Breaking Down The Benefits Of Pickle Juice
You already know our passion for pickles, the perfectly pungent snack that all the hot girls eat nowadays. Beyond the appeal for their snappy crunch and sour savor, pickles (and especially pickle juice) carry tons of benefits for our bodies. Here, we break down what the dill-filled bites can do for you and your overall health.
1. Electrolytes occurring in pickles help you recover, post-sweat sesh.
Electrolytes carry essential minerals that your body can’t produce on its own – when you ingest them, you’re basically supplementing your body’s existing functions. Among facilitating your nervous system and pH balance, electrolytes help to maintain your body’s fluid levels, naturally hydrating you.Though its benefits are often compared to those of “thirst-quenching” sports drinks, pickle juice is surprisingly a far better choice for the sake of your health. Most marketed recovery drinks carry more than 30g of sugar in one bottle that can severely dehydrate your body. Though the healthier choice, pickles can still contain hefty amounts of sodium, so just remain aware of your sodium intake when you're snacking.
2. Pickle juice is a natural hangover cure.
Photo by cottonbro studio / PEXELS
Alcohol is a known diuretic that rapidly draws fluids out from your body. By restoring electrolytes with briny pickle juice after a night out, you can avoid feeling ferociously hungover. Better yet, be proactive and swig some pickle juice before you go ham at the bars on Friday night, so you start balanced and ready to face the alcoholic drinks. Pickle martinis, anyone?
3. When fermented, pickles aid in digestion and gut health.
But you have to reach for the right pickles. There are essentially two kinds on the market: quick pickles (made with vinegar), or fermented pickles (made with brine). You’ll want the fermented kind – pickles that undergo fermentation inside a brine mixture produce far more live probiotics that support a healthy gut microbiome. They’re typically located in refrigerated sections at the grocery store if you’re buying, but you can totally make your own pickles easily. Fermented pickles also don't contain any harmful dyes and preservatives, like quick pickles may.
4. Since vinegar helps stabilize blood sugar, pickles do the same.
Photo by Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS
If naturally fermented pickles feel out of range for you, don’t fret. Jarred, quick pickle chips, slices, and relishes can still be good for you, due to their vinegar content. Vinegar helps improve the body’s response to insulin – simply put, ingesting vinegary pickles can stabilize your blood sugar.
