Banish Dry Lips For Good With These 23 Lip Care Products
Even the tiniest bit of dehydration can affect our lips, so it doesn't hurt to give 'em a little extra love this time of year as temperatures continue to rise and keep us parched. Plus, International Kissing Day is right around the corner (July 6th), offering the perfect opportunity to reassess your lip care routine. Your pout deserves some TLC, even if the only thing you're kissing is this DIY lipstick art! From lip scrubs to a tube of green lipstick, we've rounded up all the beauty products you need to fight dry lips all summer long.
fresh Sugar Lip Polish Exfoliator ($14, was $18)
Chapped lips, be gone with this exfoliator that will buff and smooth away any unevenness. Shea butter and Jojoba Oil add a little moisture (plus, how can we say no to something sugary?!).
MERIT Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil ($24)
After three months of hot summer weather, this hydrating oil will give you healthy-looking lips all day — without any stickiness.
noyah Food-Grade Vanilla Lip Balm ($6)
Did you know we consume a lot of the products we put on our lips? You don't have to worry about that with this product; it's the first lip balm that's made with 100% food-grade ingredients and comes from a kitchen instead of a cosmetic plant. This balm brings a whole new meaning to the phrase 'natural beauty.'
Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment ($4)
Full of vitamins, Shea Butter, and Chamomile essence, this ointment seals in your lip's moisture *and* gives a little extra shine. It's preservative and fragrance free, so it's perfect for sensitive skin.
Glossier Balm Dotcom ($12)
Add some moisture and tint to your lips with this everyday balm that doubles as a skin salve. Made with Castor Oil, Beeswax, and Lanolin, once you use this baby, you'll never go back.
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick ($15)
This lipstick will add a pigment to your lips that Taylor Swift would be proud of. Infused with avocado oil that glides on easy, it also won't dry out your lips. Creamy, weightless, and long-lasting? Sign us up!
Three Ships Hydrating Lip Kit ($30)
This duo is tiny enough to store in your clutch, plus they smell uh-maze-ing. The exfoliator conditions your lips while the mask smooths them.
Rosebud Salve Tin ($7)
The Rosebud Salve Tin has been around for over a century, so you can say it's been a fan favorite for awhile. It's multipurpose, so you can use it for chapped skin, rashes, and more. You better stock up on this one because you'll go through it quickly.
Supergoop Lip Shield SPF 30 Trio ($24)
Our lips need SPF all year long just like the rest of our body does, and this water-resistant lip shield is just what we're looking for. It's got antioxidant-rich oils, and since there's three, you can gift one to Mom and sis (or keep all three for yourself).
Glow Recipe Lip Pop ($22)
Not only is watermelon one of our favorite summer snacks, but this Watermelon Glow Lip Pop is never leaving our beauty bag again. Exfoliate, hydrate, and add a pop of color with this all-in-one product.
Pixi Beauty MatteLast Liquid Lipstick ($14)
Infused with Rosehip Oil, Pixi's liquid lipstick is long-wearing and matte. It looks slightly different on everyone who wears it, which is another reason it's one of our favorites!
Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss'r Lip Care Set ($24)
This duo is the ultimate kiss prep. Not only will it give you the most kissable pout, but the geometric tubes double as chic vanity decor.
Ofra Smiley for Ryleigh Lip Gloss ($14, was $15)
This creamy and comfy gloss is anything but sticky. It's packed with antioxidants, Jojoba Oil and sun filters, so go ahead and pair it with your favorite lipstick or apply it after your go-to balm.
Vermont's Original Bag Balm ($12, originally $14)
This ointment was originally developed to help chapped cow udders during Vermont's winter so you can bet it'll give dry lips a serious does of hydration. You can also use it for cuts, scratches, irritations, and more.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask ($22)
This overnight intensive-care mask delivers antioxidants and intense moisture while you sleep so you can literally wake up fresh-faced.
Honest Beauty Magic Beauty Balm ($13)
Put this multi-purpose potion on your lips, your eyelids, and even your nose when you're feeling extra dry. If you didn't believe in magic before, you will now.
Lipstick Queen Frog Prince Lipstick ($13, was $25)
The green in this lipstick reacts with your lip color for a stain that looks great on everyone. It's got vitamin E and shea butter and will keep your lips their own shade of pink all night long.
Lottie London Oil Slick Lip Oil ($7)
Oil Slick totally reminds us of Smackers, but with added almond oil and cherry extract. It will give you instantly juicy lips for the sweetest pout around.
ILIA Multi-Stick Cheek & Lip ($34)
This is the perfect product to throw in your makeup bag because it's a lip balm, lip tint, and blush all-in-one! A chic little tube that's tiny enough to fit anywhere, this stick will give you a natural finish on-the-go.
Beautycounter Peppermint Lip Conditioner ($22)
Give your lip a pick-me-up with a cruelty-free conditioner that hydrates, refreshes, and smells great.
Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm ($34)
This lipstick balm gives your lips a little color, and the hyaluronic acid will also help your lips retain water for a plump and hydrated kisser.
ColourPop Lippie Stix ($7)
Just because this stick is full coverage and matte doesn't mean it'll dry your lips out. On the other hand, the skin-loving ingredients don't take away from the pigmentation either. All you need is one swipe for color *and* hydration.
Burt's Bees Lavender and Honey Lip Butter ($5)
This new easy-open tin means you can get to the botanical goodness of this lip butter even quicker. We love that it's never greasy and that the ingredients are responsibly sourced.
DM us your favorite lip products on Instagram and follow us on Pinterest for more beauty inspiration.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!