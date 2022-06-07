9 Vegetables To Pickle In 2022 + How To Do It
We've made jams, we've made kombucha, and this summer, we're making pickled vegetables. Pickling vegetables adds some extra flavor and softens them, and they can stay good for quite a while when you leave them sealed in their mason jars. We've rounded up some of the most popular vegetables to pickle this summer and included some helpful tips on how to do it if you've never tried before.
How To Make Pickling Liquid
Here are two recipes for a basic pickling liquid (which can be a pickling salt substitute) and one with a bit more spice. These will be great for all the veggies, or even for these curried pickled eggs! For either recipe, bring the ingredients to a simmer, then turn the heat off. You can let it cool or pour it over your veggies while it's still hot; just be sure not to screw on your mason jar lids until it's cool, otherwise they might get stuck.
White Balsamic Pickling Liquid:
- 2000 g white balsamic vinegar
- 20 g salt
- 400 g sugar
Spiced Pickling Liquid:
- 1 1/2 cups white vinegar
- 1 cup cold water
- 2 tablespoons mild curry powder
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- 1 teaspoon dried chili flakes
- 1 teaspoon red peppercorns
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 fresh chilis (we used fresno variety), sliced in half, lengthways
How To Pickle Cucumbers
@sarahelizabeth9939 Reply to @christinajean55 #homemadepickles #diypickles #pickle #picklegirl #diy #homemade #recipe #picklerecipe #diyproject #pickling ♬ original sound - Sarah
Homemade pickles are a great alternative if dill pickles are too sour for your liking. Whip them up and then let them sit for a bit. The longer they sit in the brine, the stronger the flavor will be, and Sarah recommends letting them pickle for three to five days.
How To Pickle Yellow Squash
@erincrosbyhome Pickled Squash and Zucchini #foodtok #fyp #fy #pickles #summerfood #cottatgecore #homesteading ♬ original sound - Erin Crosby
Pickling yellow squash (and green squash) is just as easy as pickling cucumbers. One thing you can do to make sure they have the most flavor is to let them drain in a colander and squeeze out as much water as you can. That way, they'll soak up more of the brine.
How To Pickle Beets From The Garden
@.cookwithbrooke Pickled beets #keto #lowcarb #pickles #asmr #beets #FordMaverick ♬ original sound - ❁ℬ𝓇ℴℴ𝓀ℯ❁
This pickled beets recipe is flavorful and keto, so it only has seven carbs for every half of a cup. You can use monk fruit sweetener for some sweetness without a ton of sugar.
How To Pickle Okra
@traziarae We have another pickling recipe!! Pickled okra!! #foodtok #pickling #learnontiktok #easyrecipes #food #foryou ♬ original sound - Trazia Rae
We're suckers for fried okra, but this pickled okra looks too good to pass up. This recipe calls for a 2:1 sugar to salt ratio, but if you want them a little less sweet, feel free to cut back on the sugar.
How To Pickle Banana Peppers
@forehome17 Pickled Banana Peppers #homecanning #pickledbananapeppers #bananapeppers ♬ original sound - ForeHome
Grab around a pound of banana peppers to make this pickled banana peppers recipe. When you're pickling vegetables, you can grab whatever sized jars you prefer. If you go through your pickles slowly, opt for smaller jars, but if you like to eat them everyday, you might want larger jars so you can make more.
How To Pickle Zucchini
@healthywithalex
Don’t let your zucchini go bad! Pickle it 😏♬ original sound - Alex
Use a mandoline to get your zucchini slices thin and to keep them all the same size. Alex used 2.5 cups of water, 1 cup of white vinegar, 1 tablespoon of sugar, and 1 tablespoon of salt for the brine, then set the jar in the fridge 24 hours.
How To Pickle Jalapeños
@katcancook
Quick Pickled Jalapeños will change your weeknight dinner game 🌶♬ original sound - Kathleen Ashmore
Sometimes, we really don't want to wait days on end for our pickled vegetables to be ready. That's why we love this pickled jalapeño recipe! Let them sit in the fridge for just an hour and you're ready to eat.
How To Pickle Watermelon Rind
@carolinagelen save your watermelon rind #watermelon #watermelons #watermelonrind #foodontiktok #pickled #pickledwatermelon ♬ original sound - carolinagelen
This might be the most shocking addition to this list! And while watermelon might not technically be a vegetable, we couldn't resist adding it into the mix. Pickled watermelon rind is a similar consistency to cantaloupe, but has plenty of those pickled flavors we love.
How To Pickle Onions
@tasteandtraveler Such a beautiful recipe 🥲 #fyp #pickledredonion #pickled #redonion #pickledonions ♬ original sound - Sarah Wohlner
These pickled onions only take five minutes to make (even if they have to sit for an hour) and they're good on salads, burgers, sandwiches, or even on their own. Bon appétit!
Follow us on Pinterest for more recipes and tag us with your favorite pickled vegetables on Instagram!
- 15 Zucchini Recipes to Eat for Dinner All Summer Long - Brit + Co ›
- 15 Burger Recipes From Around the World - Brit + Co ›
- 17 Banh Mi Recipes That Are WAY Better Than Takeout - Brit + Co ›
- 4th of July Burger Recipes - Brit + Co ›
- 15 Incredible, Edible Egg Salad Recipes - Brit + Co ›
- Homemade Pickled Veg: the Latest Trend in Burger Toppings! - Brit ... ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!