What To Read This Fall, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
September 6 is National Read a Book Day. This is a wonderful time for all book lovers to read something new during the seasonal shift (which is coming during the Fall Equinox on September 22). Indulge your mind and imagination with the best books to read, based on your zodiac sign. Grab a PSL and soak up the seasonal breeze while reading these great picks.
ARIES
The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa
Aries like to be the best at everything they do; however, sometimes they have to weigh the good with the bad in order to achieve excellence. This is the case of Carolina, who gets the perfect job, but has to work with her ex's bestie and navigate her past emotions.
TAURUS
A Lot Like Adiós by Alexis Daria
Tauruses love to read romance novels that are heavy on the steam and sensuality. When childhood friends level up their relationship and become lovers, the reality of their compatibility becomes questionable. The saga of their affair will leave the Bull on the edge of their seats in this page turner.
GEMINI
Poet Warrior by Joy Harjo
Geminis are skillful at using language to express their innermost sentiments, which is why Harjo's new book Poet Warrior will inspire the air sign to use their communication concisely to craft lyrical content (like this amazing poetry book). And also, to blend philosophy, personal reflection, and grace in their personal writing.
CANCER
House of Sticks: A Memoir by Ly Tran
Nothing resonates more with a Cancer Sun than a book about the author's family or a memoir. This book is very touching, tender, warm, and extremely tearful at times. Have a box of Kleenex handy before you begin to read the pages of this introspective personal true story that spans decades.
LEO
What Would Frida Do? A Guide to Living Boldly by Arianna Davis
Although Kahlo was a Cancer, her life radiates major Leo vibes (as it turns out, Leo was her Moon sign). From her creativity to family relationships to love life — she was a willful and passionate person. Her lifestyle was desirous, decadent, and amazing — which is why Leos will feel super connected and inspired by this book about the artist.
VIRGO
Nice Girls by Catherine Dang
There is nothing that Virgos love more than a riddle, problem, or mystery to solve. All the more reason that they will connect to Nice Girls and become consumed with understanding the reasons Mary chooses to hide secrets while investigating the disappearance of former BFF, Mary, and other hometown residents.
LIBRA
The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun
This book chronicles the adventures of Charlie Winshaw, who is looking to restore the public's admiration of him. So, he does what every high power tech exec (and any Libra) would do — go on a dating show to win the hearts of the country and find a romantic partner.
SCORPIO
Razorblade Tears by S. A. Cosby
If there's one thing Scorpios know best, it's that revenge is a dish served cold. And that anyone who messes with their family or loved ones will suffer the repercussions of their actions. They'll also relate to the depth and richness of this soulful book that speaks to undying love.
SAGITTARIUS
You Got Anything Stronger? by Gabrielle Union
Actress Gabrielle Union spills the intimate tea about her life in her new memoir. In this poignant book, she shares stories that will make your jaw drop, laugh, and cry. Most importantly, it is honest — which is why the blunt archer will not be able to put it down.
CAPRICORN
Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney
The idea of four adults searching for stability in the world resonates with Capricorn. The sea-goat is known to be reflective, hardworking, and mature, which is why this tale reminds them about how far they've come and how much work they have to do.
AQUARIUS
The Ninth Metal by Benjamin Percy
This sci-fi book has its dark moments, but lends optimism to the future of Earth, which makes it the perfect read for Aquarius, who isn't keen on tales that end humanity rather those that focus on rebuilding it. The quirky story aligns people together to save the world from destruction.
PISCES
Misfits: A Personal Manifesto by Michaela Coel
Oftentimes Pisces just go with the flow and let life happen, instead of taking control of matters. Misfits: A Personal Manifesto by Michaela Coel offers them a guide to taking charge and asserting their goals into manifesting desires. It will help Pisces boss up in the upcoming autumnal months ahead.
