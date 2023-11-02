Jennette McCurdy's Book Club Takes The Pressure Off Reading With Her Attainable List
Jennette McCurdy is known for playing the amazing Sam Puckett on iCarly but she's also a published author who — wait for it — has her own book club. What makes this literary gem so genius is that it has less than 10 bookson its list, so it's a great place to start for someone who's interested in book club reads but gets overwhelmed easily. Here are five books to pick up and flip through ASAP!
September 2023
Everything Nothing Someone
Alice Carrière's memoir is a captivating tale of a tumultuous and confusing childhood that leads her to be unsure of who she truly is. Following a breakdown, Carrière is able to begin facing past traumas in order to piece together her life.
August 2023
The Many Lives of Mama Love
The Many Lives of Mama Love is a chilling memoir that ends with forgiveness and redemption. When Lara Love Hardin finds her heroin addiction exposed due to another illegal habit she's picked up, she learns the ins and outs of being a prisoner. It's during that time she begins to realize she's capable of more than she allowed herself to become and goes on to become a successful writer. However, Lara's post-prison journey isn't without it's bumpy moments and it's within daring to change that she comes in touch with her soul.
July 2023
Fireworks Every Night
Fireworks Every Night answers one proverbial question — what happens to families when fireworks erupt in their homes? In young C.C.'s case, her contentious family life is enough to make her question if it's better to keep herself safe rather than help undo hardship.
May 2023
Hang the Moon
Sallie Kincaid is a younger version of her father Duke and carries a feisty spirit who's also tenacious. When this causes trouble for her younger brother Eddie, Sallie has to find a way to confront who she thinks her father is along with the life she thought she knew.
The Anti-Cool Girl
Rosie Waterland's childhood was anything but cool or perfect. In The Anti-Cool Girl, she details being the younger child of addicts, her stint with being naked in films, and more moments that served as a wake-up call for her.
Let us know which book you'll be reading over the weekend!
