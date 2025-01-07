I Rewatched 'Bridgerton' Season 1 & I Have SO Many Thoughts
It was December 2020, right at the height of the COVID pandemic. Everyone was stuck at home in their sweatpants with nothing to do but scroll the never-ending sea of streaming content (or was that just me?). All of a sudden, viewers were swept from their homes to a world of the Regency-era elite. That is, the Shonda Rhimes remix, of course. Since then, everyone, and I mean everyone, has been obsessed with and captivated by the stories of those who walk 19th century Grosvenor Square in London, including myself. It doesn’t feel like it, but Bridgerton has reached its 4 year anniversary, and to celebrate I rewatched the season that started it all.
Here are 13 thoughts I had during my Bridgerton season 1 rewatch while Daphne and the Duke burned for each other.
1. Colin and Anthony have always been the best men on the show.
Liam Daniel/Netflix
The Bridgerton family certainly knows how to raise ‘em. Colin is loyal to a fault and provides unwavering support to his sisters, and Anthony is an all-around genuine man that will go out of his way for anyone he loves. Need I say more?
2. Duke Hastings hating his dad is so fair.
Liam Daniel/Netflix
After a second rewatch, I hate the Duke’s dad more. You’re telling me he couldn't care less about his wife in the midst of delivering his child? The man is cold and heartless, and how could you not think so after a second round of viewing when they flashback to little Simon – particularly after gaining a deeper understanding of Simon?
3. Penelope as Lady Whistledown is not so surprising the second time around.
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Excuse my ignorance, but I never saw Penelope dropping her secret that she is the Lady Whistledown, at least the first time around. After a second viewing, all the signs were there, and I was shaking my head at my past self.
4. Is this a feminist show?!
Netflix
We’ve got Sarah giving birth and dying to give a man what he wants, and then having a room full of women saddened by the very event, juxtaposed with a shot of the men cheering. After a rewatch, I have to say, the show portrays strong women all while highlighting the inequalities they faced at the time.
I didn’t catch it the first time around,, but the show truly leans on the women to drive the narrative and I never found myself particularly swayed by any one man. It’s refreshing to see how Bridgerton empowers its female characters, allowing them to challenge societal norms and assert their independence, which makes it feel like a modern feminist take on the past. Go Bridgerton!
5. I’ve learned quite a lot from Bridgerton.
Liam Daniel/Netflix
While the show may not be entirely accurate, it had me Googling things non-stop the second time around. I’d like to share my learnings: things get pretty spicy in Bridgerton (it’s a show about courtship after all) so I couldn't help but wonder, did women shave their legs in 1813? Well, I looked it up so you don’t have to, and the answer is no! It wasn’t common at all. Boxing, however, was a thing back then. Who knew? Not me. And Queen Charlotte having a Pomeranian? Totally normal, the real Queen Charlotte had many that she absolutely adored.
6. Simon is a man for the woman.
Liam Daniel/Netflix
I love Simon, there, I said it! He is so kind and understanding of Daphne and defended her furiously any chance he got, even during the time of their "fake" courtship, proving he’s everything and more for her. After a second rewatch, the flashback scene of his birth, and his mother’s death, destroyed me – it’s that very scene that reveals he’s burdened by childhood trauma. His guilt-stricken face highlights his determination to never become like his father. In the end, Simon’s struggles show a man who strives not to repeat his past – especially with Daphne. Sigh, Simon it was never your fault.
7. Simon and Daphne are a slowburn.
Liam Daniel/Netflix
I’ll admit, I thought there was a lack of chemistry between Daphne and Simon the first go around. After my second time watching, their chemistry is impeccable and they compliment each other so well. I’m actually wondering how I ever thought the way I did beforehand?
8. This season perfectly sets up the forthcoming romance between Penelope and Colin.
Liam Daniel/Netflix
The gestures, the flirting, and the little moments the writers gifted us, oh so well done.
9. The world build-up is so critical.
Liam Daniel/Netflix
The first season of Bridgerton so beautifully captures the magical ride fans, unbeknownst to them at the time, are about to take in following seasons. We get acquainted with all of the Bridgerton kids, are introduced to the ensuing rivalry between the Featheringtons and Bridgertons, and last but certainly not least, we learn the rigid societal expectations of the 19th century, particularly through Daphne’s experience of finding a suitor. This season is so critical in laying it all out for viewers.
10. This is Eloise’s best season.
Liam Daniel/Netflix
I love Eloise, she says what everyone's thinking and isn’t afraid to stick up to men. Amen, sister. Dare I say her banter with her sisters and others carried this season?
11. The writing is *chef’s kiss.*
Liam Daniel/Netflix
The romance that gradually develops between Daphne and Simon allows viewers to not only connect with them, but provides a deeper look into the sibling dynamics within the Bridgerton family. The cherry on top of it all is the chaos of everyone and everything else ensuing while a mysterious gossip columnist generates tension throughout the entire season – what’s not to love?
12. There is no way no one caught on to Madame Delacroix.
Liam Daniel/Netflix
The fake accent wasn’t fooling me even the first time around, but I guess kudos to her for not being caught by her important clients.
13. Jonathan Bailey. That's all.
Nick Briggs/Netflix
Kidding of course, I really do have something to say – After watching the later seasons he looks comparatively and especially young in the first. Maybe it’s because I’ve also watched Wicked (a few times) recently and he looks so much … older? Bailey was a cutie in the first season, and although he was a hard sell in the first two episodes, he sure did grow on me.
What's the wildest thought you had during a Bridgerton season 1 rewatch? Let us know on Facebook, and read up on the Bridgerton season 4 cast before it hits Netflix!