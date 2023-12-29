These Briny Pickle Recipes Go Way Beyond The Jar
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
When you think about pickles, you may imagine them as boring ballpark hot dog toppings or an overlooked deli sandwich side. Past that, they sorta max out their allure as a straight-out-the-jar snack. News flash — they’re so much more than that! Pickles add such a wonderful crunch to elegant appetizers, a tangy element to your main dishes, and even a surprising bite to your cocktails (picklemartini, anyone?). Look past the standard burger relish and check out these recipes with pickles that incorporate salt and brine into your everyday.
Cheeseburger Soup
What do you do when you’re craving the comfort of soup, but the flavors of a cheeseburger? Make cheeseburger soup! Topped with lots and lots of pickles, obvi. (via The Food Charlatan)
Dill Pickle Grilled Cheese
This may look like something that we would’ve craved as a kid, but with some fresh dill and a few high quality ingredients, it’s as gourmet as grilled cheeses come. (viaBS'in the Kitchen)
Dill Pickle Hummus
Hummus is the perfect neutral base to play with the fun flavors from pickles. Try dipping dill pickle chips (these ones from Boulder Canyon are our fave) in this hummus for an extra-tangy snack. (via Sweet Salty Tart)
Tempeh Reuben
This healthy sammie is made so much tastier with a pile of pickles in between the bread. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Dill Pickle Chicken Salad
Dill pickles give your regular chicken salad a nice, fresh, and tangy makeover. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Vegan Dill Pickle Soup
Dill pickle soup is perfect for sick days since the dilly herbs help open up those sinuses and satisfy the tummy. (via The Edgy Veg)
Homemade Fish Sticks with Tartar Sauce
Tartar sauce earns its zest from lemon and pickles. This pickle recipe is sure to leave you puckered up! (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
Dill Pickle Cheese Ball
Cheese balls are the ultimate shareable party food, so try spicing things up with chopped pickles and plenty of fresh dill! (via The Fast Recipe)
Fried Pickle Poppers
Everyone is familiar with a jalapeño popper, but these pickles that have been stuffed with creamy pub cheese and fried in a wonton wrapper will give 'em a run for their money. (via Host the Toast)
Dill Pickle Bread
If you assume this bread has a mild pickle flavor, think again. The dough replaces all of the water with pickle juice, adds a ton of dried dill and a whole chopped dill pickle. It’s a pickle lover’s dream come to life. (via Gather for Bread)
Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken
This isn’t just any fried chicken. This epic version is brined in pickle juice and coated in pork rinds for a low-carb breading. Genius. (via The Primitive Palate)
Roast Beef Pickle Bites
With just five ingredients (that you more than likely have lingering in your fridge), you can whip up this crunchy pickle snack that everyone will love. (via Gather for Bread)
Pickle Potato Salad
This potato salad delivers a super bright and zesty forkful every single time. It's great on its own, but would be really good with some chicken! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Oven-Baked "Fried" Pickles
You won't technically fry these little pickle babies, but the crispy outer that gets baked in the oven will give the impression of a deep-fried job every time! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Big Mac Loaded Tater Tots
Try deconstructing the classic burger next time you're craving one, and instead, top a fat pile of tots with all the go-to faves – pickles included. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Dill Dip
Chopped and diced pickles join the ingredient list for this easy dip recipe, making each scoop a really big dill. (via Hello Little Home)
Dill Pickle Pizza
Don't knock it 'til you try it – pickles on pizza are supreme. (via The Edgy Veg)
Pickle Pinwheels
The whole party will go crazy over these pickle-y bites! Load 'em up with just as much tang as your heart desires. (via This Wife Cooks)
Dill Pickle Bloody Mary
Right about now you’re wondering why you’ve never made your Bloody Marys with pickle juice before. It’s okay – just keep your bar cart stocked with pickle-infused vodka from here on out, and you can have them whenever you please. (via The Worktop)
This post has been updated.
Lead image via BS'in the Kitchen.