Selena Gomez Teamed Up With Gordon Ramsey To Make The Craziest Breakfast Burger Ever
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and our queen, Selena Gomez, is fully embracing that. The Only Murders in the Building star just made a superb guest appearance on Gordon Ramsey’s online series, Scrambled, to craft and chow down on a pretty mean breakfast burger.
Gordon is wild about scrambled eggs, so of course his breakfast burger recipe is only graced with the best kind – fluffy, soft eggs tumbled with delicious bouts of creme fraiche and butter. Fancy! Selena brought forth some real finesse in the kitchen, as she stars in her own cooking show, Selena + Chef.Together, Selena Gomez and Gordon Ramsey make the tastiest morning meal you’ve ever seen. This breakfast burger is loaded with layers of chipotle mayo, sausage, eggs, cheese, chives, avocado, and more. You’ll totally wanna make this for yourself. It only takes a few extra steps to really level up your breakfast burger game, and this recipe lays out the chef-level methods so simply.
Ingredients For Gordon + Selena's Elevated Breakfast Burger
Makes 2 breakfast burgers
- 6 eggs
- 4 small cuts of butter (Ramsey calls them “knobs” so you can probably measure with your heart here)
- “A touch” of creme fraiche or sour cream
- 2 brioche buns, toasted
- 2 sausage patties
- Salt
- Pepper
- 1 small bunch of chives
- Chipotle mayonnaise
- 1 avocado
- Lettuce
- 2 cheddar cheese slices
- Arugula
Directions For This Yummy Breakfast Burger
For the scrambled eggs:
- Crack 6 eggs into a small pot. Add the butter and creme fraiche (or sour cream) before cooking.
- Put the eggs on high heat, stirring continuously.
- Once the eggs start to cook, remove them from the heat. Continue to stir them off the heat, scraping the sides and bottom of the pan. (Ramsey’s rule for cooking scrambled eggs is 1 minute on the heat, 30 seconds off. After a few rounds of this, the eggs should be more solidified.)
- For added creaminess, add a tablespoon of creme fraiche (or sour cream) in between cooking.
- Once the eggs are done – you want them to be solid but not dry and hard – keep them off the heat, as they’ll continue to cook from the residual heat in the pot. Then, add salt and pepper to season.
Prepping the breakfast burger layers:
- Toast both sides of the buns in a pan with butter. After they’re nice and crispy, cook the sausage patties in the same pan. Start cooking them with olive oil, then finish with some butter.
- Dice the chives into small pieces. Add the chives to the cooked eggs.
To assemble:
- Slather the bottom buns with a heaping tablespoon of chipotle mayonnaise each.
- Cut 1 avocado in half, then keeping each half inside the shell, slice the avocado in a criss-cross pattern. (This makes it easier to scoop out. Optionally, add a squeeze of lime to season the avocado and keep it from losing its color.) Add the halved and sliced avocados to the bottom buns.
- Add some lettuce, the sausage patties, the scrambled eggs, the cheddar cheese, a pinch of arugula, and a little bit more chipotle mayonnaise on top
- Cap it off with the top bun, and push a large toothpick down into the breakfast burger to hold everything together.
Watch The Breakfast Burger Come To Life
Selena Gomez and Gordon Ramsey team up to make a tasty breakfast burger that's stacked super high with so much goodness. This breakfast burger makes the perfect meal to eat any time, even for lunch and dinner.
Images via YouTube.
