'Be My Guest With Ina Garten' Features Some Of Your Fave Celebs — & Delicious Recipes

I'm always a fan of my favorite celebs having their own cooking show (hello Meghan Markle and Selena Gomez!) but nobody will ever do a cooking show like Ina Garten. The new season of Be My Guest With Ina Garten returns in April and in addition to the Barefoot Contessa herself, the show features some of your favorite names in entertainment.

“Watching Be My Guest is like spending the day with Ina and her friends cooking, laughing and sharing personal stories,” Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement. “Our audience looks forward to the intimate conversations and fantastic food every season.” I'm already getting hungry so let's just get into it!

Here's everything you need to know about the new season of Be My Guest With Ina Garten before it hits Food Network on April 11, 2026.

Where can I watch Be My Guest? Food Network Be My Guest with Ina Garten comes back premiering Saturday, April 11, 2026 on Food Network at 12 PM, and then drops the next day on HBO Max and discovery+.

Who's featured in Be My Guest with Ina Garten this season? Food Network The new season of Be My Guest with Ina Garten features some names and faces you'll definitely recognize! This season, we'll see: Allison Janney (Palm Royale)

Jon Batiste (Soul composer)

Hoda Kotb (The Today Show)

Michael Barbaro (The Daily)

What is Be My Guest with Ina Garten? Food Network Be My Guest allows Ina Garten to spend time with friends and teach us all a thing or two about making delicious recipes! According to the official Food Network description, she "welcomes old and new friends into her home for good food, great conversation and lots of fun." Sounds like a very good time if you ask me.

What is Ina Garten's most popular recipe? Eiliv Aceron/Pexels One of Ina Garten's really popular recipes is her Skillet-Roasted Lemon Chicken, and considering chicken and lemon is one of my favorite flavor combos...yeah I'd love to add this to my cooking routine. It's a beginner recipe, so it's great for anyone who's trying to get more experience in the kitchen. And with ingredients like black pepper, lemon, and olive oil, there's a good chance you already have a lot of what you need!

Where can I get Ina Garten's cookbooks? Amazon The most popular cookbook on Amazon appears to be Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook (which has 18K ratings!!). It's got 85 recipes that "will feed your deepest cravings" and are "inspired by childhood favorites." A grown up grilled cheese with cheddar and chutney? Yes please!

Let us know what you're excited to see in this season of Be My Guest with Ina Garten!

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