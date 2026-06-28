How to Make Taylor Swift’s Famous 4th of July Flag Cake

When Taylor Swift famously sang, “bakers gonna bake, bake, bake, bake, bake," we're convinced she was channeling the energy of that iconic 2014 Fourth of July bash where she debuted her legendary American flag cake.

Originally inspired by Ina Garten’s classic recipe, this patriotic dessert became an instant pop-culture staple. Ready to channel your inner Swiftie? Scroll on to see how we recreated this delicious throwback for your next celebration.

Scroll for Taylor Swift's 4th of July cake recipe!

How To Make Taylor Swift's Flag Cake Brit + Co Ingredients For the Cake: — 9 tablespoons unsalted butter at room temperature — 1 1/2 cups sugar — 3 extra-large eggs at room temperature — 1 cup sour cream at room temperature — 3/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract — 1 1/2 cups flour — 1/6 cup cornstarch — 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt — 1/2 teaspoon baking soda Tools For The Cake: — electric mixer with paddle attachment — strainer or flour sifter — 9-inch x 13-inch cake pan

Brit + Co Instructions: 1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Butter and flour a 9-inch x 13-inch cake pan (or, cough, a casserole dish if you can't find one). 2. Using an electric mixer with a paddle attachment, cream together the butter and sugar on high speed until it is light and fluffy. 3. On medium speed, add the eggs, followed by the sour cream and vanilla. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and continue mixing until the batter is smooth. 4. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, cornstarch, baking soda and salt. Then add this mixture to the batter in the electric mixer, mixing on low speed until just combined. 5. Pour the batter into your prepared pan, then evenly spread it with a spatula. Bake in the center of the oven for 20 to 30 minutes. When a toothpick comes out clean, it's ready. Take it out of the oven and let it cool to room temperature.

Brit + Co Pro Tip: If you plan on transferring your cake out of the cake pan after baking, line your pan with parchment paper instead of buttering and flouring it.

How To Decorate Taylor Swift's Flag Cake Getty Ingredients For The Icing: — 2 half-pints raspberries (Feel like switchin' it up? Use strawberries and blackberries instead.) — 2 half-pints blueberries — 2 sticks butter — 3/4 pound cream cheese at room temperature — 1/2 pound confectioner's sugar, sifted — 3/4 teaspoons pure vanilla extract Tools For the Icing: — electric mixer with paddle attachment — offset spatula — toothpick — pastry bag

Brit + Co Instructions:

1. Using an electric mixer with a paddle attachment, combine the butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla until just smooth. 2. Once your cake is at room temperature, spread 3/4 of your icing onto the cake. 3. Use a toothpick to outline the flag design. 4. Fill the upper left corner with blueberries, then fill in every other stripe with raspberries. 5. Put the rest of your icing in a pastry bag and pipe it onto the leftover stripes. If you like, you can add "stars" on top of the blueberries. Ta-da! You've now got yourself a mighty fine, Taylor Swift flag cake. Now eat up!

Are you baking T-Swift's flag cake? If so, we want to see the results! Share photos @BritandCo so we can take a peek.

Lead image via Brit + Co

This article has been updated.