niche thing you’ve been looking forward to *finally* happening. But what about the in-betweens, the smaller moments? And we’re not just talking about concerts, beach days, birthday parties, trips — we’re talking about even smaller moments, the ones that might just pass you by if you’re not looking close enough. The seemingly insignificant day-to-day moments that make you smile, or can turn your day from okay to better-than-average? These are glimmers, and they’re already all around you.
Here's everything we know about glimmers:
@heydrjustine
Glimmers✨ are the opposite of triggers. #AVrboForTogether #SoFiBreakUpChallenge #AlaskaAirCAREoke #anxietyrelief #nervoussystem #traumahealing
Dubbed as the opposite of triggers, Deb Dana, LCSW, a psychotherapist and author, coined the term “glimmers,” and says that they’re the tiny micro-moments of joy that allow us to feel calm and give us a sense of inner peace. While the word glimmer (which quite literally refers to a faint or wavering light) insinuates a sort of fleeting, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it kind of moment, in reality, glimmers are all around us. They’re the book you pre-ordered finally arriving, or your favorite cafe making the perfect açaí bowl. And, while brief, these tiny moments of joy can fuse together to create something much more significant.
On the surface glimmers may sound trivial, but they actually have value to our health. Deb’s work explains how crucial these micro-moments are to calming down our central nervous system, and thus improving our mental health. “Our nervous system is where all of our experience begins, it's where our thoughts, feelings, behaviors, body responses — everything — starts, and glimmers emerge from the nervous system state of what's called ventral,” Dana explains to Refinery29. “It's a state of regulation, safety, and connection.” This regulation can ultimately make you feel lighter and brighter — and a lot less triggered.
TikTok
As do so many things, glimmers have taken off on TikTok, where the term has over 6.1 million views. Creators have been sharing their own positive moments, and many note that the practice of looking for glimmers helps them feel a whole lot better.
Glimmers have the capacity to come together to reframe the way we move through our lives to be more positive. Which is pretty dang cool if you ask us. At this point, you’re probably wondering where you should even start in this world full of glimmers. How do you make them work for you? Can they really improve your mental health?
You already know what glimmers are, so you’re already a step ahead of the game. Now that you know what glimmers are, it’s time to recognize them, whether they are predictable or unpredictable moments. And be well aware — they’re not all the same. Chances are, your glimmers may be completely different from ours. Even our own team members have a variety of different ones. Mallory feels it when she sees an elderly dog smile. Chloe feels it when she hears a song she loves on the radio. Meredith feels it when people smile back at her in public. Jasmine feels it when it's raining and her coffee is *just* the right temperature. Ali feels it with the first bite of dessert. I feel it when the sun warms my face.
Point is, we all have our thing — and when it comes to glimmers, there’s no right or wrong type.
If you’re having trouble coming up with your glimmers, remember that they’re all around us. They’re the freshly painted street lines, an insanely delicious strawberry, the smell of a marsh. Be aware, be patient, and better yet, be open. Be open to the experience of seeing one, finding one, and feeling one — whatever it's going to be. You might be surprised at what you find.
Stay updated on the latest pop culture happenings, beauty tips and wellness news with Brit + Co.
Header image courtesy of Hiki App / Unsplash.
Design by Olivia Taylor.
- The 21 Best Viral TikTok Products You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner ›
- Apparently, Jessica Biel’s New Blonde Transformation Took Months to Complete ›
- 6 Creative Dating Apps That Go Beyond the Swipe ›
- 4 Jewel-Toned Eye Makeup Looks Fit for the Holidays ›
- Every Glitter Hair Spray You Need, Ranked from Subtle Shimmer to Serious Sparkle ›
Olivia Taylor (she/her) is a New York based writer and creative entrepreneur. She's a self-proclaimed reality TV buff and uses 'The Office' jokes unironically. Her camera roll is filled with Twitter screenshots and she will definitely talk your ear off for as long as you will let her. Find more of her pop culture ramblings just about anywhere on the internet.