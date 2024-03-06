Do I Really Need To Exfoliate My Scalp? Here's What Experts Recommend
The ‘skincare-ification’ of hair care is upon us! Among the rising trends of hair oiling for faster growth or splurging on a Jolie filtered shower head to avoid harmful hard water, scalp exfoliation is the next big thing when it comes to caring for your lovely locks.
Scalp exfoliation obvi targets only your scalp, but it can also impact your hair. We spoke with experts about what exactly scalp exfoliation is, what it does, and how to do it. Ahead, everything you need to know about scalp exfoliation!
What is scalp exfoliation?
Photo by Element5 Digital / PEXELS
Scalp exfoliation is the process of removing dead skin cells, product build-up, and excess oils from your scalp. Scalp exfoliation essentially gives you a very deep clean to help you maintain optimal scalp health.
Scalp exfoliation is very similar to exfoliating the skin on your face, and you’ll typically find scalp exfoliation products that contain recognizable exfoliants like AHA (alpha hydroxy acid), BHA (beta hydroxy acid), glycolic acid, and salicylic acid to get the job done.
How does scalp exfoliation work?
Photo by cottonbro studio / PEXELS
Scalp exfoliation is commonly done using chemical exfoliants that work to remove dead skin cells, build-up, and excess oils. You can find scalp exfoliating products in several different forms like shampoos, scrubs, serums, and treatments.
“The same chemicals that are in the facial exfoliants are the same ones you would use on the scalp,” says Dr. Richard Bottiglione. Bottiglione has been a dermatologist for nearly 50 years and is based in Scottsdale, AZ. He’s also the founder of medical grade skincare line, Dermatologist's Choice. “All the exfoliants, AHA and BHA, are all safe to use on the scalp.”
Why do I need to exfoliate my scalp?
Image via Odele Beauty
Exfoliating your scalp on a regular basis can help combat everything from pimples, dry patches, unusual oiliness, dandruff, itchy scalp, and infection, according to Dr. Bottiglione. It can be especially helpful if you sweat a lot or are prone to dryness.
“There are many people who get pimples on their scalp and people who accumulate oil on their scalp for a variety of reasons: product buildup, sweat, and naturally, more oil production,” he says. “If it's not cleaned properly you can get an infection. Removing the excess skin, product, and oil is important for optimal scalp health.”
What is the best way to exfoliate my scalp?
Image via Not Your Mother's
Efrain Vasquez, Vice President of Innovation and Product Development at Not Your Mother's Haircare, recommends using chemical scalp exfoliants that contain fruit-derived AHAs, like the Balancing Act Detoxifying Scalp AHA Exfoliant, since they’re notably effective.
“We formulated our Balancing Act Detoxifying Scalp AHA Exfoliant with a blend of naturally-derived fruit AHAs that work to dissolve dead skin cells and build-up for a gentler experience that is just as effective as a physical exfoliant, if not more so,” he says. “Naturally derived from fruits such as lemons, apples, and grapes, these acids are great at exfoliating and promoting skin cell turnover and creating a smoother surface.”
How do I exfoliate my scalp?
Photo by Armin Rimoldi / PEXELS
If you’re opting for physical scalp exfoliation, you can work a scrub into your scalp or massage your scalp with a specialized scalp brush using small circular motions all over the head.
If you’re opting for chemical scalp exfoliation (like a serum or treatment), section off your hair, dry or wet, and apply the treatment conservatively to the entire scalp. Then, massage the product into the scalp and wait for a few minutes before rinsing it out.
Dr. Bottiglione says that a tingling sensation is “a good thing” with chemical scalp exfoliants.
How frequently you exfoliate your scalp will depend on the concentration on the product you’re using, plus how your scalp reacts to it. For example, Vasquez recommends using the Balancing Act Detoxifying Scalp AHA Exfoliant 1 to 3 times a week, however, those with sensitive scalps may only need to exfoliate once a week.
