Yes, Ryan Gosling Really Is Performing "I'm Just Ken" At The Oscars 2024
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
After the SAG awards and Golden Globes, movie fans everywhere mark one night as the highlight of their year: Oscar Sunday. My 2023 Oscars party was complete with themed foods, over-the-top decorations, and googly eyes à la Everything Everywhere All At Once. And this year's Oscars are bound to be even *more* memorable thanks to Barbenheimer, which could turn out to be the pop culture moment of the decade. Both Oppenheimer and Barbie are up for some serious awards, and you'll have to tune in on March 10 to see who takes home a coveted golden statue. Whip up some Oscars night cocktails, pull out your bingo card, and settle in.
Will Ryan Gosling sing at the Oscars?
Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment
Yes, Ryan Gosling will sing at the Oscars 2024! All five Best Original Song nominees will perform. We'll see Becky G perform "The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot, Barbie's Ryan Gosling perform "I'm Just Ken," Jon Batiste perform "It Never Went Away" from American Symphony, Scott George and the Osage Singers perform "Wahzhaze" (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon, and Barbie's Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell perform "What Was I Made For?"
Where can I watch the 2024 Oscars?
Image via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The 2024 Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 10 from 7PM EST to 10PM EST. This year's show is an hour earlier than normal, which means you can go to bed right after the show if you want, or you can watch the new episode of Abbott Elementary! You can watch the Oscars on ABC, abc.com, or the ABC app.
Who's presenting at the 2024 Academy Awards?
Image via Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
This year's Oscars will have past winners present a lot of the awards, including The Whale's Brendan Fraser, and Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis from Everything Everywhere All at Once. We'll also see Moonlight's Mahershala Ali, Tootsie's Jessica Lange, Dallas Buyers Club's Matthew McConaughey, 12 Years a Slave's Lupita Nyong’o, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri's Sam Rockwell (who we saw in this year's Argylle).
Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, Catherine O'Hara, and Octavia Spencer are also presenting.
What are the Oscar nominations 2024?
Image via Apple TV+
Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Actress
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actor
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Director
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Image via Focus Features
Best Original Screenplay
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
- David Hemingson, The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro
- Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, May December
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best International Feature
- Io Capitano, Italy
- Perfect Days, Japan
- Society of the Snow, Spain
- The Teachers' Lounge, Germany
- The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Best Documentary Feature
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Animated Feature
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Animated Short
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Documentary Short
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai & Wai Po
Best Live-Action Short
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White, and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Image via Warner Bros. Pictures
Best Original Score
- Laura Karpman, American Fiction
- John Williams, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Best Original Song
- "The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot, music and lyric by Diane Warren
- "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie, music and lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- "It Never Went Away" from American Symphony, music and lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
- "Wahzhaze" (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon, music and lyric by Scott George
- "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Best Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Best Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Cinematography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Best Costume Design
- Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
- Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Napoleon
- Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer
- Holly Waddington, Poor Things
Best Film Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Who do you want to see take home an award at the Oscars 2024? Follow us on Facebook for more pop culture news and stay tuned to see the winners!
Lead image via Warner Bros. Pictures
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!