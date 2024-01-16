The Best Face Wash For Every Skin Type, According To Dermatologists
I've lost count of how many times I've had to change the skincare products I use, and it all boils down to finding the best face wash for my combination skin. I've found my staple toners — including the Tower 28 SOS Spray I use daily — but my favorite cleansers haven't been working as well. For now, I'm chalking it up to the cold winter temps and harsh winds, but I still want answers at the end of the day.
If this sounds like you, let's put finding our best face washes at the top of our New Year resolutionstogether. All jokes aside, I spoke to board-certified dermatologists Dr. Whitney Tolpinrud, MD of Curology and Erum N. Ilyas, MD, MBE, FAAD of Schweiger Dermatology Group to make this process a little easier. Hang tight girls — our best skin is just a few scrolls away!
How can I determine what's the best face wash for my skin type?
Image via Ron Lach/Pexels
In a world where product hauls and beauty reviews are everywhere you turn, it can seem like you're supposed to try everything you see. But Dr. Ilyas said, "Before choosing a facial cleanser and getting lost in marketing claims and ingredients, first say to yourself: this product just cleanses my skin, that’s it."
Ultimately, you want to look for something that's actually cleansing your skin without drying it out or irritating it. She also said, "The reality is that there are not a lot of large studies that we can look to for reliable recommendations on the benefit of cleansers with specific skin challenges." However, this doesn't mean you have to give up on finding the best face wash for your skin type.
Dr. Tolpinrud added"...it's important to find a cleanser that is gentle on the skin and does not contain pore-clogging ingredients." This includes asking yourself what your skincare goals are. She suggests that using Curology's Gentle Cleanser is a good place to start for anyone who's looking for a universal face wash.
What helps cleansers do their job?
Farmacy Whipped Greens Oil-Free Foaming Cleanser with Moringa and Papaya
Image via Sephora
Dr. Ilyas said, "Surfactants help dissolve oil, dirt and debris, while preservatives maintain shelf life and [add] freshness. Also, thickening agents help the product apply easily." But, Dr. Ilyas acknowledges that surfactants can be challenging because they can "...pull too many natural oils from the skin." This is one of the reasons she believes sulfates have a bad reputation.
She suggests using a sulfate-free facial cleanser if you experience excessive dryness of if your eyes burn after washing your face.
Lastly, she wants you to understand that most products found in store contain preservatives like parabens. She said they help "...maintain the freshness of a product and reduce the tendency for bacteria and other microorganisms from overgrowing..." However, she's not against using sulfate and paraben-free cleansers!
Will my skin type stay the same or change overtime?
Image via Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels
Even though my skin has clearly shown me that it needs different things throughout the calendar year, I've still questioned if it's possible for this happen to everyone. According to Dr. Tolpinrud, that answer is a resounding yes. She said, "People often categorize 'skin types' into dry, normal, oily, combination (dry and oily), and sensitive. In fact, it is possible to have different skin types on different parts of the face which can change from week to week. Categorizing your skin type can be a fluid process."
Best Face Wash For Dry Skin
Fresh Soy Hydrating Gentle Cleanser
Dr. Tolpinrud said, "Those with dry skin may want to consider cleansers with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin. Skipping a cleanser and washing with just waster can be helpful if the skin is feeling extra dry. Following cleansing, adding a thicker moisturizer to damp skin is important..."
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser
This cleanser doubles as a makeup remover so you can use rest assured that your face will be removed of any lingering product and dirt!
Best Face Wash For Oily Skin
Curology's Acne Cleanser
If you have oily skin, Dr. Tolpinrud said, "...consider products that can help remove excess oil from the skin without being too drying. Salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide can be a good choice." She recommends using Curology's Acne Cleanser because it has 2.5% benzoyl peroxide because it's gentle on the skin. "It also contains hydrating glycerin and soothing allantoin and is made without pore-clogging ingredients," she said.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Darker Skin Tones Foam Cleanser
A huge part of me is side-eyeing this foam cleanser because it's designed for those with darker skin tones. I'm sure it'll be in heavy rotation this summer. It has acne-fighting properties and purslane which helps reduce any signs of irritation.
Best Face Wash For Combination Skin
Kiehl's Calendula Deep Clean Foaming Face Wash
Since combination skin is often dry and oily, Dr. Tolpinrud recommends finding products that have "lower dosers of salicylic acid (i.e., 0.5-1%) or benzoyl peroxide (i.e., 2.5-5%) to help tackle the oily skin but minimize dryness. "Following with a light moisturizer (such as a gel moisturizer) can help with dryness while being mindful of the oil-prone skin," she said.
Farmacy Whipped Greens Oil-Free Foaming Cleanser
This is hands-down my the best face wash I've ever used. It cleanses my combination skin without stripping it of moisture.
Best Face Wash For Sensitive Skin
Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cleanser
"People with...sensitive skin should be mindful about over-washing and over-exfoliating. Testing out new skincare products on a small area of skin prior to use to ensure tolerability can also be beneficial," Dr. Tolpinrud said.
We recommend trying Kate Somerville's Goat Milk Moisturizing Cleanser. One person left this glowing review on Sephora:
"I am so obsessed with the look and feel of my skin after using this product. I have somewhat sensitive skin and was nervous at first, but I experienced no issues! I usually don't use cream cleansers and I'm singing this one's praises!"
Tatcha The Rice Wash Skin-Softening Cleanser
Aside from Kate Somerville's moisturizing cleanser, this is the best face wash you can use if you have sensitive skin. It's formulated with Japanese algae and hyaluronic acid, ensuring you receive a generous amount of hydrating while you cleanse your skin.
Best Face Wash For Normal Skin
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Although those with normal skin may not experience the same concerns as someone with dry or oily skin, it doesn't mean they shouldn't wash their face. Drunk Elephant's Jelly Cleanser is a great place to start if you haven't found something you truly love.
Youth To The People Kale + Green Tea Spinach Vitamins
This vegan face wash deserves a standing ovation for its antioxidant-rich ingredients that work overtime to balance your skin.
Think you've found your best face wash? Let us know in the comments and follow our Amazon Storefront for more of our favorite picks!
