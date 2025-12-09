8 Unique Ways To Make Christmas Morning Special For Kids

My favorite cousin, Kacie, got teary-eyed the other day while we were strolling through the Christmas market. When I asked her what was wrong, she said her upcoming Christmas is ruined because she and her husband, Mark, can’t afford to buy presents for their little ones this year. “What do I do?” She asked me while wiping away tears. “How am I supposed to make their Christmas special when I can’t even provide them with the most basic holiday essentials?”

With an understanding nod, I threw Kacie into a big hug. I’m no stranger to economic hurdles and the accompanying stress of working with a tight budget during the holiday season. Fortunately, though, some of my best holiday memories of all time while growing up were when money was extremely tight, and we had to rely on creative ways to enjoy the festivities without solely relying on gift exchanges.

When I told Kacie this, she brightened up. We then began brainstorming the most rewarding Christmas morning activities to share with the whole family that don’t cost a ton of money. In fact, some of these activities are free! Here are some of the best ideas we came up with.

Shutterstock Make And Hang Decorations What could be more fun than making snowflake decorations or reindeer arts and crafts with the little ones, while blasting jolly Christmas music? Once your artwork is finished, you can hang it up around the house. Van Gogh, who?

Photo by Jessie Maxwell on Unsplash Take A Winter Hike Sure, hiking usually feels like a summer activity, but who says you can’t spend time in nature during the winter? It’s sure to be picturesque, just be careful when walking on icy spots, and wear warm clothing!

Shutterstock Play A Card Game This is a great way to keep your kids away from electronics for a while. iPads might be fun, but playing a card game with your children will teach them how to stay entertained the old-fashioned way. Go Fish and Old Maid were always my go-to games as a child.

Photo by Zoe on Unsplash Read A Christmas Book Growing up, I loved sitting in front of the TV and watching movies as much as everyone else. But the most rewarding memories that’ll stay with me forever were when my grandma would sit my sister and me down, and read storybooks to us. It’s such a beautiful and sentimental way to spend Christmas morning with the little ones.

Shutterstock Bake Christmas Cookies With Icing Designs Here’s a fun one! Purchase plain sugar cookies for the base, then use colorful icing to make fun Christmas designs on top! Be it Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus, or a Snowman, it’s the most delicious way to spend the holidays.

Theresa Gonzalez Wear Matching Pajamas Nothing brings the family closer together than wearing matching Christmas PJs! It’s a great way to create a sense of unity, so everyone in the fam feels like they’re a part of something.

Photo by Peter Chapin on Unsplash Go For A Decoration Stroll I love strolling through town and admiring all the adorable holiday decorations the neighbors put up in front of their houses. Bring the little ones along as you observe all the fun and festive designs!

Photo by micheile henderson on Unsplash Paint And Cocoa! Get together by the fireplace and have everyone paint their best Christmas mural. Do this while sipping fresh brews of hot cocoa, and you’ll be sure to create a warm and fuzzy memory that’ll last a lifetime.

