All Hot Girls Love Pickles – Here Are 9 New Pickle Snacks To Try
After embracing the true magic of rat snacking, it’s time to delve deeper into the world of snacks at our disposal. Pickles are the epitome of a rat snack – they’re sour, zesty, punchy, salty – all of the things you crave from a satisfying snack. Here are some pickle snacks we think will be a big dillto any brine-loving hottie.
Hidden Valley Pickle Flavored Ranch ($5)
Now pretty much every dippable food can get a dill infusion, thanks to this amazing new Hidden Valley Ranch flavor. You can also smother your sandwiches and salads in this pickle ranch for added flavor! I'm salivating already.
Kettle Krinkle Cut Dill Pickle Chips ($3)
Whoever first thought of making dill pickle flavored chips needs a big kiss, because they are just wow. Each bite delivers a crunchy yet sour taste. The best part is licking off all that flavoring that sticks to your fingers. Yum!
Trader Joe's Perfectly Pickled Pups ($5)
I've officially died and gone to pickle heaven. I absolutely can't dill with how addicting this Trader Joe's finger food is. Mini-sized beef franks are met with a hearty layering of dill pickle batter and breadcrumbs – every aspect of this product comes together to make the perfect pickle snack!
Frank's RedHot Dill Pickle Hot Sauce ($6)
Dill pickle hot sauce. Let me say that again. Dill pickle hot sauce. You're kidding! This pickle snack is just too good – it carries the ultimate tangy twist to put on chicken wings, lunch wraps, fries, eggs, and more! Frank's has never let me down, and thanks to this new flavor release, things are looking better every day.
Grillo's Pickle de Gallo ($5)
This dill pickle salsa is one of the greatest pickle snacks I've ever tried. The fact that I'd never seen or heard of pickle de gallo before now is a crime. Now that this snack is in my possession, I could honestly eat it by the spoonful. Grillo's Pickle de Gallo provides a fresh crunch with each bite, all while maintaining dill-y flavors. It's the perfect companion for sandwiches and salads!
Blue Diamond Spicy Dill Pickle Almonds ($4)
For a heartier pickle snack, these dill-infused almonds are an effective pick-me-up. Of course, you're still getting the mouthwatering sourness you crave, but you're also filling up on the benefits of almonds. For a genius pickle snack hack, mix these bad boys in a bowl with pickle chips and pretzels – you get dill pickle trail mix, the right way.
Kernel Season's Dill Pickle Popcorn Seasoning ($8)
You know when you reach the bottom of the popcorn bucket, and all that flavoring is sitting in a pool at the bottom just waiting for you to devour it with your buttery fingers? That's the treat you get with this dill pickle popcorn seasoning. Of course, the bites you take along the way will be perfectly pickled, but the end of this snack is the best part.
Martin House Best Maid Pickle Sour ($11)
If you aren't getting enough snacks to feed your pickle hankering, this sour beer could be a solution. It packs a punch on the dill side – this dill drink is best when sipped slow.
Oh Snap! Dilly Bites ($2)
For when you just need a plain pickle, these Oh Snap snack packs are here to save the day. They're ideal for on-the-go pickle snacking, since the package can be resealed. These chips are crunchy and just plain cool.
