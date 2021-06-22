The 19 Very Best Travel-Size Beauty Products
The world is opening up, and we couldn't be happier about it. Still, it does bring up the inevitable fact that we have to relearn how to pack a bag — for the gym, for the office, for a business trip, and for a weekend away. Wherever you may be going, chances are you're dealing with limited space and a desire to not break your back schlepping your entire medicine cabinet. The solution? A scaled-down selection of the hardest-working, most effective beauty products and tools we could find.
For Your Face…
Mini MAC Lipstick ($12)
Whether you're traveling for work or for play, or you're simply out with a small bag, a red lip is the play.
NARS Mini Blush ($16)
This soft, blendable, and buildable blush is a classic for a reason.
Smashbox Studio Skin 24 Hour Oil-Free Hydra Foundation Mini ($16)
Who has time to reapply makeup when you're on the road? Luckily this liquid foundation stays put for a full 24 hours.
Urban Decay Mini All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray ($15)
Speaking of products that last, this portable finishing spray keeps makeup fresh and unsmudged on the longest days and nights.
Laura Mercier Mini Translucent Loose Setting Powder ($23)
Control oil buildup with a light but powerful translucent powder.
Urban Decay Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette ($29)
There's a good chance you already own a full-size version of this neutral shadow palette that somehow looks incredible on every skin tone. We highly recommend doubling up.
Milk Makeup Mini Matte Cream Bronzer ($18)
No powder spillage here. Use this matte stick on your face and body to strategically contour or for all all-over warm glow.
For Your Skin…
fresh Mini Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Toner ($18.75, was $25)
Not only does this rose petal-infused toner work on all skin types, but it also now comes in a TSA-approved size.
Glossier Mini Milky Jelly Cleanser ($7.20, was $9)
Whereas many cleansers are formulated with traditional soap, Glossier's version uses poloxamer, which won't sting your eyes when stripping off your mascara.
Sunnyscreen 100% Mineral Stick SPF 50 ($24)
We're longtime fans of Supergoop's mineral sunscreens, and this portable stick is now also on our must-have list.
Paula's Choice Mini Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant ($10)
Thanks to a combination of buildup-fighting salicylic acid, soothing green tea, and hydrating methylpropanediol, your skin's bound to start looking fresher.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Mini Alpha Beta® Extra Strength Daily Peel ($15)
The ultimate portable skincare essential, these pre-dosed pads help reduce fine lines, acne scars, dullness, and uneven skin texture.
CeraVe Unscented Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Normal to Dry Skin ($5+)
TikTok's favorite moisturizer is worth the hype, and you seriously can't beat the price.
For Your Hair...
TRESemme Tres Two Extra Hold Hairspray ($1.99)
If your hair is as uncooperative as ours can be in new climates, this maximum hold hairspray is clutch.
Batiste Clean & Classic Trial Size Dry Shampoo ($4.99)
No
time desire to wash your hair while on the go? That calls for this tried-and-true refresher.
Tools of the Trade
Your Superheroes Full-Size Travel Makeup Brush Set ($50)
Even those serious about putting on their face will find everything they need in this teeny, tiny six-piece set.
Sonia Kashuk TSA Travel Makeup Bag Kit ($7.99)
Store your liquids in a clear case to prevent both a spilling disaster and the need to empty your bag at airport security.
T3 Featherweight Compact ($69.99, was $150)
Never has a hotel hairdryer been up to the task of taming our thick hair. Enter, this effective mini, which while lightweight, packs the same power as the full-size version.
Switch2Pure Mini Rose Quartz Crystal Roller ($21)
Improve circulation, increase cell turnover, promote lymphatic drainage with a facial roller you can take anywhere.