“Everybody’s scalp is different, so it is key to find what works best for you,” Vasquez says. “If you have more severe scalp issues, you should always consult with your medical provider before use.”
If exfoliating is drying your scalp and hair out, you can either decrease how often you use an exfoliant or use one with a lower concentration.
“The concentration of chemical exfoliating acids and the products has to be really individualized to exactly what you're treating,” Dr. Bottiglione also offers.
Do dermatologists recommend scalp exfoliation?
Photo by cottonbro studio / PEXELS
Dr. Bottiglione recommends scalp exfoliation since it can help you maintain a healthy scalp overall, but it's important that you do what’s best for your needs. He notes that chemical scalp exfoliation can sometimes be harsh for those with sensitive skin, so it's crucial to keep track of how it affects you.
“Not all acids are created equal,” he says. “Products have different concentrations of acids in them, so it's important to find a chemical exfoliating acid that is non-neutralized and at a concentration you can tolerate, plus one that exfoliates the scalp well.”
Scalp exfoliation can be really good for people with scalp irritations or sensitivities like psoriasis.
"I would say a stronger concentration can be really good for the scalp with severe scalp irritation, like psoriasis or severe dandruff," Dr. Bottiglione says. "Using any exfoliating items probably would be a good way to allow the usual prescription items for psoriasis to take effect better."
What are the best products for scalp exfoliation?
Not Your Mother's Balancing Act Detoxifying Scalp AHA Exfoliant
$12 from Ulta
"Just like the rest of your skin, the scalp can benefit from exfoliation to unclog hair follicles, stimulate circulation, and create a foundation for healthy hair," Efrain Vasquez, Vice President of Innovation and Product Development at Not Your Mother's Haircare says.
The Balancing Act exfoliant is formulated with fruit AHA's as well as pre- and post-biotics that literally balance out the effects of exfoliation like tingling and dryness, making it the best choice for people with sensitive scalps.
"Pre-biotics help to promote the scalp’s healthy microbiome activity to restore balance for healthier scalp and hair and post-biotics help speed up your scalp microbiome’s rebalancing, providing an immediate soothing effect while reducing dryness-induced irritation," Vasquez says. "A cocktail of these two ingredients is the perfect combination to keep a healthy scalp."
Dermatologist's Choice Glycolic Peel Cleansing Pads with Salicylic Acid
$65 from Dermatologist's Choice
Dr. Bottiglione recommends chemical exfoliation when it comes to the scalp, and these medical-grade pads with AHA and BHA are super easy to use (and travel with!) for those seeking a deeper scalp exfoliation. They're more concentrated than most products you can find at the drug store, which speaks to their efficacy. They also provide an element of physical exfoliation – just part your hair into sections and gently wipe to use!
"The pads from Dermatologist's Choice themselves would add a little extra exfoliation since it's a texturized pad with active, non-neutralized glycolic acid," he says. "It's the best of both chemical and physical exfoliation. However, I recommend chemical exfoliation over physical exfoliation which can be too rough on the skin and cause potentially other issues."
Odele Scalp + Body Scrub
$17 from Odele Beauty
This scrub is a physical exfoliant made for both your scalp and body. It's blended with a gentle cleanser to ensure a super-clean feel after use, and it's friendly for all hair types. Odele never uses SLS or SLES sulfates, formaldehyde, phthalates, parabens, or synthetic fragrances in their products, so you can feel confident you're getting an effective exfoliant. The best part about this product is its gentle orange peel + grapefruit scent!
Pacifica Beauty Rosemary Apple Cider Scalp Detox Tonic + Clarifying Shampoo Scalp Massage Brush Duo
$15 from Amazon, was $19
This hair care set allows you to get the best of both worlds when it comes to scalp exfoliation – chemical and physical! First, apply the glycolic acid, AHA, and BHA-packed detox treatment to your congested scalp to remove dirt, build-up, and oil. Next, massage it in using the scalp brush that stimulates hair follicles and improves circulation. These pick are both 100% vegan and cruelty-free.
