The Best (And Worst) Bottled Waters You Can Drink In 2025

I'm all about reusable water bottles (my latest obsessions: Brumate or HydroJug), but let’s be real — sometimes you need to grab a bottled water on the go. And while the crisp, cold convenience is great, not all bottled waters are created equal when it comes to taste.

Believe it or not, there’s serious debate over brands — some swear by Aquafina, others will only sip Dasani. But who’s really right? Enter sommelier Belinda Chang, whose expert palate can actually break down which bottled waters are worth sipping, based on flavor alone. Yep, they do taste different — and she’s here to explain why.

Here's our expert-backed ranking of the best and worst bottled waters!

What type of bottled water is healthiest? Pavel Danilyuk / PEXELS Turns out, mineral water is considered the healthiest bottled drinking water since it contains additional minerals and vitamins.

What is the top-rated bottled water? Towfiqu Barbhuiya / PEXELS According to our ranking of the best and worst bottled waters, Roundy's bottled drinking water is #1.

Is bottled water safe to drink? Mart Production / PEXELS In terms of your health, all plastic bottled waters are the worst – they can contain hundreds of thousands of microplastics that harm the body. The safest bottled water you can drink is likely some filtered drinking water that you put into a reusable water bottle.

What are the top 5 worst bottled waters? Karolina Grabowska / PEXELS Based on taste solely, Propel, Dasani, Ice Mountain, Aquafina, and Naleczowianka are the top 5 worst bottled drinking waters, according to expert water sommelier rankings.

What is the top 5 best drinking water? Nerea Arance / PEXELS The top 5 best drinking waters are: Evian, Smeraldina, SmartWater, Fiji, and Roundy's.



Meet Sommelier Brenda Chang! BelindaChang.com Belinda Chang hails from Chicago, and was formerly the head of the wine and spirits program at upscale steakhouse Maple & Ash, so she knows her drinks. While she usually puts her skills toward perfect pairings of wine and sumptuous meals, Belinda welcomed Thrillist into her domain to put water to the ultimate test. Belinda compared ten different bottled water brands by evaluating their flavor, aroma, texture and finish of each, giving them a score out of a possible 100 points. Her bottled water ratings shed light on which brands you should drink! “A good bottled water shouldn’t have any off-putting aromas or flavors – that would be an automatic negative,” Belinda explained. “In wine, we always talk about terroir, and I think for water, it’s the same. You want it to speak of the place where it comes from. And, of course, you want it to be delicious.” The Best Bottled Drinking Water, Ranked

10. Propel: 69/100 Propel When it came to tasting Propel bottled water, Belinda was immediately put off by the odor, saying it smells "salty, metallic.” Ew. When it came to taste, it might not have been as bad, but it certainly wasn’t an A+. “When it gets onto your tongue, the impact is bizarre. The texture and flavor is a lot like Gatorade, but not masked with orange or blue raspberry," she said.



9. Dasani: 70/100 Dasani Dasani was another bottled drinking water that was... somewhat stinky. “See, this one does not smell good — it smells like a wine that’s been dosed with sulphates.” What’s with all the smelly water? Belinda deemed that when it comes to Dasani, “The thirst-quenching quotient is really low on this guy.” The good news? Dasani comes in a 100 percent recycled bottle and is filtered using reverse osmosis filtration process.

8. Ice Mountain: 81/100 Ice Mountain Ice Mountain bottled drinking water got it right if you’re looking for nothing but water – tasteless water. “It’s completely neutral in almost every way, which I think is a total positive.” In this case, definitely. Though Belinda did note a slight “mineral-y” aftertaste, a “pipe-like flavor.” No thanks.

7. Aquafina: 84/100 Aquafina Instead of tasting pipe-like, Belinda felt Aquafina tasted “a little powdery, with some dissolved minerals and a little bit of salt.” Still, she felt that this was a decent thirst-quencher. “For an inexpensive water that you’re just drinking because you’re in the airport and you want to hydrate before you go on a flight, I think this is a good option.”

6. Naleczowianka: 89/100 Naleczowianka Naleczowianka bottled drinking water, made from recyclable plastic, was another water with a “distinctive” smell — this time, a stony hint. Kinda strangely, it made Belinda think of “a salt character — I want it with a pierogi.” That’s… specific. Overall, this one failed where it seems to matter the most, with the skilled sommelier noting, “It’s not that thirst-quenching. It dries out the palate.”

5. Evian: 90/100 Evian Evian bottled drinking water is better when it comes to the smell, Belinda claiming it’s “really clean on the nose.” But interestingly, she also noted, “I do taste the Alps — I don’t smell them, but I taste them. And I can definitely imagine myself après-ski with a bottle of Evian.” That’s a plus for Evian! Evian's recyclable plastic bottles also contain up to 35 percent recycled plastic.

4. Smeraldina: 92/100 Smeraldina Smeraldina bottled drinking water scored slightly higher than Evian despite the fact that “after you have a sip of it, it feels like there’s this fine silt lying on your tongue.” Besides that, however, “this would transport you back to the south of Italy.” Whoa. First the Alps, now Italy. We’re globetrotting with every sip.

3. Smartwater: 93/100 Smartwater Smartwater is actually something that Belinda is familiar with herself, but admitted, “I’ve always chugged this the next morning when I’m hungover.” However, when she took some time to consider it, she claims, “it’s probably 1000 percent the marketing, but it does taste different,” i.e. a really interesting texture in the mid-palate, which Belinda assumes is the added electrolytes. It also comes in a 100 percent recycled bottle.

2. Fiji: 98/100 Fiji Water Fiji took the runner-up spot of the best bottled water to drink, partly due to the fact that it’s “totally neutral on the nose, which [Belinda thinks] is important,” but it was also the fact that it’s a heavy water that got Belinda’s stamp of approval. “[If] you want to drink a glass of water after a spectacular dish or, like, a great bite of a burger, you want something that cleanses, and this is it. I really love this water.”

1. Roundy's Purified Drinking Water: 99/100 Kroger And the bottled water winner is… Roundy’s! First, the smell won Belinda over. “This is going to sound so weird, but it’s a little sweet-smelling — which I like!” But, of course, that wasn’t all. Taste is the major factor here, and the sommelier thought this option was delicious. “It has no pretension, it’s incredibly thirst-quenching." "It doesn’t taste like anything, which is perfect. When you’re drinking water you just want to be drinking water, and this is the most watery of all the waters. This is the Moet Imperial of bottled water — it’s simple, it’s classic and it does exactly what it’s supposed to do. It delivers and that’s my professional opinion.”

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more great products!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

H/T Thrillist.

This post has been updated.