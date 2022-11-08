DIY Christmas Gift Ideas, From Beginner to Advanced
'Tis the season... for giving and getting things you (and your giftees) might not really need. With sustainability becoming a paramount concern for many and the drawbacks of overconsumption entering our collective consciousness, the idea of gifting thoughtful, handmade, and possibly even zero-waste gifts is getting ever more appealing. The only problem? We're not all as handy as we might like to be. Don't worry though — you don't need to be an expert maker to craft these DIY Christmas gifts! From beginner to advanced (to food-based), there's a homemade Christmas gift idea for giver and giftee.
For Foodies: Edible Gift Ideas
If you know your way around a kitchen, don't sleep on the opportunity to give your loved ones an edible gift. You KNOW it'll get used, and it's essentially a zero-waste gift-giving strategy.
We love making pretty desserts that work well as gifts, like this matcha yogurt bark, this peppermint bark, these super easy Christmas cookie recipes, and these edible gift ideas. Package them up with these creative gift wrapping techniques, or forgo paper altogether and wrap them with a cute kitchen towel for a zero-waste approach.
For Beginners: DIY Kits
If you're a complete beginner to DIY and handmade Christmas gifts, it might be smart to start out with a kit. A DIY kit allows you to fashion a thoughtful gift that shows your recipient just how much time and effort you put into giving them something special.
This make-your-own earrings kit is perfect for someone who wants to give their bestie a one-of-a-kind present this year. You can also DIY Christmas-scented candles, grow your loved one's birth month flower, or construct a super-cute tiny house to be displayed as kitschy decor.
For Intermediate to Advanced Makers: Handmade Christmas Gifts
We love a good DIY at B+C. Our favorite presents are handmade Christmas gifts, and we've shared A LOT of handmade gift ideas in our time.
A cute winter terrarium is perfect for the quirky decor lover in your life, while nothing brings the hygge vibes more than a hand-knit blanket. Give your favorite houseplant lover some gorgeous flora in one of these DIY cement planters, or embroider a pillow that'll add a cute touch of color to your bestie's home.
For The Home Decor-Obsessed: DIY Decor
Speaking of your bestie's home, we've got plenty of ideas for DIY Christmas gifts you can give in the home decor category.
Spruce up a simple IKEA desk to give your work wife a WFH chair that's cute AND from the heart. Make magazine wall art in your giftee's favorite colors to add a homemade, kitschy touch to their space. This Anthro-inspired DIY chandelier is another great option for artsy decor lovers. A friend who loves hostessing will appreciate this pineapple cutting board, and someone who's into the beauty of organization will swoon over this DIY wall organizer.
For Fashionistas: DIY Jewelry
Many of us adore jewelry, so why not give someone in your life a cute and colorful accessory this holiday season? These acrylic earrings are super colorful and adorable, while this DIY choker is '90s inspired and totally on-trend. We also love this geode statement necklace and this cute necklace made out of old tee shirts. Talk about sustainable style!
Love these DIY Christmas gift ideas? Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter for gift guides, recipes, and other holiday inspo!
- 20+ Easy Christmas Cookies & Recipes to Try - Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- 18 Easy Christmas Party Food Ideas — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- 12 DIY Jewelry Gifts Your Friends Will Actually Wear - Brit + Co ›
- 17 Awesome Homemade Christmas Gifts to DIY Now - Brit + Co ›
- 35 DIY Foodie Gifts You Can Make for Under $10 - Brit + Co ›
- 13 Easy Edible Homemade Gifts to Make This Year - Brit + Co ›