20 Barnes & Noble Book Club Reads To Kick Off Your February TBR List
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
The bookstore called and it wants you to pay attention to these magical titles from Barnes & Noble's book club list. While that may be a stretch, we're pretty sure these 20 picks are going to make you want to give your reading goals another chance this year. We highly recommend that you whip up a few one-bite appetizers and pink cocktails to enjoy as you fervently flip through the pages of your next read. And once you're done, be sure to check out our list of 30 must-read books by Black authors!
Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo
Hailed as a dark academia book by Barnes & Noble, Ninth House takes college-aged Galaxy "Alex" Stern on a paranormal adventure. Despite her troubled past, someone decides to look out for her by allowing her to attend Yale. But, her attendance comes with a catch — stick her nose in the university's hidden affairs. Before she knows it, Alex comes across powerful figures who know how to wield harmful magic that affects everyone.
The Daughters of Madurai by Rajasree Variyar
This heartbreaking and pivotal novel is about one woman's horrific discovery of her family's past. As Nila decides how she's going to share her own secret with her parents, she follows them to India to visit with her sick grandfather. She'll soon discover how a family member's daughters were taken from her and how the love of the women in her family have prevailed.
Trigger warning: This novel features infanticide.
Absolution by Alice McDermott
Two wives — Tricia and Charlene — join forces as their husbands are tasked with being at the heart of the Vietnam War. It's something they don't think anything of until the latter's daughter feels compelled to reach out to Tricia years later. Only then do Tricia and Charlene start wondering about how much of their designated roles at the time were beneficial for them or everyone else around them.
Little Monsters by Adrienne Brodeur
Families sure know how to keep a secret in this novel by Adrienne Brodeur. Raised by their widowed father Adam, Ken and Abby built an uneasy bond over the years that eventually reaches collides. Although they know their father is older, the siblings begin to think about how to surprise him with something that'll make him favor one over the other. But, there's still the presence of the mysterious Steph to contend with.
Good Night, Irene by Luis Alberto Urrea
Irene Woodward set out as a woman on a mission after leaving an abusive relationship and makes great strides thanks to her decision to become a part of the Red Cross in the 1940s. She forms an unbreakable friendship with Dorothy Dunford and even falls in love again with a soldier. However, the war makes time feel precious and Irene can only hold on to what feels good — even if things take a turn for the worst.
The Secret Book of Flora Lee by Patti Callahan Henry
Set around the time World War II, The Secret Book of Flora Lee is a novel that shows how much love has no bounds. When young Hazel and her even younger sister Flora move in with a single mom, they dream of a world that's safe. But when Flora disappears and isn't seen anymore, Hazel's hope wanes and she's left to build a life without her sister.
In time, she does just that and then some. With a budding career and amazing relationship, Hazel finally feels like things have balanced out. But a mysterious package containing a book filled with images of the magical world only she and Flora once dreamt of arrives, changing everything.
Hour of the Witchby Chris Bohjalian
Mary Deerfield is a young adult whose married to the abusive Thomas Deerfield and decides she's ready to take control of her life when his anger causes harm to her. The only issue is that her colony has strict Puritan views and any wrong step could send her to a place designated for alleged 'witches.'
The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff
The Bandit Queens revolves around a rumor that's helped Geeta build a life she's always wanted. The issue is that the rumor involves the disappearance of her husband and how everyone thinks she has something to do with it. Still, she manages to become successful and this makes other women choose her as their mentor.
They're demanding to know everything she does about getting rid of unwanted husbands and this puts Geeta in a sticky situation that has a domino effect on everyone.
The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
Elwood Curtis is thrown into a dangerous situation after injustice deems him its next victim and faces unspeakable terrors as a result. He eventually finds solace in his friendship with Turner. While Elwood is still hopeful, Turner has become jaded about how the world is. This leads to a chain of events that changes both of them.
American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
Sometimes writing exposes a little too much and the characters of American Dirt realize that when their life is put in danger. Although they live in the testy Acapulco, Lydia, her son Luca, and her husband have been enjoying a fairly great life. Yet, her husband's words rub someone the wrong way and this doesn't end well for the family. Eventually Lydia and Luca embark on a journey to America and realize they're not the only ones trying to escape from something.
The Snow Hare by Paula Lichtarowicz
Is it possible to wonder how life could've been if you wouldn't have made certain decisions? For Lena, it seems like that's the case in The Snow Hare. Now that she's older, thoughts about her past begin stirring within her — especially those involving the Soviets — and she decides to confront them one by one.
The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
The Testaments is a sequel to Margaret Atwood's The Handmaiden's Tale and shows how the Republic of Gilead is cracking under pressure. It directly follows three women — including Aunt Lydia — who have to contend with the changes taking place within and around them.
Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano
When young Edward Adler is left as the only survivor of a horrific plane crash, his life is quickly thrust into the spotlight. It causes him to feel untethered, especially since his family was with him when the plane's fateful descent happened. He finds himself going through the motions until he begins to see ways that he can begin living again.
Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi
Transcendent Kingdom combines religion and science as it works to help its main character Gifty understand things about her family. Her neuroscience background is fueling her desire, but she can't but wonder if there's still room for her faith.
An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green
Friends April May and Andy discover a specially crafted sculpture that they decide to share with social media, and their discovery goes viral. All at once, more of these sculptures appear around the world. While she gains popularity as the result of her viral discovery, April now has to think about how this affects her daily life. Everyone's watching what she'll say and do next, not to mention the media is still trying to crack the code of where the sculptures are coming from.
An Absolutely Remarkable Thing is an excellent novel that deals with how the spectacle of something can provide fame — similar to Jordan Peele's Nope).
We Begin at the End by Chris Whitaker
Duchess Day Radley and her younger brother's lives are in limbo due to their mom's incapability to actually be a mother to them. Not only that, but someone from the past is behind bars due to someone else's confession. Once he's released from prison, the person in question comes back with questions and maybe something more.
All Adults Here by Emma Straub
Astrid Strick calls into question her mothering skills after seeing an accident involving a bus one day and begins wondering how her three children were affected. Each of them are making their own mistakes in life and All Adults Here helps them unfold the things that really matter in life.
The Family Chao by Lan Samantha Chang
Foodies will love reading this family drama that involves a restaurant in The Family Chao. Patrons mostly ignore that there are less than stellar rumors circulating about the Chao family because the food is delectable. But, tension is hard to ignore when Leo, the family patriarch, is murdered. Because of the rumors that have followed the family, it's suspected that the Chao brothers are responsible.
As they work to make sense of what's going on, they come to realizations that may help them make peace with their family's dynamic.
The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade
Amadeo Padilla is working on being redeemed from his life's sins when his young daughter arrives with a pregnancy in tow. It puts a halt to his religious plans and thrusts him down a familial path he's not ready to deal with. As his family gathers with the arrival of his daughter's baby, Amadeo must deal with their different personalities and demands.
Mrs. Everything by Jennifer Weiner
It's always interesting when roles are reversed in one's family dynamic and that's what makes Mrs. Everything such a good read. It shows how Jo and Bethie Kaufman's lives are changed by things they experience while growing up, creating a ripple effect for the adulthood choices. They slowly discover that they're living lives that don't quite fit who they are and seek out ways to have their own fairytale endings.
