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The 7 Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2026 Oscars

worst dressed celebrities oscars red carpet 2026
Julian Hamilton/Mike Coppola/Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 16, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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While the 2026 Oscars had some of the Best Dressed stars of the year, there were also a few looks that didn't quite make the cut. Whether the color felt off or the silhouette was lacking, these Worst Dressed looks from the Oscars left something to be desired. Even though these stars still look good, with a few tweaks they could have been even better.

Here are the 7 Worst Dressed stars on the Oscars red carpet for 2026.

Keep reading for the Worst Dressed stars.

Keltie Knight

Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Keltie Knight in Celia Kritharioti Spring

The silhouette of Keltie Knight's Oscars dress is gorgeous, but the color would be more timely if it was chartreuse or butter yellow.

\u200bLaura Luf\u00e9si in Misci oscars worst dressed

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Laura Lufési in Misci

I love how creative Laura Lufési's Misci dress is, but it just feels a little too casual for Oscar Sunday.

felicity jones in Prada

Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Felicity Jones in Prada

I'm obsessed with the shade of Felicity Jones' dress, I just wish it was a more flattering and form fitting silhouette.

Timoth\u00e9e Chalamet in Givenchy by Sarah Burton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet in Givenchy by Sarah Burton

The combo of Timothée's scruffy look, sunglasses, and baggy suit are a combo that's giving a little too ruffled.

Maggie O'Farrell

Maggie O'Farrell

The creativity of Maggie O'Farrell's look definitely gets some but I feel like between the bold hot pink, the silhouette, and the fascinator, one of those three details could have been eliminated.

\u200bRenate Reinsve in Prada

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Renate Reinsve in Prada

I'm obsessed with the smokin' hot shade of Renate Reinsve's red dress, but the sheath, shapeless silhouette could be more fitted.

paul mescal

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal, I love you, but the boxy form of this suit isn't my favorite.

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