The 2026 Oscars have some absolutely incredible looks, and it's clear that spring is in the air. From pastels and rich jewel tones to a variety of textures and creative silhouettes, all your favorite celebrities pulled out all the stops. And considering the Oscars are the biggest awards show around, it's no surprise! Let's break down all the best dressed celebs and greatest looks. (And don't forget to check out the Worst Dressed too).

Here are the 10 best dressed celebrities on the Oscars red carpet for 2026.

The Best Dressed on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Mike Coppola/Getty Images Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton Between the lavender shade and the ruffles, Chase Infiniti's custom Louis Vuitton dress is totally giving fantasy.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Rose Byrne in Dior If I Had Legs I'd Kick You star Rose Byrne was giving French elegance in a black Dior gown with floral detail.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Arden Cho in Miss Sohee This gorgeous look combines a sleek strapless gown with a green shawl, and this is one Oscars red carpet look I will never be able to stop thinking about.

Julian Hamilton/Getty Images Jessie Buckley in Chanel Hamnet's Jessie Buckley is as pretty as a flower in a red and pink strapless number.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Elle Fanning in Givenchy Elle Fanning looks stunning in a white strapless ballgown with a silver jeweled choker.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Damson Idris in Prada Damon Idris from F1 stuns in a navy silk suit from Prada. He always looks handsome and the 2026 Oscars are no exception.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Nicole Kidman in Chanel Nicole Kidman looks drop dead gorgeous in a strapless, feathered, peplum gown from Chanel. This is definitely one of this year's best dressed looks!

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Teyana Taylor in Chanel Speaking of feathers, Teyana Taylor also took on the Oscars red carpet in a gorgeous gown with feathered detail.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Mikey Madison in Dior Last year's Best Actress winner Mikey Madison looks amazing in a structured red Dior gown.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Michael B. Jordan in Louis Vuitton And Michael B. Jordan accessorized his Louis Vuitton suit with a chain and watch.

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