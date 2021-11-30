The Best Holiday Gifts For Kids, $25 + Under
Kids bring a whole lot of joy to the holiday season. From baking holiday treats together to getting in the spirit with DIY holiday decorations, everything about the festive season is new and exciting as they wait for the big day (and big guy) to arrive. Kids are also the most discerning giftees on your list, amiright? Not to worry. From creative science-y kits to stylish fashions, these are the best holiday gifts for kids that won't break your budget. Holiday cheer all around!
H&M Shimmery Ballet Flats
Glittery ballet flats that are easy to slip on *and* affordable = holiday gold. With a super cute bow, these are fancy and fun and simply adorable for any occasion - Valentine's Day too! ($18)
Paint By Sticker Kids: Outer Space
We are obsessed with these Paint by Sticker books as much as the kiddos in our life. From Outer Space to Mermaids & Magic, there's a theme for every kid passion. Get in a meditative zone with your little bud and choose from 10 sticker paintings, like a Mars rover, a space shuttle, and celestial bodies like Saturn, Jupiter, and the Sun. Plus, the back of each image includes a fascinating scientific fact *and* kids score glow-in-the-dark stickers! ($10)
Little Lady Holiday Duo
Mani/pedis are one of our favorite things to do with our kids on a snowy day. Pick up these darling 7-free and scented polishes for your next salon-at-home day. The bow is actually a ring they can wear post pampering! Vegan and cruelty-free too. ($22)
Unicorn Kids Apron
Help little bakers create delicious dishes without any clothing disasters. This rainbow unicorn apron is made in a sturdy and sustainably sourced cotton twill with cute embroidered details. Adjustable Velcro at the neck makes it easy for little hands to get just the right fit too. Available in T-Rex too for dino lovers.
Winter Friends Stickies Edible Stickers
We are smitten over these edible stickers for holiday baking. Kids can decorate easily and then treat themselves to the vanilla-flavored melt-in-your-mouth sugar "papers" as reward for a baking job well done. Bonus: They're food allergy-friendly and kosher certified. Pop them in a stocking, a holiday card, or as part of a baking kit as a bonus gift! ($9)
Little Raddish Cook-Along Kit
Get kids more confident in the kitchen with these cook-along kits that teach a yummy 12-step recipe (apple cider donuts? yes, please!). Each kit includes a handy cooking tool and access to a cook-along class taught by a Raddish Culinary Coach. These fluffy cake donuts flavored with apple cider come with six donut molds. Who's making breakfast? ($15)
Disney fans will adore this super comfortable Printed Sweatshirt and accompanying Wide-Leg Printed Joggers to wear all winter long, for school or play. Classic characters give it a retro vibe that parents will love too. ($15 each)
Candylab Donut Van
For the kid who loves anything on wheels *and* pretend play, this adorable wooden van is a gift to parents who are over cheap plastic toys. At just 3 inches long it makes a great stocker stuffer and is perfect for on-the-go adventures. ($16)
Mindful Kin Worry Stones
Give the gift of mindfulness. These worry stones help ease anxiety and promote calm. Kids can keep in their pockets, backpack, or bedside tables and rub their thumbs on one for a moment of zen. They're handmade from polymer clay and sanded for a smooth finish. Great for stressed-out parents too! ($7)
Etsy Wooden Slingshot
We love a good old-timey gift with a modern edge. These simple wooden slingshots are perfect for any kid who loves to get outside and play, no matter what the weather. Each slingshot comes with 15 colorful felt balls for gentle play. ($16)
Mindware Colored Pencil Set
For the budding artist, this beautiful case of 36 already-sharpened colored pencils is a great gift for kids who love to color and create. The mix of classic colors and fresh hues makes all the kid drawings frame-worthy. Adults will love them too! ($22)
H&M Hair Set with Hairband
What an adorable stocking stuffer! This fun and practical gift (keeping hair outta eyes and face) will delight kids and parents alike. It's a great add-on gift or an affordable trinket for all the littles in your life. ($13)
Hey Clay BugsBug lovers unite! Kids can make cute clay bugs with 18 different colors of clay using an interactive app that shows kid-friendly step-by-step instructions. Think spiders, caterpillars, a praying mantis, snail, ladybug, and dragonfly to spark imaginations and build fine motor skills/spatial reasoning. Clay is nontoxic, wheat and gluten-free, nut-free, latex-free, and won't stick to hands. ($20)
Meri Meri Llama Crossbody Bag
We never met a pompom or tassel we didn't like. This adorable llama bag is super stylish and beautifully designed with sweet stitching, gold reins, colorful details. Perfect for holding coins, library cards, lip balm ... all the kid essentials.
Outfoxed Cooperative Board Game
Get the whole family a gift with this cooperative whodunit game for ages 5 and up. A wily fox has stolen Mrs. Plumpert's pot pie and is high-tailing it to the foxhole! You'll work together to gather clues and eliminate possible suspects. Figure out who is the guilty fox before they escape! ($20)
Surprise Ride Make a Model Plane Activity Kit
Aviation fans can make a model airplane while learning about Amelia Earhart with this fun kit. The 40-page book features a short story, facts and jokes about Earhart and aviation, along with a biplane wood model kit, art supplies, and a disposable apron. ($25)
Small Foot Wooden Toys Wooden Mixer
Littles can play chef or mimic mom and dad with this adorable (and affordable) wooden stand mixer. Rotatable beaters, a swiveling mixer head, and on-and-off button create an experience like a real mixer. This one's a fun add to any play kitchen! ($19)
Green Toys Tugboat
Bath toys are the best toys for bath, beach, muddy puddles, even snow! This floaty toy is made from 100% recycled plastic milk containers and safe for your little captain. No BPA, phthalates, or PVC. Mother Earth will thank you! ($15)
Meri Meri Ice Cream Pompom Necklace
We all scream for ice cream when it's as adorable as this cone. Glittery and gorgeous, this necklace is a great gift for kids ages 8 and up. So stylish for birthdays too! ($11)
Surprise Ride - Experiment with Hydrophobic Sand Science Kit
Make space exploration super fun for kids with this Mars-focused science kit. Little astronauts can pretend they're on a mission to Mars as they experiment with hydrophobic sand (which repels water). The kit comes with a book packed with sand experiments, Martian facts, profiles of famous astronauts, and cute cosmic jokes. ($25)
Marlo Bea Sukyi Head Wrap
These handmade head wraps from BIPOC-owned Marlo Bea come in a slew of prints and are a great way to keep baby (and big kid) hairs at bay. We love the multicultural emphasis of the brand and fun fabric print collabs, like these designed by Mexican artist Fernanda Martinez.
Made Modern My Photo Journal Kit
Before kids become Instagram-obsessed, get them creating a photo journal the old-school way with this kit packed with glitter pens, gems, and fun stickers. The photo album makes a great keepsake for remembering holiday breaks, birthdays, travels, and more. ($20)
Mindware Patter Play Puzzle
You know a good gift when the parents want to play too. These beautifully designed puzzles are perfect for building problem solving skills and creating artful displays. Kids follow one of the 40 pattern cards to design the brightly-colored blocks into varying motifs. The blocks can also be used to create endless freeform designs - so fun! ($25)
