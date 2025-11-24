We Finally Have Daisy Edgar-Jones' 'Sense And Sensibility' Release Date

Jane Austen is having a serious regency renaissance; we're getting a new Netflix Pride & Prejudice, a BBC spinoff about Mary Bennet, and now a brand new adaptation of Sense And Sensibility — with Daisy Edgar Jones starring! This is my favorite Jane Austen book, so you can believe I literally screamed when I saw the news. We got a Hallmark movie adaptation in 2024, but the last theatrical feature film came out in 1995 so it's the perfect time to bring the book back to the big screen. Here's everything we know.

Keep reading for the latest news on Sense and Sensibility, starring Daisy Edgar Jones and coming to theaters soon.

Where can I watch Sense and Sensibility? Daisy Edgar-Jones/Instagram The brand new movie will be coming to theaters on September 11, 2026. I think the cozy, comforting feel of the story makes it perfect for the fall. You can also rent Emma Thompson's Sense and Sensibility on Amazon Prime!

Your First Look At The 'Sense and Sensibility' Cast View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandra Morann 💕 (@cassmorann) The first leaks from Sense and Sensibility show off Daisy Edgar-Jones and Fiona Show, to name a few. I love how much texture exists in each of the costumes, and the overall color palette. "Yea Fiona shaw!" one user commented on the Instagram post. "Think she’ll make a great Mrs Jennings." Fans also took to X to tweet about their excitement: "Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor Dashwood looks breathtaking on set Her grace and poise truly, bring the classic character to life can’t wait to see this adaptation," one user tweeted, while another simply said, "Fabulous." Sense and Sensibility is my favorite Jane Austen book and I can't wait to see this movie bring it to life!

Who's in the Sense & Sensibility cast? Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci The Sense and Sensibility cast is basically period drama royalty! Here's the line-up: Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor Dashwood

as Elinor Dashwood Esme Creed-Miles as Marianne Dashwood

as Marianne Dashwood George MacKay as Edward Ferrars

as Edward Ferrars Frank Dillane as John Willoughby

as John Willoughby Herbert Nordrum as Colonel Brandon

as Colonel Brandon Caitríona Balfe as Mrs. Dashwood

as Mrs. Dashwood Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Margaret Dashwood

as Margaret Dashwood Fiona Shaw as Mrs. Jennings

Is there a new Sense and Sensibility movie? Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering Yes, we're getting a brand new Sense and Sensibility movie — with Twisters' Daisy Edgar Jones in a starring role. Georgia Oakley will direct, while Diana Reid will write the screenplay, and the movie will be produced by Working Title Films' Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, November Pictures' India Flint, and Jo Wallett.

What is the basic plot of Sense and Sensibility? Columbia Pictures Sense and Sensibility follows Elinor and Marianne, who (along with their mother and younger sister) have to move out of their house when their father dies and their brother inherits the estate. Left with barely any money or prospects, the sisters come of age in the English countryside, and fall for some handsome strangers — some of whom are definitely too good to be true.

How much is $500 a year in Sense and Sensibility? Columbia Pictures 500 pounds in Sense and Sensibility is estimated to be around $35,000 today. For a family of four women who couldn't bring in their own income, they definitely have to live on a budget.

What is the main point of Sense and Sensibility? Amazon Sense and Sensibility is definitely a commentary on being ruled by your romantic notions rather than your common sense, but I think it also shows us that refusing to have any romantic notions isn't good either! Life is all about balance, and that includes the way you look at relationships and love as a whole. At least, that's what I take away from it!

What is the age gap between Colonel Brandon and Marianne? Columbia Pictures I suppose this is a spoiler warning, even though Jane Austen's book has been out for over 200 years...but Marianne ends up with a character named Colonel Brandon. And in the story, Marianne is 16 years old compared to Colonel Brandon's 35, meaning there's a 19-year age gap between them. Things might have been different in 1811 but that is still a huge yikes, Janie.

Stay tuned for the latest news on Sense and Sensibility and check out 10 Regency Era Romance Books To Cure Your Bridgerton Hangover for more!

This story has been updated.