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The 10 Best Dressed Stars on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet
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The 2026 Oscars have some absolutely incredible looks, and it's clear that spring is in the air. From pastels and rich jewel tones to a variety of textures and creative silhouettes, all your favorite celebrities pulled out all the stops. And considering the Oscars are the biggest awards show around, it's no surprise! Let's break down all the best dressed celebs and greatest looks. (And don't forget to check out the Worst Dressed too).
Here are the 10 best dressed celebrities on the Oscars red carpet for 2026.
The Best Dressed on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton
Between the lavender shade and the ruffles, Chase Infiniti's custom Louis Vuitton dress is totally giving fantasy.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Rose Byrne in Dior
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You star Rose Byrne was giving French elegance in a black Dior gown with floral detail.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Arden Cho in Miss Sohee
This gorgeous look combines a sleek strapless gown with a green shawl, and this is one Oscars red carpet look I will never be able to stop thinking about.
Julian Hamilton/Getty Images
Jessie Buckley in Chanel
Hamnet's Jessie Buckley is as pretty as a flower in a red and pink strapless number.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Elle Fanning in Givenchy
Elle Fanning looks stunning in a white strapless ballgown with a silver jeweled choker.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Damson Idris in Prada
Damon Idris from F1 stuns in a navy silk suit from Prada. He always looks handsome and the 2026 Oscars are no exception.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman in Chanel
Nicole Kidman looks drop dead gorgeous in a strapless, feathered, peplum gown from Chanel. This is definitely one of this year's best dressed looks!
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Teyana Taylor in Chanel
Speaking of feathers, Teyana Taylor also took on the Oscars red carpet in a gorgeous gown with feathered detail.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Mikey Madison in Dior
Last year's Best Actress winner Mikey Madison looks amazing in a structured red Dior gown.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan in Louis Vuitton
And Michael B. Jordan accessorized his Louis Vuitton suit with a chain and watch.
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