Summer fun can take a toll on our tresses, from chlorinated pool water to salty ocean air to sun overexposure. And while we love beach waves as much as the next gal, we also want our hair looking healthy all season. Give your hair a clean break (literally!) with these hair products that help your mane with a shine and strengthening boost.
Gemmist Personalized Shampoo and Conditioner Set ($36)
Get a personalized formula for your hair type with this sulfate- and paraben-free shampoo and conditioner. It's dye-free too with clean scent you'll love.
Mo Mi Beauty Shampoo + Shower $40
This 2-in-1 shampoo and shower wash is packed with quinoa protein for strength, kale for detoxification, carrot protein for protection, plus other nutrients from ingredients like ginger root, mushrooms, and wakame. The scent? Think sweet orange, blood orange and hinoki (a Japanese Cypress). Yum!
Headquarters Shampoo for Dry Scalp & Roots ($8)
Have issues with dry scalp? Welcome to the club. This shampoo will relieve flaky and damaged scalp while leaving your locks looking smooth. Also try Headquarters Scalp Lotion for Dry Roots and Headquarters Dry Scalp Exfoliator.
Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask ($36)
Restore summer hair with this weekly treatment that strengthens damaged hair and helps prevent future damage.
R+Co Sun Catcher Power C Boosting Leave-In Conditioner ($32)
For all hair types, this leave-in conditioner is rich in antioxidants to help protect hair from UV damage, plus has hyaluronic acid to nourish and hydrate hair and vegetable collagen to strengthen hair.
Act+Acre Cold Processed Scalp Detox ($42)
This vitamin-rich oil-based treatment is packed with nourishing nutrients to cleanse and moisturize your scalp, including basil and baobab oil to promote healthy hair growth.
Aesop Tame Hair Serum ($35)
Tame your mane with this flyaway and frizz-controlling serum that doesn't cause build up. For all hair types, it has a fresh citrusy scent.
Reverie Ever Recovery Oil ($52)
The Ever Recovery Oil travels deep into your hair cuticles and coats them with essential nutrients so that you don't have to worry about split ends. Yes, please!
Adwoa Beauty Baomint Moisturizing Curl Defining Cream ($32)
Embrace your summer curls with this creamy styler that also detangles, leaving your strands shiny, silky, and smooth.
Drunk Elephant Wild Marula Tangle Spray ($25)
Detangle that messy beach hair with this weightless leave-in mist that also smooths and protects from heat while restoring your natural movement and shine. Great for all hair types!
Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme ($28)
This sulfate-, paraben, and phthalate-free styling cream eliminates frizz, hydrates, and protects all hair types, from straight to wavy to curly and cute and coily. It's color safe too!
Fable & Mane HoliRoots Pre-wash Hair Treatment Oil ($34)
This vegan cult-favorite root treatment oil strengthens with ashwagandha for a healthy look hair.
Briogeo Farewell Frizz Blow Dry Perfection Heat Protectant Cream ($24)
Add this frizz-reducing cream before blow-drying to protect hair with ingredients like rosehip, argan, and coconut oils that lock in hydration and lock out humidity.
Briogeo Vegan Boar Bristle Hair Brush ($28)
This vegan and cruelty-free boar bristle paddle brush is perfect for all hair types.
