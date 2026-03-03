BritBox refuses to hold back with its biting TV shows and films, which are all set to be released this March on the popular streaming service. Stop everything you’re doing and grab your cup of tea, and maybe a scone or two, because we’re about to dive into the best British TV shows you’re not going to want to miss out on over the upcoming month.

From the "brutally honest" parenting trials in the acclaimed comedy-drama Motherland, to the high-stakes tension of the new Welsh thriller Out There, this month's slate offers a perfect balance of sharp wit and gritty suspense. Whether you’re looking for a deep dive into Royal life with Her Majesty the Queen: Behind Closed Doors or ready to return to the sun-soaked mysteries of Death in Paradise, BritBox is delivering a front-row seat to the very best of British storytelling.

Watch these edgy BritBox shows this March.

IMDB Motherland: Seasons 1-3 Julia Johnstone shines in this compelling new series, which has all of the UK talking. It centers around a working mother whose husband is suddenly nowhere to be found. Left all alone, she must navigate the trials and tribulations of being a single parent while simultaneously juggling a hectic career, clumsy love life, and everything in between. It’s described as a “brutally honest” take on motherhood, which many label the most difficult (yet rewarding) job in the world. You can catch the acclaimed series on March 4th.

IMDB Out There: Season 1 Ready for a new series to become utterly obsessed with during the month of March? Out There season 1 premieres on the streaming service on the 10th of the month, and it centers around a Welshman who dreams of a simple life, yet is forced to deal with malicious drug dealers who are threatening the livelihood of his family unit. Will he be able to keep his son and his home out of harm's way? Or is it a hopeless endeavor considering how blood thirsty these drug dealers are? Find out by tuning in to the new BritBox series on March 10th.

ITV1 Her Majesty the Queen: Behind Closed Doors All hail the Queen! Following the scandal of the Princess Diana/Prince Charles/Camilla Parker Bowles love triangle, Camilla became public enemy number one throughout the UK. Yet perhaps it’s time we forgive the Queen? After all, she has proven herself to be extremely charitable over the years, and has participated in several meaningful organizations, including advocacy work for survivors of domestic abuse. When she’s not preoccupied with her duties as the Queen, Camilla is striving to make a difference for survivors. This special takes a peek behind the curtain, offering a thoughtful look at the queen’s life and charity pursuits. Catch the special on BritBox, March 17th.

IMDB Death in Paradise: Season 15 Next up, we have the chilling detective series, Death in Paradise. A fan favorite for BritBox subscribers, this beloved show is the definition of “trouble in paradise”! Alongside the breezy palm trees, gorgeous ocean views, and sandy white beaches, exists a plethora of tension, crime, and bloodshed. You can catch the 15th season of the series on March 24th, when it premieres on the streaming platform. Who else can’t wait?

