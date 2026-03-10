12 Cinematic Cocktails To Elevate Your Oscars Watch Party

As the 98th Academy Awards dazzle the world this Sunday, March 15, 2026, the glamour of the evening can extend far beyond the red carpet and star-studded performances. If you're planning to host an Oscars watch party, then you're no doubt already plotting your Oscars finger foods and DIY decor. But don't forget about the cocktail lineup! You can't properly enjoy the elegance of the show without a drink to toast your favorite celebs as they accept those well-deserved Oscars wins.

For this special occasion, we've curated 12 award-winning cocktails to elevate your Oscars Sunday. Whether you're whipping up a big batch for a big group or just a few fancy drinks for you and your bestie, we've got some amazing sips that are sure to win you a standing ovation. Just be sure to have plenty of edible glitter (and your acceptance speech) on hand.

Scroll on for our best cocktail recipes to sip on during the Oscars this year!

Brit + Co Champagne Mojitos

A bubbly take on the classic cocktail favorite, this drink is sure to win over even the pickiest of drinkers. Be sure to really muddle the mint with the lime juice and simple syrup to release the oil and flavor in the leaves. (via B+C Guides)

Brit + Co 24 Carat Champagne Cocktail

This award-worthy cocktail combines our love of bubbles and sparkles. With edible gold stars lining the rim and a few berries for a pop of color, this champagne cocktail gets its subtle cinnamon taste from our old college favorite — Goldschlager! (via B+C Guides)

Brit + Co Oscars 89

Craft a cocktail that's as bold as the red carpet when you make your own blood orange simple syrup. Yep, you read that right. (via Brit + Co)

Brit + Co Ginger Pear Bellini

Switch up the brunch classic with a unique combination of flavors like homemade ginger simple syrup and fresh pear puree. The last step in this recipe is to just pop and pour that bottle of bubbly! (via B+C Guides)

Brit + Co French 75

Even though it's an oldie, this classic cocktail is definitely a good addition to your night. With its short list of yummy ingredients, the French 75 is always at the top of our must-sip list. (via B+C Guides)

Brit + Co Rosemary Blackberry Limonata

If you're looking for a drink that's both fresh and bright, grab a glass of THIS. It's the perfect burst of summer herbs and fruit in the dead of winter. (via B+C Guides)

Brit + Co Blackberry Gin Fizz

This recipe uses fresh blackberry puree to give the cocktail its unique flavor — or substitute the blackberries for your favorite berries of the day. Either way, make sure you include a gilded drink stirrer for the perfect finishing touch. (via B+C Guides)

Brit + Co Asian Pear + Tequila Cocktail

The sophisticated family member will love this complicated cocktail. With a purée of Asian pear and Anise and a splash of fresh lime juice — and, of course, Tequila — this drink is well-balanced and delightfully smooth to sip. (via B+C Guides)

Brit + Co Scotch + Oat-Infused Honey Cocktail

If sweet sippers just aren't your thing, raise your glass to this oat-infused smokey scotch cocktail. With a name like “Needle in the Hay," this cocktail is sure to stand out on your party menu. (via B+C Guides)

Brit + Co Pear, Lime + Gin Cocktail

We say the award for the fanciest cocktail goes to… this one! With homemade pear liquor, gin and absinthe and the need for a brûlée torch (yup, you read that right) this is one A-list cocktail. (via B+C Guides)

Half Baked Harvest The Golden Snitch Cocktail

Nothing says "Welcome to the Academy Awards" like a golden cocktail. The fact that this one is inspired by Harry Potter makes it even more perfect for a night that's all about film. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Culinary Hill Champagne Cocktail

Make a glass of champagne feel more sophisticated when you add bitters and a lemon peel garnish. Feel free to add some edible flowers if you want to take it to the next level. (via Culinary Hill)

This post has been updated.