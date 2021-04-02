25 New Books To Read With Kids Of Any Age
Reading with our kids is hands-down one of our favorite things to do, no matter what age (family book club, anyone?). Books, in fact, saved us through the distance learning turmoil of 2020, and now there's a new crop in town with beautiful BIPOC and inclusive characters and creative, sometimes hilarious plots. This International Children's Book Day (April 2), check out these new books on shelves for everyone from littles to young adults that parents will enjoy to boot.
Picture Book Readers (ages 0 – 8)
Fatima's Great Outdoors by Ambreen Tariq
Fatima, a little girl whose family immigrated from India, experiences her first camping trip in the Midwest in this heartfelt story from outdoors activist and founder of @BrownPeopleCamping.
Squish Squash Squished by Rebecca Kraft Rector
Max and Molly can't stop complaining about being squished in the back seat of the car (sound familiar?), so their mom offers rides to their animal friends to give them a little perspective in this joyful and silly story that will amuse kids and parents alike.
Opal's Greenwood Oasis by Najah-Amatullah Hylton and Qurayash Ali Lansana
A stunning story that takes us back to 1921, where Opal Brown shares her beautiful neighborhood of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where everyone looks like her. The story takes place just before the tragic Tulsa Riots and we witness what Greenwood was and could have been, filled with busy stores, happy families and a close-knit community.
Ambitious Girl by Meena Harris
Meena Harris, founder of the Phenomenal Women Action Campaign, writes about a young girl who sees a strong woman on TV labeled as "too assertive" and "too ambitious" (Meena's aunt is Vice President Kamala Harris) and then discovers how women can reframe, redefine, and reclaim words meant to knock them down.
Meena talks to Brit about ambition in a recent Teach Me Something New podcast - check it out!
Milo Imagines the World by Matt de la Peña
If you love Last Stop on Market Street as much as we do, you'll love this follow up by acclaimed author Matt de la Peña. Milo imagines a world while riding the subway and realizes that you can't really judge a book (or people) by its cover.
The Octopus Escapes by Maile Meloy
An octopus makes an escape out of the aquarium in search of home in this clever and heartwarming tale.
G My Name Is Girl by Dawn Masi
Twenty six girls from Argentina to Zambia are beautifully and thoughtfully represented in this A to Z tribute to global girlhood.
Big Feelings by Alexandra Penfold and Suzanne Kaufman
What happens when things don't go as planned? It can be hard on little kiddos and this book teaches them how to better navigate emotional challenges in their daily lives.
My Monster and Me by Nadiya Hussain
This heartfelt story helps kids and parents talk about worries and anxiety in a playful way, written by the winner of The Great British Baking Show.
No Pants! by Jacob Grant
Pablo and his dad are off to a great start to their day until Pablo doesn't want to put on pants (again, sound familiar?!). This one will have you both LOLing and would be a great Father's Day gift!
Middle Grade Readers (ages 8 –12)
Maya and the Robot by Eve L. Ewing
Introverted Maya is nervous about fifth grade, especially since her best friends are placed in a different class. But when she finds a robot named Ralph she uses her science skills to step into her power in this story about adapting to change.
Star Fish by Lisa Fipps
Tired of being fat-shamed and living by the Fat Girl Rules--like "no making waves," "avoid eating in public," and "don't move so fast that your body jiggles," Ellie learns to take her confidence in the water into real life situations.
Stand Up Yumi Chung by Jessica Kim
Yumi Chung suffers from #shygirlproblems but dreams of becoming a comedian with her own Netflix special, all she needs is a stage and courage.
Echo Mountain by Lauren Wolk
Ellie's family is forced to leave their home and start over in the wilderness of Echo Mountain during the Great Depression. This award-winning tale of historical fiction celebrates finding your own path and becoming your truest self.
Shirley and Jamila's Big Fall by Gillian Goerz
Shirley and Jamila are two detectives out to solve mysteries and crimes in their hometown, as you do.
The Anti-Book by Raphael Simon
Mickey is angry at everyone in his life until he orders a book with empty pages, fills the pages with all the things he dislikes, and enters the anti-world. This book about belonging will resonate with many young readers.
Kitchen Cabinet Science Projects by Dr. Michelle Dickinson
When your kid is more into doing than reading, this STEM-inspired book has 50 science projects to do at home. It's great for the summer slide!
The Outdoor Scientist by Temple Grandin
This book takes kids outside to explore their world, ask questions, and promote independent thinking while making future scientists along the way.
Young Adult
A Taste for Love by Jennifer Yen
Think The Bachelorette meetsThe Great British Baking Show, this rom-com-style read also tackles mother-daughter relationships.
The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna
This fantasy YA novel is about a 16-year-old warrior named Deka who has to train for the battle of her life. The highly acclaimed book has been likened to Black Panther meets Toni Morrison.
