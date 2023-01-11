These Are The Best Products For Acne-Prone, Dehydrated Skin This Winter
Cold weather, minimal sunlight, and all that holiday food can take quite a toll on your skin no matter where you live. But if you're feeling confused about why your skin constantly swings between dry and oily, you might actually be dealing with dehydrated skin instead of dry skin. While the latter is a skin type that comes from a lack of oil production, the former is actually a sign that your body needs more water.
If you're looking to change up your skincare routine, or add something to your skin cycling, but you're not sure how new products will affect your skin, try out a mini option before going for the full size. We'd also recommend giving yourself at least two weeks with a product to allow your skin to adjust.
Here are the types of products we're diving into:
- Cleansers
- Serums
- Moisturizers
- Exfoliators
How Do I Know If My Skin Is Dry Or Dehydrated?
The main difference between dry skin and dehydrated skin is that dry skin is a skin type, while dehydrated skin is a condition that can happen to anyone with any skin type.
If your skin is dry all year round and doesn't product very much oil, that's a sign you could have dry skin. Whereas if your skin is frequently oily and acne-prone, but it's feeling dry during the winter, you could have dehydrated skin.
Does Dry Skin Mean You're Dehydrated?
Dry skin is because of a lack of oil, or sebum, production. Dehydrated skin, however, is due to a lack of water, whether from internal (diet or how much water you drink) or external factors (weather). That means that dry skin is not a reflection of how hydrated you are.
Should You Exfoliate Dehydrated Skin?
Exfoliation can help remove any dead skin cells that have built up on the surface of your face. That means you won't be dealing with rough skin patches *and* the products you use will be able to penetrate your skin and hydrate better. Just be sure not to exfoliate too much!
How Do You Treat Dehydrated Skin?

While thick lotions and oils lock in natural moisture to fight dry skin, you can take a different approach for dehydrated skin. Increase your water consumption with glasses of water or by eating foods that are high in water value. We're loving this watermelon lemonade and bite-sized cucumber rollups.
You can also use face mists to add an extra layer of hydration and pamper yourself at the same time, or add a humidifier to your room.
Skincare Products For Dehydrated Skin
Face Washes For Dehydrated Skin
Youthforia's New Night Off Face Wash ($32)
Made with green tea, apricot seed oil, and green tea antioxidants called tannins, this is one face wash that brightens your skin while it hydrates.
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser ($15+)
Not only is this cleanser for all skin types, but it will break down oils and makeup without stripping your skin of its natural hydration.
Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser ($19)
Gentle and hydrating, Glossier's cleanser is pH-balanced and features the cleansing agent that's used in contact lenses, meaning it won't irritate.
Fenty Beauty Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser With Barbados Cherry ($26)
The face wash from Rhianna's beauty brand is cruelty-free, clean, and will both comfort and refresh your skin.
Serums
The Ordinary Niacinamide ($6+)
Niacinamide works by purging your pores (so don't worry if you breakout the first two weeks you use it — that means it's working!) to refine and smooth. It can help dehydrated skin by preventing water evaporation.
Caudalie Vinopure Natural Salicylic Acid Pore Minimizing Serum ($52)
If you're dealing with blackheads, breakouts, or even excess oil, this is a serum that will improve your skin's texture and the look of your pores.
Tatcha The Dewy Serum ($34+)
The great thing about this multitasking skincare product is that it smooths, plumps, and locks in the moisture that will keep your skin looking fresh.
Summer Fridays Dream Oasis Deep Hydration Serum ($44)
This non-comedogenic jelly-serum features hyaluronic acid and works great for both the dryness and redness that you might be dealing with. Stash it in your carry on or your purse for skincare magic on-the-go.
Moisturizers
Paula's Choice Water-Infusing Electrolyte Moisturizer ($37)
Get rid of dull, dehydrated skin with electrolytes like calcium, magnesium, and potassium. It's like Gatorade for your face!
Supergoop! Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF 40 Fluid ($46)
This SPF is more than just sunscreen — it's got retinol to improve the look of fine lines while also protecting your skin from the sun. That's definitely a win-win.
CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion ($8+, was $15+)
We can personally recommend this fragrance-free, hydration moisturizer. The ceramides help improve your skin's barrier, and it works just as well after shaving your legs as it does on your face.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer ($39)
If your skin is acne-prone and sensitive to oils, you definitely want to find an oil-free moisturizer that won't make you break out. Not only does this pick not have oil, but it does have hyaluronic acid, watermelon extract, and antioxidants.
Exfoliators For Dehydrated Skin
dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator ($16+)
A gentle exfoliator will remove dead skin cells without irritating your skin, and the combo of oatmeal, rice, and salicylic acid can brighten your complexion in a week.
e.l.f. Gentle Peeling Exfoliant ($10)
Clarins One-Step Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser ($39)
Pull double duty with an exfoliator that's also a cleanser. It'll minimize your morning routine and wake you up with the smell of oranges.
La Roche-Posay Ultra-Fine Scrub ($18)
The "ultra-fine" aspect of this scrub comes from perlite powder, which absorbs oil while spring water and glycerin hydrate.
