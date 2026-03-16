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The 10 Best Dressed Stars on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

best dressed oscars red carpet 2026
Mike Coppola/Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 16, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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The 2026 Oscars have some absolutely incredible looks, and it's clear that spring is in the air. From pastels and rich jewel tones to a variety of textures and creative silhouettes, all your favorite celebrities pulled out all the stops. And considering the Oscars are the biggest awards show around, it's no surprise! Let's break down all the best dressed celebs and greatest looks. (And don't forget to check out the Worst Dressed too).

Here are the 10 best dressed celebrities on the Oscars red carpet for 2026.

The Best Dressed on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

chase infiniti

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton

Between the lavender shade and the ruffles, Chase Infiniti's custom Louis Vuitton dress is totally giving fantasy.

rose byrne

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rose Byrne in Dior

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You star Rose Byrne was giving French elegance in a black Dior gown with floral detail.

arden cho

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Arden Cho in Miss Sohee

This gorgeous look combines a sleek strapless gown with a green shawl, and this is one Oscars red carpet look I will never be able to stop thinking about.

jessie buckley

Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley in Chanel

Hamnet's Jessie Buckley is as pretty as a flower in a red and pink strapless number.

elle fanning

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Elle Fanning in Givenchy

Elle Fanning looks stunning in a white strapless ballgown with a silver jeweled choker.

damson idris

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Damson Idris in Prada

Damon Idris from F1 stuns in a navy silk suit from Prada. He always looks handsome and the 2026 Oscars are no exception.

nicole kidman

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman in Chanel

Nicole Kidman looks drop dead gorgeous in a strapless, feathered, peplum gown from Chanel. This is definitely one of this year's best dressed looks!

teyana taylor

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor in Chanel

Speaking of feathers, Teyana Taylor also took on the Oscars red carpet in a gorgeous gown with feathered detail.

mikey madison

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mikey Madison in Dior

Last year's Best Actress winner Mikey Madison looks amazing in a structured red Dior gown.

michael b. jordan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan in Louis Vuitton

And Michael B. Jordan accessorized his Louis Vuitton suit with a chain and watch.

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