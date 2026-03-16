The 7 Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2026 Oscars

While the 2026 Oscars had some of the Best Dressed stars of the year, there were also a few looks that didn't quite make the cut. Whether the color felt off or the silhouette was lacking, these Worst Dressed looks from the Oscars left something to be desired. Even though these stars still look good, with a few tweaks they could have been even better.

Here are the 7 Worst Dressed stars on the Oscars red carpet for 2026.

Keep reading for the Worst Dressed stars. Julian Hamilton/Getty Images Keltie Knight in Celia Kritharioti Spring The silhouette of Keltie Knight's Oscars dress is gorgeous, but the color would be more timely if it was chartreuse or butter yellow.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Laura Lufési in Misci I love how creative Laura Lufési's Misci dress is, but it just feels a little too casual for Oscar Sunday.

Julian Hamilton/Getty Images Felicity Jones in Prada I'm obsessed with the shade of Felicity Jones' dress, I just wish it was a more flattering and form fitting silhouette.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Timothée Chalamet in Givenchy by Sarah Burton The combo of Timothée's scruffy look, sunglasses, and baggy suit are a combo that's giving a little too ruffled.

Maggie O'Farrell The creativity of Maggie O'Farrell's look definitely gets some but I feel like between the bold hot pink, the silhouette, and the fascinator, one of those three details could have been eliminated.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Renate Reinsve in Prada I'm obsessed with the smokin' hot shade of Renate Reinsve's red dress, but the sheath, shapeless silhouette could be more fitted.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Paul Mescal Paul Mescal, I love you, but the boxy form of this suit isn't my favorite.

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