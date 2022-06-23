Here's All The Summer Hair Inspiration You Need For 2022
Summer Hair Colors
Rocking orange hair doesn't mean you have to look like a traffic cone. Even toned down a bit, burnt orange hair still stands out from the crowd.
Pull an Ariel by dying your hair a vivid shade of red. To maintain your color, wait a couple of days after getting it dyed, then wash with cold water.
There are a couple different routes you can go if you want rainbow hair. Dye from root to tip for a vertical rainbow, or go horizontal around your whole head.
Purple might be our favorite hair dye color, and this dark ultraviolet is bold enough to turn heads — yet it's super chic.
The great thing about magenta hair is that it's fun, but it looks almost natural... which makes it a great middle ground for people who don't like crazy hair shades but want to experiment.
Jet black is glossy, classy, and looks good with literally everything.
Summer Haircuts
Long layered haircuts are kind of like a modern take on The Rachel haircut from Friends. Layered, voluminous, and just the right amount of old school.
Taper haircuts are a perfect example of the fact that you don't have to have long hair to still look amazing. This is also a great way to let your accessories take center stage.
Long bobs look good straight, wavy, or curled, and depending on your hair type, you can either get the ends thinned out or go for a blunt chop. Long story short, it looks good on everyone.
The wolf cuts of 2022 call back to rockstar haircuts from the '80s. Our social editor Claire looks amazing with hers!
Summer Hairstyles
Peekaboo braids are a great way to add some color and detail without adding an actual extra layer to your hairstyle.
There are tons of easy updos for medium length hair that you can try out, like this French braid leading into a low bun. Looking for more inspo? Check out our collection of Bubble Braid ideas and 2022 Hair Trends.
By pulling out little pieces on each braid, butterfly braids will add some fun and whimsy to your beauty routine. They look amazing both on their own and when they're added to other braided styles.
Bohemian knotless braids feature curls hanging out of each loc, which adds a ton of beautiful visual detail and makes for a great date night look.
French braids are a super easy way to add something to your hair, and if you swap your method (braiding out and under instead of over and in), you get Dutch braids.
We'll always take a cue from Zendaya, and '90s mermaid hair is definitely on our radar this summer. Sleep with your hair in braids or take your straightener and move it back and forth (like in this tutorial) as you go down each section.
