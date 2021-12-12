10 Self Care CBD Gifts For Everyone On Your List
The holiday season can be as hectic as ever, especially for women: we are the gifters, the entertainers, the schedulers, and the merry makers. But sometimes it feels good (and we deserve...) to sit back, relax, and chill. We partnered with our pals at Press Pause Project, a wellness and CBD company made for women, by women, and dreamed up the perfect CBD gifts for everyone on your list, from your BFF to your S.O. to your mom and even yourself. Right now score 30% off all orders over $50 with code: SELFCARE30. Make this holiday season all about giving the people you love a reason to relax, reflect, and relish the good life. Here are the 10 people who could use a bit of wellness this season.
For the Bestie Who Loves To Chill
For your eternal sidekick who's also your go-to self-care buddy, The Pause Perfect Pair is a great intro to CBD and all its wellness benefits, from getting a good night's sleep to easing anxiety. This duo comes with a therapeutic balm made to soothe pain, tension, and inflammation and a minty tincture taken daily for overall wellness. Both are made with CBD organically cultivated on Pause's own hemp farms in Colorado.
For The Bestie Who *Needs* To Chill
We've all had a couple stressful years of late. Pause Capsules are an actual chill pill and a great gift for the pal who needs to destress, take the edge off (without the “high” or psychoactive effect you get from THC), and enjoy a solitude break ASAP. Package with a gratitude journal or candle for the ultimate self-care boost.
For The Bath-Loving Gal
For your pal who prefers baths over showers or any bath-loving gal, the Pause Bath Bomb adds an extra special treat to her ordinary soak and helps her relax in the best way (warm bath + lavender scent = sleepy time magic). Made with essential oils and 50mg of pure CBD, these lavender bombs score points for bringing calm to her day while being a pretty gift to boot.
For Your Tired Mom Friend
We all have (are?) a sleepless mom friend. Help new mamas or any mamas get her shut-eye with the Press Pause Sleep Tincture. Made with a trio of sleep enhancers (CBD, another cannabinoid called CBN, and melatonin), these daily drops, that she can add to food if she likes, are perfect for when mama needs a more well-rested sleep.
For The Self Care Connoisseur
We love this girl because she never lets a reason to self-care slip away; instead, she prioritizes it. She literally stops to smell the flowers. For the self-care connoisseur, The Pause Daily Ritual has all she needs to pamper her mind, body, and holiday spirit: CBD capsules, Pause's best-selling tincture and a healing balm infused with essential oils like rosemary, fennel, and cinnamon. Gift one or all in this CBD care package to kick off a new year of wellness.
For The Tea Lover
There's something about drinking tea that makes you want to just slow down and read a book or just have a sit and think. It's one of the best forms of self-care IMO. Pause Bloom CBD Tea adds an extra dose of calm with an herbal blend that tastes divine. Tea-loving friends, check!
For The Fitness Fanatic
CBD has been known to relieve deep tissue pain, arthritis, inflammation and muscle and joint discomfort. Pause Muscle & Joint Cream for women feels light not heavy, is organic and packed with essential oils, *and* makes a great gift for your sporty friend or anyone with frequent aches and pains.
For Your Mom
Shutterstock
We love the idea of giving our parents self-care gifts during the holidays. After all, we want them to be happy, healthy, and living their best life for years to come. Gift mom a sleep tincture and bath bomb with The Pause Sleep Duo. She's new to CBD? Share the wellness benefits like it can help with mood, sleep and muscle pain without the THC-induced high.
For Your S.O.
Spark a little something beyond the mistletoe with this adult stocking stuffer: Pause Intimacy Spray for women. It works with your body to increase pleasure and sensitivity so it's a gift for your partner too.;)
For The Always Hostess
For the friend who's always bringing the group together, The Pause Soothe & Settle bundle is the perfect hostess gift. Think CBD tea, botanical-infused healing balm, and three lavender CBD bath bombs for a whole weekend or more of self care. Get one or the whole bundle to thank her for her always jolly and welcoming spirit.
What's on your self-care wish list? Share with us @BritandCo!
B+C Studios in partnership with Press Pause Project