The Best New Shows + Movies on Hulu This March — From 'Mormon Wives' to The Oscars

Hulu clearly understood the assignment this March. Between the chaotic reality-TV energy of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the endlessly dramatic rose ceremonies of The Bachelorette, the nostalgic comfort of The Nanny, and the chilling true-crime story behind Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese, the streamer’s lineup covers pretty much every possible binge mood.

Whether you’re in the mood for messy reality TV, classic sitcom comfort watching, Oscar contenders before the 98th Oscars, or a gripping docuseries you can’t stop talking about, March’s Hulu releases are full of entertainment. Translation: clear your schedule, because once you hit play on these shows, it might be very hard to stop.

Here’s what we’re most excited to watch on Hulu this month.

IMDB The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives - Season 4 Who’s ready for more scandal, secrets, and lies with the addicting reality series Secret Lives of Mormon Wives? Fans can’t get enough of these ladies, and the fourth installment promises to shock audiences with even more chaotic twists and turns than ever before. You can watch the season 4 premiere drop on March 4th.

Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' Season Is Almost Here — Here's What To Know ABC The Bachelorette - Season 22

There's a reason this reality dating series has been on air for so many seasons. It's simply addicting! Fans can't wait for the new string of episodes, which has Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul as the leading lady. Which of the 22 suitors will she ultimately choose? Tune in on March 22 to find out.

Getty American Idol - Season 9 American Idol is easily one of the most classic reality shows of all time, no? Fans can't get enough of this wholesome competition show, which has been making waves since the early aughts. While the judges have changed over time, the sheer entertainment and onscreen talent have remained consistent throughout. You can catch a brand new season of American Idol on March 3.

Hulu The 98th Academy Awards It's the most wonderful time of the year! Awards season reaches its grand finale with the 98th Academy Awards, airing live on Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m. ET. The ceremony will celebrate the year’s most talked-about films, performances, and creative achievements that have dominated headlines throughout awards season. Viewers can tune in on ABC or livestream the Oscars on Hulu, making it easier than ever to watch Hollywood’s biggest night unfold in real time.

IMDB The Secret Agent (2025) If you’re craving something darker and more cinematic amid all the reality TV chaos, The Secret Agent is worth adding to your watchlist. This gripping Brazilian political thriller, directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho and starring Oscar nominee Wagner Moura, is set in 1977 during Brazil’s military dictatorship. The story follows a researcher hiding from mercenaries in Recife as tensions escalate around him. Atmospheric and suspenseful, the R-rated film delivers a tense cat-and-mouse story that’s as politically charged as it is thrilling. The Secret Agent began streaming on Hulu on March 1.

IMDB Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese True crime viewers aren't going to want to miss this chilling Hulu Original series, titled Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese. It carefully follows the mysterious disappearance of a small town girl, Skylar Neese, and what led to her tragic demise. You can stream the new show on March 6th.

IMDB The Nanny (Complete Series) Considered one of the best sitcoms of all time, The Nanny follows Fran Fine, who “was working in a bridal shop in Flushing, Queens, until her boyfriend kicked her out in one of those crushing scenes. What was she to do? Where was she to go? She was out on her fanny!” Fortunately, Fran quickly finds a job working for Mr. Sheffield, a wealthy gentleman with three children whom he struggles to take care of on his own, following the death of his wife. Fran becomes their nanny, but soon feels more like a mother than anything else! The Shefields wouldn’t be the same without Ms. Fine. You can catch all seasons when it hits the streaming service on March 18th. As you can see, there are so many exciting new shows and classic fan favorites heading to Hulu this month. Which series are you most excited to binge in March?

