10 Water Filters And Dispensers That Will Keep You Hydrated
You've got a cabinet full of cute, colorful drinkware, and while those a perfect for seasonal cocktails and mocktails, sometimes you just want an ice-cold glass of water (or room temp, if that's your digestion-friendly thing). If you prefer to filter your tap water, the options can feel endless and a little overwhelming. That's why we rounded up some of the best water filters and dispensers out there. Whether you prefer a pitcher that fits into your refrigerator, a filter that attaches to your faucet, or a system that lives beneath the kitchen sink, here are some of the best, and most affordable water filters, to keep you healthy and hydrated.
Pur Plus 11-Cup Pitcher ($38)
The Pur Plus pitcher fits easily in a normal-size refrigerator, and it has a lid that stays put to minimize spills. Even better, its accompanying filters are certified by the Water Quality Association for filtering lead, and it estimates that it removes three times the contaminants of a Brita filter.
Big Berkey Water Filter ($384)
This is not the cheapest water filter nor is it the most compact, but it is beloved by those that use it. The Berkey filter relies on gravity to remove 200 contaminants, and the filter only needs to be replaced once every three years or so.
LifeStraw Home Dispenser ($60)
For a dispenser that fits in the refrigerator but holds plenty of water, there's LifeStraw's Home Dispenser. In addition to removing standard contaminants like lead and bacteria, it also reportedly filters out microplastics, pharmaceuticals, and PFAs, which are chemicals that are slow to break down and are often called "forever chemicals."
Ehm Ultra Premium Alkaline Water Filter Pitcher ($41)
If you want to ensure your water is alkaline, you'll want to check out this filter. It's massively popular on Amazon — with over 6,300 reviews, it has 4.5 stars. While it does not say how many contaminants it removes, it reports removing over 90% of substances that are potentially harmful, including lead and copper. Users rave about how clean water filtered through it tastes.
Frizzlife Under Sink Water Filter System ($56)
Save space with this under-the-sink water filtration system that ensures all the H20 you use in the kitchen is filtered. It's certified NSF/AISI 42&53, which is the industry's leading standard for water filtration products.
Pur Plus Faucet Filtration System ($30)
If you prefer to filter water as soon as it comes out of the faucet, Pur's sink-friendly filtration system can make that happen. The filter typically lasts about three months, and a light on it tells you when it's time to be changed.
iSpring CKC1 Countertop Drinking Water Filtration System ($42)
This filtration system connects to the faucet but sits on the countertop, making it easy to install. Its filter, which should be replaced about every six months, removes 95% of chlorine, odors, sand, silt, sediment, and rust from water without stripping it of minerals.
ZeroWater 10-Cup Ready Pour Pitcher ($35)
This compact pitcher comes with two filtersthat use a five-stage filtering process to remove nearly 100% of dissolved solids, and it's NSF-certified. It even comes with a water quality meter test so you can make sure your H20 is as clean as ZeroWater promises.
ClearlyFiltered Water Pitcher with Affinity Filtration Technology ($90)
The powerful filter in this pitcher reportedly removes 99.9% of over 365 impurities found in tap water, including fluoride, lead, and hormones. Plus, there's a water dam inside that keeps the unfiltered water on top from spilling.
LifeStraw Home 7-Cup Glass ($60)
If you want your clean water poured out of a pretty glass pitcher, you'll want to befriend this sleek pitcher with a powerful filter. Its filter reportedly removes bacteria, parasites, lead, mercury, chlorine, microplastics, and more.
Want more kitchen and healthy living inspo? Subscribe to our newsletter to our newsletter.