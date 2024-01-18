26 Pink Cocktails For Valentine's That'll Make Your Date Swoon
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
You've DIY'd their gift, picked out the perfect date night outfit, and now it's time to settle on a romantic, mouth-watering drink menu for Valentine's Day. We're here to report that pink cocktails are the perfect solution!
You don't have to be a master chef or cocktailextraordinaire to make these delicious pink cocktails. No matter what you indulge in, these pink drinks lend a festive air to your evening at home and taste pretty darn good, too! Keep reading to pick out your favorite pink cocktails for the holiday!
What is a good romantic drink?
While we'd consider anything shared with your partner to be a romantic drink, red wine is a great option since it's considered to be an aphrodisiac drink. If you're not into wine, pink cocktails will do!
What alcohol should I get for Valentine's Day?
If you're planning on making one of these pink cocktails, grab some fruit juice from the store or buy some fresh fruit as a mixer. Grapefruit juice, passion fruit juice, or blood orange juice are all great options. Here's the booze you can stock up on:
- Gin
- Vodka
- Wine
- Tequila
- Mezcal
- Champagne or sparkling wine
What is the most romantic cocktail?
Any cocktail with champagne in it is a great, romantic choice for a Valentine's Day drink.
What are the 5 most popular cocktails?
You can never go wrong with classic cocktails like Old Fashioneds, margaritas, martinis, Bloody Marys, and Palomas. Check out our Cocktails 101 guide for more sippable inspiration!
Delicious Pink Cocktails To Make This Valentine's Day
Citrus Mezcal Cocktail
Mezcal is a sister liquor to tequila, with a slightly smokier and more complex palette. There's nothing to not love about these refreshing and delicious cocktails made with mezcal, grapefruit soda, rose, lime juice, and thyme! (via Brit + Co)
Strawberry Jalapeño Margaritas
It's getting hot in here! Spice things up with these delish pink margs that also pack the heat. (via Brit + Co)
Strawberry Rhubarb Bellinis
For an elegant option, make sure that both of your primary ingredients are pink. This pink cocktail is sweet, bubbly, and exactly what we need this Valentine's. (via Brit + Co)
Rachel Green-Inspired Rose Gulab
To create this pretty drink, shake 1.5 oz Ketel One vodka, 0.75 oz pomegranate syrup, and 0.75 oz lemon juice, then strain into a glass. Top it with rose petals and some lemon zest to make it an extra fun drink. Once summer rolls around, swap the ice for ice cream for a sweet treat! (via Brit + Co/ Byblos Miami)
Honey Strawberry Basil Margarita
You don't have to wait for warm weather to whip this margarita up, and V-Day is the perfect excuse. With honey, basil, and strawberries, this is one pink cocktail that will surely dance across your tastebuds. (via Brit + Co)
Watermelon Jelly Margarita
This watermelon and lime tequila cocktail is the perfect combination of boozy fun and simple sweetness. It's an enticing hot pink shade for the holiday! (via Brit + Co)
Rose Gin + Tonic
This pink drink earns its colorful qualities from a splash of Glendalough Rose Gin. To make it, add 2 oz of the gin to a wine glass with ice. Finish the cocktail off with tonic water, a lime slice, and a sprig of mint! (via Glendalough Distillery)
Rosa Raspberry Chocatini
Any drink that has anything to do with chocolate is a hit in our books. To make this dessert-y drink, mix equal parts chilled Rosa Regale red wine and Stoli Chocolat Razberi vodka in a wine glass. Garnish with raspberries and shaved dark chocolate! (via Rosa Regale)
I've Got A Slush on You
This satisfyingly slushy pink cocktail is perfect for sharing over a V-Day pregame. Blend 2 oz Cutwater Hibiscus Vodka, 1oz Aperol, 2 oz strawberry syrup, 1 oz lemon juice, and a few drops of rosewater with ice and pour it up! (via Cutwater)
Blushing Kiss Martini
The hint of elderflower liqueur in this gin martini adds a floral element that can’t be beaten. Rim the glass with a slice of grapefruit and stir with a thyme stem for a subtle herbiness. (via Bakers Royale)
The Love Potion Cocktail
Sweeten up this pink Champagne cocktail with a blackberry simple syrup that adds a ton of flavor and turns it all a light shade of pink. (via Lark & Linen)
Haru’s Cherry Blossom Cocktail
Think outside the bar cart and combine some sake and cherry-flavored vodka in a shaker with peach puree and cranberry juice. It's like your new vodka cranberry! (viaPolka Dot Wedding)
Grapefruit Elderflower Spanish Gin + Tonics
Curl up on the couch with your love and this subtly pink drink, and you're in for some major cuddles. There's no shaker required, so refills are a cinch. (via Craft & Cocktails)
La Fleurette Cocktail
Serve this tasty pink cocktail in an elegant coupe class for that romantic old-Hollywood feel. (via Lulus)
Love Potion #9 Martini
This triple berry martini is easy to make, easy on the eyes and really easy to drink. Give it a sultry feel with a few cubes of dry ice... your cocktail will be smokin’. (viaThe Cookie Rookie)
Kir Royale
This fruity pink drink features champagne and creme de cassis, and if you want an extra pink look, swap the blackberries for raspberries. (via Culinary Hill)
Pink Señorita
Tequila is the way to just about anyone’s heart. Mix a couple of these sweet and sour Pink Señoritas to pair with your chips and guac this V-Day. (via Superman Cooks)
Rhubarb Bramble
This eye-catching pink cocktail is as fun to make as it is to sip on! To make it, shake 1.5 oz gin, 0.75 fresh lemon juice, and 0.75 oz simple syrup over ice until cold. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass filled with crushed ice. Finish it off with a drizzle of crème de cassis and a orange twist for garnish. (via Edinburgh Gin)
Pink Strawberry Sangria
If playing mixologist isn’t really your thing, a simple sangria will be the perfect pink cocktail for your Valentine’s Day celebrations. This one only requires strawberry vodka, pink Moscato, lemon-lime soda, and fresh strawberries. (viaSimply Whisked)
Strawberry Champagne Margarita
Pair these sweet and sparkling margs with your date’sfavorite tacos and they’ll never forget the sweet gesture. Don't have champagne? Swap it for sparkling wine instead. (via Pizzazzerie)
Pomegranate Rose Gin Fizz
Earthy gin pairs beautifully with the fruity pomegranate and rose water included in this cocktail recipe for a truly botanical experience that anyone will be pleased with! (via Ahu Eats)
Raspberry Pink Champagne Floats
This desserty drink is the ultimate way to end the evening on V-Day. All it takes is a scoop of raspberry sorbet and a splash of pink Champagne! (via The Cookie Rookie)
Berry Gin + Tonic
Strawberry Cream Mimosa
The morning after Valentine's Day should be just as special as the night before. If your previous sentiments didn't solidify your love, breakfast in bed and this strawberry cream mimosa totally will. (via Swanky Recipes)
Rosé, Gin and Pink Peppercorn Cocktail
If you’ve ever turned your nose up to boxed wine, prepare to change your opinion. All you have to do is add a few choice ingredients to boxed rosé, and it’s transformed into the pink cocktail of every foodie’s dream. (viaKitchn)
Rose Lemon Spritzer
Why give a bouquet of roses when you can make a rose cocktail? This spritzer is a refreshing, elegant and simple way to say, “I love you.” (via Half Baked Harvest)
What are your Valentine's Day plans this year? Share your pink cocktail recipes with us @BritandCo!
This article has been updated from a previous post.
