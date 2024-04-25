16 Foods To Instantly Give Your Skin An Inside-Out Glow For Summer
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
What you eat can greatly affect your skin, causing different side effects, both good and bad. Luckily, there are so many foods that can revitalize your skin and get it back to feeling radiant and looking glowy from the inside out — and just in time for summer! If you don't know where to start, we've got you covered with expert advice on all the best foods for your skin, plus all those bites you might wanna avoid.
Best Foods For Your Skin
Photo by Olena Bohovyk/Unsplash
Grapes, Strawberries, Blood Oranges, and Watermelon
Elina Fedotova of Elina Organics, says that colorful fruit are key to achieving good skin! She says, "Colorful fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants, and healthy fats like butter or plant oils help improve skin immunity and protect against environmental UV damage. Liquid collagen is popular as a skin-rejuvenating food or supplement, but when you do that, make sure you are making the smoothie with collagen peptides. The collagen is broken into small pieces called peptides which absorb much better and signal your body to regenerate collagen." So clearly, collagen is vital if you want to have glowy skin.
Elina also says, "It is a scientifically proven fact that people who eat very high levels of antioxidant-rich diets with fruits and vegetables and anthocyanosides — they can stay in the sun without any protection much longer because their body can protect them naturally from UV damage." Her three rules for healthy skin?
- No processed foods.
- Eat tons of antioxidants.
- Use an SPF — preferably one that is a mineral Zinc Oxide based — alongside protective hats in the sun.
So not only can certain foods make your skin look radiant, they can also protecting you from the sun with proper precautions! We love to hear that!
Photo by Dose Juice/Unsplash
Leafy Greens, Broccoli, Asparagus, and Edamame
Leafy greens, broccoli, asparagus, and edamame are some of our favorite foods to eat that will give you that inside-out glow. Nutritionist and wellness expert Jessica Green says, "Silica rich foods are a great place to start — these include celery, asparagus, banana, cucumber, green beans to name my favorite. When you juice some of these, they can become more bio-available. Celery juice for instance is excellent at giving your skin a beautiful natural glow. Collagen rich foods can help improve skin elasticity — bone broth is my absolute favorite for not only its skin benefit but bone broth is also very calming for the gut."
Skin elasticity can easily be improved through these foods and can make you look 10 years younger! I definitely notice a significant difference in my skin when I regularly eat collagen-rich foods than when I don't!
Photo by Thought Catalog/Unsplash
Avocado and Olive Oil
Avocados and olive oil are really going to up your skin game, and giving you that gorgeous glow for summer we're really looking for. Kristen White, RDN, CLT, says, "Clean fats like olive oil, avocados, coconut oil, and tallow in our diet help replenish needed vitamins and fatty acids to help skin look its vibrant best." That's exactly what we want!
In regards to olive oil, it really is the must-have when it comes to achieving a glowy complexion. Jenny Jiles, a holistic nutritionist says, "Olive oil is the GOAT. We know why all of those women in the Mediterranean look so vibrant and sexy as they age, because olive oil is such a staple in their diet. Don’t be afraid of this healthy fat, it’s filled with antioxidants and omega 3 fatty acids which help protect your skin from free radicals to reduce those fine lines and help you glow from the inside out. Add olive oil to any and all of your meals, savory or sweet (yes, trust me on that)." So I guess the key to looking like an Italian goddess this summer (and always) is olive oil!
Photo by Maddi Bazzocco/Unsplash
Chia, Flax Seeds, and Sunflower Seeds
Many seeds and grains are going to be crucial in giving you radiant skin. Plus, they have so many healing properties that can help reduce redness and inflammation in the skin. Christine Glaser, CEO of DIY Skincare Business, says, "Chia and flax seeds are also helpful for all skin types and can aid in toxin removal." And sunflower seeds actually have antibacterial properties too that help get rid of toxins in order to keep your skin looking fresh and clear; thus the radiant skin we're trying to achieve here!
Photo by María Sainz Cabezalí/Unsplash
Red Bell Peppers, Carrot, and Tomatoes
You always want to have a variety of colors when eating fruits and vegetables because this will help you get the most out of your diet and achieve maximum radiance. A health expert and dietician, Chrissy Arsenault of Kori, says, "Eat lots of fruits and veggies. Choose 2-3 colors of fruits and veggies at every meal – fruits and veggies are rich in antioxidants (vitamins A, C, E) that protect your skin from damage." And tomatoes, carrots, and bell peppers are very rich in color so they will give you so many great nutritional benefits that will assist in giving you a perfect inside-out glow!
What foods should I avoid for my skin?
Photo by MART PRODUCTION/PEXELS
If you want radiant, clear, acne-free skin then you definitely want to avoid foods high in dairy or sugar. Jessica Green says, "When it comes to foods to avoid for radiant skin, sugar and dairy float to the top. Both are inflammatory. Sugar causes glycation which damages the skin's elasticity. Dairy (cow dairy specifically) tends to be one of the most common foods that cause reactions for people including acne and puffiness." I'm definitely taking note to try and cut our these foods now!
Lead image via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki
