Daisy Edgar-Jones' Gritty New Period Drama 'Bad Bridgets' Is A Must-Watch For 'The Gilded Age' Lovers

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Emilia Jones are joining forces to star in the movie Bad Bridgets, a gritty new period drama and the second feature from director Rich Peppiatt. He won a film award for his debut film Kneecap. Both of these actresses have been put on the map in the last few years (Daisy Edgar-Jones for her role in the devastating Normal People and Emilia Jones for her role in CODA, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2022).

Bad Bridgets, which contains rebellion, resilience, and a good amount of mischief-making, promises to be another stepping stone in their careers. And I've done all the research on the movie so you can have it all in one place. Let's get into it!

Here's everything you need to know about Bad Bridgets, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Emilia Jones, before it premieres.

What is Bad Bridgets about? Amazon Bad Bridgets, inspired by the 2023 book Bad Bridget: Crime, Mayhem, and the Lives of Irish Emigrant Women by Elaine Farrell and Leanne McCormick, dives into the lives of Irish immigrants at the turn of the 20th Century. Turns out, there were more Irish women in prison than men, and it was overall a very difficult time to be a woman. Oh, the New York Times also called a serial killer named Lizzie Halliday "the worst woman on earth." In Bad Bridgets, a young woman receives a mysterious letter that sends her and her sister on a dangerous journey from Ireland to 19th-century America, specifically New York. They want to escape hunger, poverty, and their abusive father. Once they arrive in New York, they join the Irish “Bridgets,” causing all kinds of chaos in the city. The term Bad Bridgets is used to describe young, working-class Irish women emigrants who were considered troublemakers. You can expect to see themes of sisterhood and survival as the sisters navigate freedom in a new world. With the time period and the New York setting, this scrappy story might just fill the void while you wait for The Gilded Age season 4! The movie has support from Queen's University, Belfast, and the project will be produced by LuckyChap Entertainment and Coup d'Etat.

Where are Daisy Edgar-Jones and Emilia Jones filming Bad Bridgets? Jonathan Borba/Pexels James Price has joined as production designer alongside costume designer Kate Hawley. The movie will film in Northern Ireland and Ireland in the spring of 2026, ensuring an authentic backdrop for this story. Bad Bridgets will be launched at the American Film Market. FilmNation will be handling international sales, while WME Independent is taking care of domestic sales.

Daisy Edgar-Jones’ career highlights and upcoming projects. Sony Pictures Releasing Of course, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Emilia Jones will play the two sisters. They are a dream pairing and even look just alike. Edgar-Jones is an English actress of course known for her breakout role in the Hulu series Normal People. She has also starred in the movies Twisters and Where the Crawdads Sing, continuing to prove that she is a standout, versatile rising star in Hollywood. She was named one of the most influential women of 2020 by British Vogue. Aside from the period revenge thriller, Edgar-Jones has several upcoming projects, including films like Sense and Sensibility, A Place in Hell, and Here Comes the Flood.

Emilia Jones’ recent success and what’s next for the actress. Apple TV+ Meanwhile, Emilia Jones is best known for playing the lead role as a child of deaf adults in the movie CODA, for which she received a nomination for Best Actress at the British Academy Film Awards. Jones was just seen in The Running Man and Task, and you can see her soon in Charlie Harper and Tony.

Why Bad Bridgets is a must-watch movie. cottonbro studio/Pexels With two powerhouse leads, a strong foundation for a story, and a talented creative team, Bad Bridgets is shaping up to be a very highly-anticipated period film. It'll be a while before the movie wraps up and is ready to be released, but until then, period drama fans definitely have something to look forward to.

Are you excited for Bad Bridgets? Let us know what you're most excited to see in the comments!