Once Upon a Quinceñera by Monica Gomez-Hira
Jane the Virgin fans will fall in love with this story filled with late-night dancing, broken hearts, second chances, and telenovela twists.
The Passing Playbook by Isaac Fitzsimmons
Fifteen-year-old Spencer Harris is a proud nerd, awesome big brother, and a trans athlete who has to decide whether to take on the fight for his right to play and come out to his new community (and new crush).
Heartbreakers and Fakers by Cameron Lund
Freshly dumped and on the outs with her best friend, the perfect summer Penny pictured is over until her relationship with Kai (her nemesis) starts to heat up. Penny starts to question whether the life she's fighting so hard to get back is the one she really wants.
Cool for the Summer by Dahlia Adler
Lara has everything she ever wanted: a tight-knit group of friends, a job that borders on cool, and Chase, the boy of her literal dreams. But if she's finally got the guy, why can't she stop thinking about the girl?
From Little Tokyo With Love by Sarah Kuhn
Happy endings don't happen to girls like Rika but she may just find hers in the most unexpected places in her beloved LA neighborhood.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
This Founder Is Changing the Baby Registry Game
B + C: How did you know Upbring was your business to start?
UpBring came to me because I literally was like 'I wish someone would just curate what I needed for my baby and then send me various types of things so I could try them.' I had my daughter Quinn in December and I thought I was the registry queen. I did so much research. I pulled in tons of information from friends, blogs, influencers, and books about what you need to raise a baby. I thought I had it all figured out. I registered for everything and got most of it, and then when I brought Quinn home from the hospital I realized my baby was unique and had different needs.
It was such a backwards process of buying all these things for someone who you've never met before. And as you go through parenthood you realize more and more how your child becomes their own person with their own preferences.
B + C: What do you think set you on your entrepreneurial path?
I'm still in the midst of my career. My day job is working with my family. We make adhesives, from consumer to industrial. My great-grandfather started the business and working in a small business really helps you navigate the entrepreneurial space because you have to be quick and nimble and savvy to navigate different issues. Quinn and my experience as a mom inspired me to start the brand, but working at a small business really helped me figure out what questions to ask and how to get on the path to starting my own business.
Everything was valuable! I loved Selfmade and I can't speak highly enough about it. I'm always looking to grow and learn, and I think Selfmade came at a perfect time for me. I had a ton of work at the time, and I needed to some growth businesswise. It really gave me the confidence to feel like if you have an idea you should just try it and see what happens. What is the worst that can happen? It taught me to have a lot of self-confidence, to not be afraid of failing. I met so many great connections. I even met a woman who lives a block away from me!
Lisa with her daughter Quinn
B + C: What's the biggest challenge you face as a small business owner?
Definitely money! Building a business is really expensive, even just to get your LLC started is $800. This is a high inventory product so I have to source all of the products, get everything shipped here, and it takes a lot of money. That being said, there is always a way to work it out. I learned about pitch competitions, fundraising, VC funding, and negotiating during Selfmade. My coach was so great at negotiating, it was her strong suit, and I think it is so important to know. My biggest obstacle has been funds and money but through Selfmade I have gotten such a better sense of how to fundraise.
B + C: What's one strategy that's helped you start your business?
Any time there is a 'no' there is going to be a 'yes'. One person will say yes. When I was emailing manufacturers in the beginning and I only had a story — no physical products or mockups — I got a lot of no's. Then I had my first yes, and I was reinvigorated and it kind of snowballed from there. Once you get one yes you can keep going, then you'll have two, then five. Keep track of your wins! I always hype myself and my team up with weekly recap emails. Keeping that positive mindset is really helpful.
B + C: What's one piece of advice you would give to female entrepreneurs on the brink of starting?
Think global not local. I hear a lot of people say things like "Oh no, this brand already does what I want to do, or there is competition in this area, or my LLC name was taken." I always come back to this: Casper reinvented mattresses. If Casper made mattresses cool — a very saturated space — you can still give your idea a shot. So don't be intimidated if there are people in the same space and you think there is no opportunity. Look at what is out there and know that as long as you're better or different you can be successful.
B + C: How do you stay motivated?
My baby! I'm always the type of person who needs to achieve more and get to the next level but I think having a daughter has made me want to show her that you can be more than just a mom. You can succeed in your career and be a good mom. Now that I'm going back to work and we have childcare for Quinn, it's interesting to hear people say, "Don't you feel bad and miss her?" But I tell her why I go to work, and how it enables me to be a better mother.
B + C: How do you stay organized? What tools or apps help you stay productive?
My coach in Selfmade told me about time blocking and I think that is really helpful when you're first starting a business, to say "I'm going to spend 3 hours doing X." When you're more up and running it's harder because everything is just flying at you.
Thanks Lisa! You can follow Upbring @upbringsimple and @Upbringsimple.
