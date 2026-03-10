And The Award Goes To! 7 Punny Oscars 2026 Recipes for Your Party

The Academy Awards are basically the Super Bowl for movie lovers. Personally, I prefer to watch solo—I actually want to hear every joke in the opening monologue and every acceptance speech without interruption. But if you're hosting an Oscars Watch party this year, we have your hosting snacks covered.

Whether you’re tuning in for the red carpet fashion, emotional speeches, or the Best Picture reveal, these Oscar-inspired recipes make the night even more playful and fun. From punny bites inspired by nominees like Sinners, Marty Supreme, and Hamnet to boozy cocktails worthy of a standing ovation, these snacks will keep everyone happily munching from the opening act to the final envelope.

Get ready to serve a spread that’s totally award-worthy!

Sinners-mon Rolls Brit + Co These Sinners-mon Rolls are a sweet, salty, totally indulgent twist inspired by the Ryan Coogler film Sinners. The secret? Turning classic cinnamon rolls into a millionaire’s bacon dream. Millionaire’s bacon gets its name from the caramelized glaze created when you add a little something sugary to the bacon before cooking it. The result is the perfect combo of salty and sweet, crispy and soft—basically everything you want in a decadent weekend breakfast. Even better, this recipe starts with a can of store-bought cinnamon rolls, so it’s ridiculously easy to pull off. Keep reading to learn how to hack the dough and top it with that glossy, candied bacon for a brunch bite that’s worthy of Hollywood’s biggest night.

Hamnet & Cheese Roll-Ups Brit + Co A playful nod to Hamnet, this handheld bite is perfect for snacking between award announcements. These warm, melty ham and cheese rolls are incredibly easy to make and take about 30 minutes from start to finish. Simply roll everything up, pop them in the oven, and let them bake while you queue up the red carpet coverage. The result? A buttery, golden roll filled with savory ham and gooey cheese that’s perfect for grabbing between commercial breaks. Whether you’re hosting friends or just building the ultimate snack spread at home, these bite-size sandwiches are a no-fuss crowd-pleaser that will disappear long before Best Picture is announced.

Emma Scones Brit + Co Channel your inner Emma Stone at your Oscars watch party with these cherry-and-cranberry “Emma Scones.” Lightly sweet, fruity, and just a little bit fancy (very Emma-coded), they’re the perfect bite to serve while everyone debates their predictions for the night’s biggest wins. Even better? These scones bake in just 30 minutes, making them a total lifesaver when you’re putting the finishing touches on your Academy Awards party spread. The whole process takes about an hour from start to finish, so you can whip up a batch without missing the red carpet arrivals. They’re also Paleo-approved, meaning guests who are skipping gluten or refined ingredients can still indulge in something delicious while the envelopes are opened.

One Batter After Another Half Baked Harvest Whether you’re planning a full-blown Academy Awards watch party with glamorous hors d’oeuvres or keeping things casual with a few easy snacks, finger foods are the real star of the show. After all, who doesn’t love the chance to sample a lineup of delicious little bites while keeping one eye on the red carpet? The best part: going the finger-food route makes hosting so much easier. There’s less setup, minimal cleanup, and no utensils required, which means you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time reacting to surprise wins and iconic speeches. For your Oscar-night spread, impress your guests with “One Batter After Another”—finger food appetizers that are guaranteed to earn a standing ovation. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Sentimint-al Value Juleps Brit + Co Few cocktails feel as refreshing as a classic mint julep—and fun fact: the drink was once used for medicinal purposes back in the day. Talk about a Hollywood-worthy glow-up! For your Academy Awards watch party, this playful twist is the perfect sip for toasting emotional speeches and surprise wins. While we can’t exactly call any cocktail healthy, this version gets a fresh upgrade with ginger, mint, lemon, and agave syrup—ingredients you might just as easily find in a wellness smoothie. Traditionally, mint juleps are made with bourbon, but this Oscars-ready variation swaps bourbon for tequila for a brighter, zippier flavor. Ready to mix one up? Keep reading for the full recipe—perfect for sipping while the envelopes are opened.

F1 Grand Brie Getty Brie has long been considered one of the most elegant cheeses on the table—soft, creamy, and just a little indulgent. With its velvety texture and delicate flavor, it’s the kind of ingredient that instantly elevates any appetizer spread. For your Academy Awards watch party, this baked brie recipe gets a Hollywood-style rename: F1 Grand Brie, inspired by F1 Best Picture nom (which I'm still confused about). It’s rich, crowd-pleasing, and the perfect centerpiece for a snack table while everyone waits to see who takes home the night’s biggest awards.

Timothée Chalamac & Cheese Brit + Co Just like Timothée Chalamet's performance in Marty Supreme, this slow cooker mac and cheese is smooth, rich, and totally unforgettable. The best part? It practically makes itself. Toss the ingredients into the slow cooker, let the cheese melt into creamy perfection, and you’ll have a cozy, crowd-pleasing dish ready before the big categories start rolling in. Perfect for scooping into bowls during the ceremony—or sneaking seconds during commercial breaks—this ultra-creamy mac is the real star of your Oscar-night spread.

