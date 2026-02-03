The Best BritBox Shows + Movies To Watch In February 2026

We all know BritBox delivers the most opulent and biting dramas out of any streaming service. Maybe it’s because I’m an American, but I just can’t get enough of the British accents, coastal sceneries, and historic locations. With that being said, let’s dive into the best new TV programs that you can binge this February 2026! Grab your favorite throw blanket and a cup of tea, because we’re about to get cozy with this ultimate BritBox viewing party!

Stream these 5 BritBox shows + movies this month!

IMDB Riot Women How does a group of middle-aged women overcome their monotonous ennui? By starting a rock girl band group, of course! This series explores the trials and tribulations that these women face after being cast aside, ignored, and overlooked in their everyday lives. Yet whenever they hit the stage, these ladies can unleash all that pent-up anger and channel it all into the punk rock band. Did they low-key just start a successful musical group without trying to?

One of the most beautiful movie adaptations of a classic novel is Sense and Sensibility, starring Harry Potter and Love Actually stars, Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson. It was also one of Kate Winslet's early breakout roles, before she stole our hearts in Titanic two years later.

IMDB Agatha & The Truth Of Murder Who doesn’t love a cozy murder mystery starring one of the most iconic characters within the genre, Agatha Christie? Everything, from the lush backdrop to the thought-provoking characters, keeps me on the edge of my seat the whole time.

IMDB Deadwater Fell Season 1 Some of my favorite TV shows feature a seemingly perfect small town that’s secretly rife with tension, drama, and betrayal. That’s precisely what you’ll find in Deadwater Fell, which explores the trials and tribulations of a little town that’s coated in scandal and bloodshed.

As we discover in Deadwater Fell, female friendships aren't just about wine nights, laughter, and matching tattoos. Sometimes, trauma can threaten to tear the best of friends apart, once and for all. Will Kate and Jess be able to overcome their hurdles amid a bloody small-town scandal?

We all know about our girl, Elizabeth Bennet, and how her story turns out in Pride and Prejudice. Not only does she get to marry the love of her life, Mr. Darcy, but she also goes from dirt poor to filthy rich. But what about the most overlooked Bennet sister of the bunch, Mary Bennet? What becomes of her when she is widely considered to be the plainest girl of the bunch?

I've always found myself most interested in her character among the sisters, so I’m very excited to see where the story takes us amid this heartbreaking first season of the BritBox series, based on the iconic Jane Austin novel.

