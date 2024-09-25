12 Best Gifts For Kids That’ll Get All The “Oohs” And “Aahs”
Whether you’re the cool aunt or uncle who has no idea what The Youths like to get as gifts these days, or a parent who knows exactly what your kids want (the endless hints are not so much hints anymore!), tracking down gifts for kids can still be a big challenge. Let our guide to the best gifts for kids inspire your shopping sprees for whoever you’re gifting this year – we’ve got something for all ages.
Amazon
Littlest Pet Shop Playset
Turns out the Littlest Pet Shop is still a total must-have! This playset comes with two adorable pets and over 20 accessories that your kiddo can move around to customize their own little world.
Target
Target Toy Checklane
This interactive Target checkout counter will be very familiar to your little one if they're part of a Target family! It has options to browse store shelves, ring up play items, and pay with pretend money for the whole experience.
Amazon
Wild Republic Amazon Exclusive 2024 Holiday Bear
How cute is this sweater-bearing bear? We honestly want one for ourselves. This darling plushie makes the perfect bedtime snuggle buddy for the holiday season!
Target
Syncfun Play Kitchen Toys
If the kid you're shopping for isn't quite ready to cook and bake, they'll certainly learn the ways of the kitchen with this playset. It includes a coffee maker, toaster, and a blender, along with 2 knives, 2 spoons, 2 forks, 4 foods, 2 cups, 2 teacups, 2 plates, 2 saucers, and 2 "toasts" so their imagination can run wild.
Amazon
Ninja Blast Brain & Memory Game Cube
For kiddos in the 6 to 12 year-old range, this light-up, noise-making game cube comes equipped with tons of one- and two-player games to keep them occupied, sans TV or phone screen.
Amazon
Harper The Pig Weighted Comfort Plush
This cuddly stuffed animal helps "lower stress and boost calm" with a weight of 4.5 pounds to help anyone feel grounded and relaxed, even adults! Its soft fabric and cute, welcoming face will certainly satisfy any anxiousness. You can choose from Harper The Pig, Frankie The Cat, Charlie The Puppy, and more characters!
Amazon
Lego Despicable Me 4 Minions & Gru's Family Mansion
The Despicable Me franchise has a hold on us all, and for the kiddos who can't get enough of The Minions or Legos, this build-it-yourself building block set will definitely have them excited and enriched with the challenge of constructing Gru's famous mansion.
Amazon
Bestamtoy 36-Piece Wooden Sorting Stacking Rocks & Stones
Building blocks have come a long way from the basic triangular prisms and rectangles of our youth. This creative set emulates rocks and stones for a unique play experience since your kiddo can stack 'em in endless ways!
Amazon
Fisher-Price Learn & Serve Coffee Cafe Playset
If you know the kid you're shopping for watches mom and dad prep their coffee every morning, let them in on the fun (non-caffeinated, of course) with this play-espresso machine! They'll be whipping up their very own lattes and cappuccinos in no time, and the 'rents will undoubtedly have a great time watching them get to 'work'.
Anthropologie
Mon Ami Christmas Joyful Tree Kids Plush Toy
This cheerful tree plush rings in the Christmas season in the most adorable way possible. It's "soft, snuggly, and full of personality" to become your little pal's perfect companion!
Target
Syncfun Marble Run Set
With a whopping 196 pieces to play with and customize, this set is full of surprises and endless ways to race marbles. It's the gift that keeps on giving, since your kiddo can change the track day after day.
Target
Tonies Peppa Pig Toniebox Starter Set
This squishable speaker pairs up with Peppa Pig to play 9 different audible stories, songs, and more interactive sounds for your little one to listen to. It offers a great, screen-free way to keep them enriched and entertained throughout the day!
