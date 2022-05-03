The 15 Best Moisturizing Face Wash Products That Protect While They Cleanse
When it comes to face wash, the best moisturizing face wash will both protect your skin's natural acid mantle and remove substances like makeup, dirt, extra oils, and pollutants. But that's not all — some moisturizing face wash options go a step further, and add in skin-soothing ingredients, hydrators, and even antioxidants. Whether you want a bare-bones option or something more luxurious, this list of the best moisturizing face wash products on the market is sure to point you in the right direction. Here are a few of our go-to faves.
Best Moisturizing Face Wash
Youth To The People Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser ($36)
This rich gel face wash is top-rated for its ability to gently cleanse away dirt, oil, and other impurities while protecting the skin's barrier and avoiding any over-stripping. Formulated with spinach, green tea, and kale, it also boasts the extra benefit of skin-nourishing antioxidants.
Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser ($18)
Glossier's Milky Jelly Cleanser is a cult favorite for a reason. This ultra-gentle cleanser dissolves dirt and makeup while it gently cleanses, leaving the skin soft and supple.
Herbivore Pink Cloud Rosewater + Squalane Makeup Removing Face Wash ($24)
You'll feel like you're on cloud nine when cleansing with this luxurious-feeling face wash. The scent of rosewater envelops the senses while this non-stripping cleanser melts away any impurities.
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser ($14)
This list just wouldn't be complete without Cetaphil's best-selling cleanser. You can't beat the price or the accessibility of this drugstore skincare favorite.
Krave Beauty Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser ($16)
One of the top indie skincare companies around, Krave Beauty is all about protecting the skin's acid mantle. This cleanser is no exception, as its superstar ingredient (hemp seed oil) helps to dissolve makeup and dirt while leaving the skin's barrier intact.
Bliss Makeup Melt Jelly Cleanser ($15)
Often cited as a dupe for Glossier's cleanser, Bliss Makeup Melt is a laid-back option that feels creamy and gentle on the skin.
Josie Maran Argan Cleansing Oil ($36)
If cleansing with oil sounds counter-intuitive, it's time to rethink your approach! Oil dissolves dirt and makeup, and breaks up any leftover gunk on the skin before rinsing off cleanly, leaving the skin's barrier intact.
Ultra Hydrating Green Juice Cleanser ($13)
Acure is one of the most accessible clean beauty brands out there, and their Ultra Hydrating Green Juice Cleanser is quickly becoming a go-to fave.
SkinCeuticals Gentle Cleanser ($36)
SkinCeuticals is known for creating ultra-effective, high-quality formulas. Bring the best of skincare into your beauty routine with their super-gentle yet dirt- and oil-busting cleanser.
Biossance Squalane + Amino Aloe Gentle Cleanser ($26)
Biossance is the clean beauty brand skincare devotees go to when they think about squalane: A new-generation superstar ingredient that helps the skin maintain its moisture barrier. Put the ingredient to good use with this gentle cleanser.
Tata Harper Superkind Softening Cleanser ($86)
Indulge in the MOST luxurious of cleansers with this elegant and gentle formula. This product boasts a truly top-of-the-line ingredient list, and is free from gluten, wheat, soy, and nut derivatives, not to mention fragrances, essential oils, and more than 85 common allergens and irritants.
Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser ($36)
For a cleanser that's both gentle and brightening, look no further than this option from Indie Lee. It feels just as good on the skin as it looks on the shelf.
Avène Gentle Milk Cleanser ($20)
Another fantastic drug store option, this super simple and effective cleanser from Avène will have you feeling all the French girl vibes while you care for your skin's mantle.
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser ($24)
First Aid Beauty may be known for their ultra-hydrating moisturizer, but their cleanser isn't to be put in second place. Use them together for the most effective results.
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser ($12)
Last but certainly not least is one of the most iconic formulas on this list. This perennial favorite from CeraVe is both affordable and hydrating, not to mention incredibly effective at cleansing.
