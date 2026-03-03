Anyone else clearing their calendar for the latest season of Bridgerton? The newest chapter delivers everything we crave — longing glances across candlelit ballrooms, whispered secrets behind gloved fans, and enough romantic tension to fuel an entire London social season. It’s lavish, dramatic, and completely binge-worthy.

Naturally, a show this decadent calls for equally gorgeous merch.

Enter the new Bridgerton-inspired collection at Williams Sonoma — a lineup designed for your most elegant spring gatherings and double as great gifts for fans. Think tiered high tea service worthy of Lady Danbury, delicate dessert plates trimmed in Regency florals, and scone mixes that feel plucked straight from an afternoon at Aubrey Hall. There are charming teacups and saucers for pouring a proper Earl Grey, cake stands fit for pastel petit fours, and hosting pieces that turn even a casual Sunday watch party into a full-fledged social affair.

Whether you’re planning a garden brunch, a Mother’s Day spread, or simply an excuse to don your puff sleeves and pearls, this limited edition collection (get it while it lasts!) makes it easy to channel your inner viscountess. Bake the scones. Set out the jam and clotted cream. Stack the dessert plates high with macarons and mini cakes. Suddenly, your living room feels less like home — and more like the ton.

Here's your invitation to host a spring soirée with the Bridgerton x Williams Sonoma collection!

Williams Sonoma Bridgerton x Williams Sonoma Toile Macarons Now this is what I call elite snacking! These toile macarons are so lovely that I almost feel bad eating them up. Almost. But because they’re so mouthwatering, I find it’s worth every bite. Now this is what I call elite snacking! These toile macarons are so lovely that I almost feel bad eating them up. Almost. But because they’re so mouthwatering, I find it’s worth every bite.

Williams Sonoma Bridgerton x Williams Sonoma Scone Mix, Strawberry It doesn’t get more Bridgerton-core than scones. These are strawberry flavored with a bit of lemon flavor in there too. All you need to make the scones is this mix, plus some heavy cream, and that’s it!

Williams Sonoma Bridgerton x Williams Sonoma Mixed Dessert Plates Just look at this stunning botanical plate! Perfect for puff pastries, lavender cakes, and pink macarons. Comes in a set of four. Yes, please!

Williams Sonoma Bridgerton x Williams Sonoma Floral Tea Pot Pinkies up, elbows down, ladies and gents! This pristine Bridgerton-themed floral teapot is oozing with high-society elegance and Regency era class. It’s a must-have for tea time, and utterly perfect for pouring while watching your favorite period pieces. Pinkies up, elbows down, ladies and gents! This pristine Bridgerton-themed floral teapot is oozing with high-society elegance and Regency era class. It’s a must-have for tea time, and utterly perfect for pouring while watching your favorite period pieces.

Williams Sonoma Bridgerton x Williams Sonoma Floral Cups & Saucers This looks just like a set of floral tea cups you’d find the Bridgerton characters sipping in the Georgian villa garden. With one sip from this beautiful cup, you’ll feel like you’re surrounded by the most colorful springtime blossoms in full bloom and the ever-present romantic tension. This looks just like a set of floral tea cups you’d find the Bridgerton characters sipping in the Georgian villa garden. With one sip from this beautiful cup, you’ll feel like you’re surrounded by the most colorful springtime blossoms in full bloom and the ever-present romantic tension.

Williams Sonoma Bridgerton x Williams Sonoma Beverage Mix, Blueberry Lavender Get a taste of the lush Bridgerton gardens with this delicious beverage mix of blueberry lavender. Every sip offers a taste of pure luxury, with the artful combination of lavender flowers and tart lemonade.

Williams Sonoma Bridgerton Coupes Bursting with color and whimsy, these Bridgerton coupes are perfect for your next viewing party. These also come in a set of four and the colors are jewel-tone inspired! Oh, and a fun fact? The gold rims are hand-painted. Bursting with color and whimsy, these Bridgerton coupes are perfect for your next viewing party. These also come in a set of four and the colors are jewel-tone inspired! Oh, and a fun fact? The gold rims are hand-painted.

Bridgerton Apron For only $39.95, you can wear this lovely cottagecore Bridgerton apron while baking your favorite pastries and desserts! For only $39.95, you can wear this lovely cottagecore Bridgerton apron while baking your favorite pastries and desserts!

Williams Sonoma Regula Ysewijn: The Official Bridgerton Cookbook This is the only high society Regency era cookbook you need, and it comes with over 60 different recipes for you to make. According to the Williams Sonoma website, recipes include “Chilled English Garden Pea Soup, Boozy Duck and Steamed Lemon Pudding.” Mmm!

Williams Sonoma Bridgerton x Williams Sonoma Teapot Cake Pops This is what I call high class! Utterly delicious, and perfectly Instagrammable. The cake pops are chocolate cake dipped in white chocolate and finished with royal icing. They’re individually wrapped and decorated by hand.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more Bridgerton news!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.