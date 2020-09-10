This Subscription Box Delivers Kids Books with Amazing BIPOC Heroes
Back in June we introduced you to the inspiring Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, founder of Tulsa bookstore + coffee shop Fulton Street. She had recently launched the Ally Box, a 3-month limited book subscription for BIPOC allies and now, due to popular demand, there's a kid's version: Little + Lit shows up with BIPOC heroes in all genres, just in time for back to school, or at least at-home school.;)
"When telling folks about the lack of diversity in children's books, I would often run into people who would agree, but relegate the need for diverse text to children of color," says Asamoa-Caesar. "So then it also became important for me to amplify the need for diverse children's books for all children, including white children."
Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, founder of Tulsa-based Fulton Street Bookstore + Coffee Shop
That's because studies show that by ages 2 and 4 years old, a child can already internalize racial bias and use race to choose their friends. "Having books that help a child build a positive association with folks who don't identify the same way is critical," adds Asamoa-Caesar.
